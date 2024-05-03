JBL Had Fun Being Part of 2024 WWE Draft

JBL enjoyed getting the change to appear during the 2024 WWE Draft. The WWE Hall of Famer was part of a segment with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre during this week’s Draft episode of Raw, and he talked about the experience on Busted Open Radio,” Layfield commented on the experience, and how the industry has rapidly evolved. You can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On being part of the Punk & McIntyre segment: “You know, it was fun! I got to be out there with the segment with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. I mean, these crowds are absolutely insane right now, it’s hard to believe business is like this, you know.”

On WWE’s recent success: “It’s just an incredible time. It’s fun to see when, you know, guys like us came up through the territories and you were just hoping to get paid!”