Colby Corino on How Deadlock Pro Reminds Him of PWG in 2015-2016

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Colby Corino discussed working for Deadlock Pro Wrestling and why the crowd reminds him of 2015-2016 PWG. He stated the following:

“Deadlock is such a crazy environment to wrestle in. I cut a promo after my match with I think Anthony Henry, and I told the crowd that in Deadlock Pro, you see the most authentic version of Colby Corino that you get in professional wrestling. I have, I don’t even want to say the most freedom there because I get similar amounts of freedom everywhere. But the crowd is real special there. It feels like that PWG-era crowd from 2015-2016 where it’s like just being in that building and being in front of that crowd elevates the matches tenfold. I love working there.”