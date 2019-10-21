Colby Covington Takes Shots at The Rock, Proposes WrestleMania Tag Match Against Seth Rollins

– Colby Covington is doing everything he can to hype up his fight at UFC 245 in December, and that includes calling out WWE star Seth Rollins as well as The Rock. Covington took shots at Rollins and Rock in an interview with Submission Radio. Below are some highlights.

Colby Covington on The Rock appearing at UFC 244 to present the BMF Title to the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: “Nah, I could care less. I mean, let him do that, let him hype up these losers that are never gonna sniff anywhere close to the greatness that I’ve sniffed, you know. They’re not getting calls from the President of the United States. They’re not getting texts daily from the first family, you know, they don’t have an open invite to the White House. Oh cool, you got some pro wrestlers? Yeah, I know lots of pro wrestlers. Actually you know, I might have to have Kurt Angle show up and beat the Rock’s ass. I mean, let’s be honest, Kurt Angle won the Olympics with a broken frickin’ neck. The guy’s an intense machine. You know, and Bobby Lashley, my friend over at the WWE, Ronda Rousey. I got so many friends over at WWE. Paul Heyman, you know. I got a lot of friends over there, I could care less about The Rock. He’s all hype, and they probably just had to pay him a ton of money to show up to do that.”

On who he would invite to put the UFC welterweight title around his waist if he wins at UFC 245: “Man, that’s tough to put me on the spot like that, boys? I got a lot of people in my corner, a lot of people on Team MAGA … It would have to be Kurt Angle because he’s just so American. And letting me use his walkout song, it’s gonna be one of the greatest walkouts again in the UFC history, just like the last one. And you know, it just has so much symbolism. I’m America’s champ and you know, he’s an American Olympic champion and world champion in the WWE, and everything he stands for, I stand for. So you know, I’d love to have him put the belt around me. But I also got a lot people in Team MAGA that are gonna be in attendance.”

On who he’d like to face at WrestleMania: “I think probably the guy that’s dating The Man. What’s his name? Seth Rollins? Yeah, the little cry baby. I would love to go up against him. He thinks he’s so tough, he thinks he’s so hard cause he’s got a girlfriend that’s famous. It’s pretty much making his career cause he’s dating Becky Lynch. So, I’d love to just go shut him up. What better way. You know, we can even do a tag team match, me and Ronda versus Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. That could be a huge tag team-type match. But let me tell you something right now, no one on that WWE roster’s safe if I come over there.”

