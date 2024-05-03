Pat McAfee Suggests Patrick Mahomes Knew Jey Uso Would Duck Logan Paul’s Loaded Punch

Patrick Mahomes got involved in Logan Paul trying to punch out Jey Uso on Raw, and Pat McAfee is trying to suggest Mahomes knew Uso would duck the punch. Mahomes appeared on the WWE Draft episode of Raw this week in the crowd, where he handed Logan Paul his Super Bowl rings so Paul could deck Uso. Uso ended up ducking and Paul punches out JD McDonagh instead, and McAfee tried to argue on his Pat McAfee show that this was all part of Mahomes’ plan. You can see highlights below:

On Mahomes handing Paul the rings: “Logan Paul, founder of Prime, comes over the prime athlete Patrick Mahomes in in front row. And he usually uses his brass knucks, didn’t have his so instead he gets his three Super Bowl rings… he literally put a Dynasty on Logan Paul’s right hand. Right in front of an entire crowd that wants to ‘Yeet’ all over the place. And he goes to punch him in the face. Like Patrick, ‘Why’d you help him?’ Well Pat knew what Jay Uso was going to do, duck! JD McDonagh eats three Super Bowl rings.”

On Mahomes being in it for Uso: “I like to think that Patrick Mahomes is always playing chess. He knew that with the amount of time Logan took away, and how stupid JD McDonagh is. Finn Balor speaking Irish accents, you can’t really understand what he’s saying. He knew he’d be able to move when those things came in, and he did. So thank you Patrick Mahomes, for helping out Jey.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.