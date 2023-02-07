wrestling / News
Cold Open Released For MLW Underground’s Premiere
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
MLW Underground has its premiere on Tuesday night, and the company has released the cold open for the show. You can see the video below for the opening of the show, which airs on REELZ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT:
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania
- Several AEW & ROH Wrestlers Pulled From Upcoming Independent Event
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX
- Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week