Cold Open Released For MLW Underground’s Premiere

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground REELZ Image Credit: MLW

MLW Underground has its premiere on Tuesday night, and the company has released the cold open for the show. You can see the video below for the opening of the show, which airs on REELZ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT:

