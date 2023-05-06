Colby Corino Reportedly A Free Agent Once Again

Bodyslam.net reports that Colby Corino is once again a free agent and is no longer expected to join WWE. It was reported back in February that Corino had signed with WWE and was expected to report to the Performance Center in Orlando in March. However, that is no longer the case.

There have been conflicting reports that about a hiring freeze in WWE after it was sold to Endeavor, and that may be the case here. While it was reported that Corino signed the deal, he hadn’t actually signed a contract. He was offered a deal and both sides agreed to it. But just after WWE was sold to Endeavor, things slowed down. Now Corino is a free agent.