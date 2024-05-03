wrestling / News
D-Von Dudley Would Love To Be Part Of WWE’s Triple H Era
D-Von Dudley says he would be interested in being involved with WWE’s “new era” under Triple H. D-Von worked both in the ring and a producer for WWE, finally stepping away in January of 2023. D’Von and Bubba Ray Dudley appeared during the WWE Draft episodes of Raw and Smackdown, and D-Von told WhatCulture that he would be interested in being part of the “Triple H era.” You can see highlights below, per Fightful:
On potentially being part of WWE again: “Yes, but I haven’t done the Triple H era. I’ve been through the Vince era, but I would love to get a crack at…maybe even possibly doing the Triple H era, so to speak. You never know. I had fun when I was there, even during the Vince era. At times, it was extremely stressful, but we got through it and did what we had to do. But I never just got a chance to feel that new era,” Dudley said.
On if he would return if offered: “It’s an opportunity that, if it presents itself, so be it. I’m not gonna sit here and not listen and make a business decision. There is no beef on my part with WWE. I went on Twitter and I announced that, this and that. I had fun with everybody that I worked with, whether it was in the ring or outside the ring, had no issues with management or anything. It was just time to part ways and we did.”
