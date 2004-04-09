Colling It In The Ring: IWA-MS April Bloodshowers 2004 4/9/2004



IWA-MS presents April Bloodshowers 2004

Date: 4/9/2004

From: Oolitic, IN

Opening Contest: Nate Webb vs. Michael Shane vs. Adam Flash: Shane waits in the corner as Flash shoves Webb to the mat to start the match. Webb arm drags Flash a few times as Shane continues to wait in the corner. Flash rolls to the floor to regroup and now Shane is ready to fight. Webb takes Shane over with a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Flash decks Webb from behind and Webb is double teamed. Webb is driven down to the mat with a double flapjack. Shane tosses Flash to the floor to end their partnership. Webb connects with a spinning kick and elbows Flash off the apron to the floor. Flash pulls Webb to the floor and they brawl. Shane baseball slides Flash to the ground. Shane continues with a neckbreaker on Flash for a two count. Flash ducks a clothesline but Shane hits a belly to belly suplex for a two count. Shane decks Webb off the apron with a right hand. Shane places Flash on the top turnbuckle and looks for a suplex, but Flash fights off with strikes. Flash connects with a spinebuster for a two count. Webb comes off the top and Webb takes them both out with a moonsault! Webb cleans house with forearm strikes. Flash backdrops Webb to the floor and Shane superkicks Flash for the win. (**1/4. A decent opening match with it being not surprise that Shane won. I’d imagine his run in TNA played some part in that. Webb is really entertaining and seems to be one of the most popular guys that IWA-MS has to offer. I’m hopeful that Webb gets bigger matches at some point in IWA-MS.)

Second Contest: MsChif vs. Daizee Haze: They start off with some mat wrestling where Haze gets a chokehold locked in, but MsChif is able to break free and forearms Haze several times. MsChif gets a submission on Haze before hitting a gut buster. Haze takes MsChif down to the mat and gets a two count with a rollup. Haze comes off the ropes to leg drop MsChif and puts on a modified head scissors submission. Haze continues to beat on MsChif with strikes in the corner. MsChif takes Haze down to the mat and gets a modified arm bar submission hold, but Haze doesn’t give up. Haze refuses to give up to MsChif’s offense. Haze head scissors MsChif to the mat and tries to regroup. Haze plants MsChif with a few reverse DDTs. MsChif nearly wins with the Gateway To Annihilation. MsChif rolls to the floor and returns, but Haze gets rid of the weapon. MsChif spits green mist into Haze’s eyes and plants Haze with modified DDT for the win. (**1/4. They worked a fine match and kept my interest throughout. The ending sequence was pretty good, too.)

Third Contest: Roderick Strong vs. Jimmy Jacobs: They have a slow start to the match with some mat wrestling and general stalling. Jacobs eye pokes Strong instead of trading chops to get the advantage. Jacobs keeps control of the match by taking Strong down with a headlock a few times. Jacobs forearms Strong, but Strong stops Jacobs with a gut buster. Strong continues to forearm Jacobs over back followed by a back suplex for a two count. Jacobs dropkicks Strong and kicks Strong a few times in the corner. Jacobs comes off the middle rope with a clothesline for a two count. Strong delivers a backbreaker and a gut buster. Strong sends Jacobs into the corner with an overhead suplex. Strong and Jacobs trade shots in the middle of the ring. Strong chokes Jacobs with his own arms until Jacobs reaches the ropes. Jacobs plants Strong with a neckbreaker but Strong stops Jacobs with a running forearm. Strong chops Jacobs but Jacobs boots Strong a few more times. Jacobs hits a tornado DDT. Jacobs clotheslines Strong several times and a back elbow strike. Jacobs tries for a Slice Bread, but Strong stops Jacobs with a backbreaker.

Jacobs takes Strong down with a backslide for a two count. Strong has Jacobs over his shoulders and delivers a gut buster. Strong nearly wins following a running boot. Jacobs is able to hit the Slice Bread and wins the match. (***. Roderick’s offense really connected with the fans and his style is brutal. Strong delivers great backbreakers and gut busters. Jacobs being small increased the believability of the damage, too. This was an enjoyable undercard match.)

Fourth Contest: Nigel McGuiness vs. Delirious: Early on, Delirious tries some comedy stuff involving Nigel’s arm, but gets taken down to the mat quickly. They trade some arm holds in the opening minutes of the match. Delirious rolls Nigel on the mat and then taunts him. Nigel slams Delirious face first onto the mat and they have a standoff. They trade sunset flips until McGuiness crawls to the ropes to break the hold. McGuiness works over Delirious focusing his attack on the left knee. Delirious kicks McGuiness through the ropes to the floor. Delirious takes McGuiness down to the mat and stomps on Nigel’s fingers. Delirious knocks Nigel off the apron and Nigel gets a woman to kiss him on the cheek. Nigel low blows Delirious by kicking the middle rope. Delirious tries to get a kiss from the same woman, but Nigel brings him to a male fan, who kisses Delirious’ hand. Nigel keeps control of Delirious’ wrist on the mat for several moments. Delirious gets a two count with a rollup and they trade pin attempts. Delirious gets a bridge on Nigel and is able to win the match. (*1/4. I wasn’t entertained by the match as it mainly featured comedy wrestling and the mat wrestling focus wasn’t maintaining my interest all that much. I guess every match on a show can’t be balls to wall amazing. Other people may appreciate this more from a traditional mat wrestling standpoint.)

Fifth Contest: IWA-MS Light Heavyweight Champion Matt Sydal vs. Emil Sitoci: Early on, they trade a few arm drags and focus on mat wrestling for a few moments. Sydal plants Sitoci with a suplex turned into a neckbreaker. Sydal catches Sitoci in the corner, but Sitoci connects with an arm drag and a body scissors takeover for a two count. Sydal drops Sitoci’s arm over the top rope and keeps Sitoci on the mat with a rollup for a one count. Sydal continues with a hammerlock overhead suplex. Sitoci drops Sydal over his knee with a hip toss into a backbreaker. Sitoci drives Sydal down with a couple more backbreakers for a two count. Sitoci counters a hurricanrana attempt with a sit down powerbomb. Sydal crotches Sitoci on the top turnbuckle but Sitoci knocks Sydal to the mat. Sitoci nearly wins following a split legged moonsault. Sydal locks in a cross arm breaker but Sitoci rolls over to avoid a submission. Sitoci drops Sydal over his knee neck first for a two count. Sitoci head goes to the top rope, but Sydal crotches Sitoci on the top rope. Sydal hits a top rope belly to belly suplex for the win. (***. Well, it was a much quicker match than I was expecting, but the action was constant and the finish was strong and a good way to end it. I’m not familiar with Sitoci all that much, but his style seems to be one that I’d enjoy on a regular basis.)

Sixth Contest: IWA-MS Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn vs. BJ Whitmer in a 30-minute Iron Man match: As expected, they start off with some mat wrestling to start the match with Lynn getting the better of the exchange. Whitmer bails to the floor after getting shoulder blocked several times. Lynn drop toe holds Whitmer face first into the middle turnbuckle and springboards off the middle rope to headbutt Whitmer’s on the groin. Whitmer sidesteps Lynn in the corner and the champ hits the ring post shoulder first. Jim Fannin chokes Lynn while the referee was distracted in the ring. Whitmer sends Lynn into the ring post a few more times. Whitmer keeps control in the ring focusing his attack on Lynn’s left shoulder and elbow. Lynn forearms Whitmer several times but BJ delivers Divorce Court (arm breaker) for a two count. Lynn drops Whitmer over the middle rope from the floor and hammers away on BJ. Whitmer sends Lynn shoulder first into the corner and yanks Lynn down to the mat for a near fall. BJ continues work over the left arm but isn’t able to get a submission. Lynn counters a slam attempt with a reverse DDT. Lynn clotheslines Whitmer a few times and plants BJ with a sit down powerbomb for a two count. Lynn tries for a cradle piledriver, but BJ counters and ruses the ropes for leverage to earn the first fall. Whitmer 1: – Lynn: 0

Lynn baseball slides Fannin on the floor and brawls with Whitmer into the crowd. Lynn sends Whitmer into the wall face first and continues to deliver a few stomps. Whitmer tosses Lynn shoulder first into the wall to regain control of the match. Whitmer tries for a suplex, but Lynn counters and fights BJ off on the bleachers. Lynn brings Whitmer to the top of the bleachers and rams BJ face first into the wall. Lynn elbow drops BJ at the top of the bleachers. Lynn throws Whitmer off the bleachers to the floor. Lynn dives off the bleachers to take BJ out with a crossbody in the crowd. BJ hits Lynn with a drink and it is announced that 15-minutes have gone by in the match.

Lynn plants Whitmer with a DDT onto a steel chair. Lynn whacks Whitmer over the head with the chair and BJ is busted wide open. Lynn rolls BJ into the ring and gets stopped on the top turnbuckle. Lynn takes Whitmer over with a sunset flip powerbomb, but can’t go for the cover. Lynn wipes BJ’s blood onto his own body, similar to what he did with Corino in ECW two years earlier. Whitmer takes Lynn over with a German suplex for a two count. Whitmer continues with a northern lights suplex for a two count. Lynn plants Whitmer with Air Raid Crash but Whitmer kicks out at two. Lynn continues to work over Whitmer with strikes in the corner. Lynn spikes BJ with a DDT in the middle of the ring for a near fall. Lynn punches Whitmer from his knees and mounts BJ with more strikes. Whitmer plants Lynn with a brainbuster, but Lynn kicks out at two. Whitmer strikes Lynn in the corner a few times. Lynn takes BJ over with a rollup out of the corner and they trade several pin attempts. Lynn is able to keep Whitmer on the mat with a rollup to even the odds. Whitmer: 1 – Lynn: 1

There are six minutes left in the match. Whitmer comes off the ropes with a heel kick for a two count. Lynn boots BJ in the corner and Lynn attempts a tornado DDT, but settles for a regular DDT for a two count. Lynn springboard dropkicks Fannin off the apron. Lynn spikes BJ with the cradle piledriver, but BJ pops his shoulder up at two. BJ hits an exploder suplex, but Lynn barely manages to get his shoulder up at two. Whitmer spikes Lynn with a cradle piledriver but Lynn kicks out of his own finishing move. Whitmer misses a running knee and hits the top turnbuckle.

Lynn clotheslines BJ as there are only two minutes left in the match. Lynn tries for a TKO, but Whitmer counters with a clothesline. There is one minute left in the match. Lynn counters a tombstone and hits a cradle tombstone piledriver. Fannin gets on the apron, but Lynn locks in a crossface and Whitmer taps out. The referee didn’t see it. Whitmer sends Lynn into Fannin and hits an exploder suplex to earn a pin fall. Time runs out on the match and Whitmer has regained the championship! (***1/2. I was quite surprised by this match. Usually, when it comes to Iron Man matches on the independent scene, I tread watching them. However, these guys delivered a match full of action and kept my interest throughout the whole match. I was hopeful that Lynn would retain the title, but it’s a big win for Whitmer, who really showed he can have a long, good match. Again, I was shocked that this flew by for me.)

Danny Daniels comes out and grabs the IWA Heavyweight Championship acting as if he has won the title. Daniels high fives Whitmer and gives him the championship. I’m not sure if they are trying to tease Daniels overshadowing Whitmer, but I’m assuming that’s the case. Daniels and Fannin are talking about how “they” got the title and Whitmer is secondary.

Seventh Contest: Arik Cannon vs. Chad Collyer: They trade arm drags in the opening minutes of the match. Collyer comes off the ropes with a crossbody and keeps control of Cannon’s left arm. Cannon gets control with a neckbreaker and works over Collyer with strikes. Cannon focuses his attack on Collyer’s neck. Collyer nearly wins with an inside cradle but Cannon decks Collyer with a clothesline. Cannon drives Collyer down with a vertical suplex. Arik argues with the referee, Mickie Knuckles, when working over Collyer in the corner. That allows Collyer to work over Cannon with several strikes and a back heel kick for a two count. Collyer drives Cannon down with a vertical suplex and goes for a Cloverleaf, but Cannon eye rakes him. Collyer stops Cannon with a snap powerslam leading to a near fall. Cannon hits a step up kick to nearly put Collyer away. They begin to trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Collyer tosses Cannon with a release German suplex. Collyer hits another German suplex for a two count. Collyer is able to get the Cloverleaf locked In but Cannon reaches the ropes. Cannon kicks Collyer away but struggles to his feet. Collyer avoids a kick and nearly pins Cannon with a rollup. Collyer comes off the top only to miss crossbody. Cannon is able to come off the ropes, though he stumbles, and finishes Collyer off with a running kick. (**1/4. Even with Cannon winning the match, I was left more interested in Collyer. I like Collyer’s style and his suplexs looked crisped and looked overall really good. The finish was kind of flat, but the actual match wasn’t too bad.)

The next match has a few stipulations. If Mark Wolf loses the match, then he’s gone from the IWA. If Danny Daniels loses, well, it wasn’t promoted as to what would happen. It’s actually a mystery stipulation for Daniels. Daniels cuts a promo, and since the microphone isn’t connected to the cameras, it is tough to figure out what he’s saying. Danny for sure called Wolf a loser, among other things.

Eighth Contest: Danny Daniels vs. Mark Wolf: Wolf starts off hammering away on Daniels in the corner for a few moments. Wolf rams Daniels face first into the turnbuckles ten times. Wolf atomic drops Daniels followed by a knee lift to send Daniels to the floor. Daniels returns to the ring and is met with more strikes. Wolf nearly wins the match following a fist drop coming off the ropes. Daniels drops Wolf face first over the top turnbuckle. Daniels continues with another clothesline for a two count. Wolf forearms Daniels off the apron and Danny goes into the crowd. Jim Fannin argues with Mickie Knuckles, which allows Daniels to pull Wolf to the floor and tries for a piledriver, but Wolf counters with a backdrop. Fannin forearms Wolf from behind and then backs away. Daniels cuts Wolf off with a clothesline on the floor. Wolf sends Daniels into several empty chairs in the crowd and they continue to brawl in the crowd. Wolf clotheslines Daniels out of a chair. Wolf goes to the top rope but Daniels cuts him off with a right hand. Wolf puts an abdominal stretch on Daniels on the middle rope. Daniels crashes to the mat. Wolf splashes Daniels from the middle rope for a two count. Daniels drives Wolf down with a backstabber. Wolf avoids a kick and puts an STF. Daniels drops Wolf over the top rope back first and goes to the top rope taking Wolf out with a somersault dive. Daniels follows up with a missile dropkick for a near fall.

Daniels sends Wolf through the ropes to the floor. Daniels goes for the cover, but his legs are on the ropes and the referee stops the count. Fannin chokes Wolf over the middle rope while the referee was distracted by Daniels. They begin to trade forearm strikes. Wolf clotheslines Daniels in the corner, but gets sent chest first into the corner twice. Daniels hits a German suplex for a two count. Wolf plants Daniels with a TKO, but Fannin pulls the referee out of the ring. Wolf threatens to deck Fannin, but Fannin tosses something to Daniels. Wolf returns to the ring and Daniels punches Wolf a few times with brass knuckles to counter a back suplex. B-Boy comes out and pulls the referee out because he saw what happened. Daniels is pissed and accidentally decks Fannin off the apron. Wolf plants Daniels with a reverse DDT for the win. (**. The finish was a little overbooked, but the action was decent for what it was. Wolf seems like a guy who doesn’t wrestle very often. Daniels was carrying this match and his heel tactics were entertaining with Fannin. It is just a completely forgettable match.) After the match, Ian Rotten comes down with a microphone and I’m assuming the stipulation will be revealed. The microphone doesn’t work so they have to talk loud. Wolf settles for Chris Hero being reinstated into IWA-MS.

Ninth Contest: B-Boy vs. AJ Styles: The early moments of the match saw them trade some basic mat wrestling holds. Styles dropkicks Boy to the floor and Boy takes a few moments to regroup. Styles misses a crossbody attempt to the floor and holds his knee. Styles almost wins with a rollup from the apron. Styles avoids a shining wizard attempt and they have a standoff. Styles takes Boy down with a snap powerslam and a knee drop coming off the ropes. Styles comes off the ropes with a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Styles continues to forearm Boy in the corner but runs into a boot. Boy plants Styles with a spinebuster out of the corner. Boy hits a senton splash for a near fall. Boy takes Styles down with a side Russian leg sweep and locks in a submission on the mat. Styles breaks the hold by reaching the ropes with his foot. Boy chops Styles in the corner and delivers a few boot scrapes. Styles tries for a clothesline, but Boy drops AJ face first into the corner and hits a running dropkick to send AJ to the floor. Styles staggers to his feet and Boy pulls AJ over the middle rope to deliver a stiff kick. Boy puts a head scissors on Styles on the mat, but isn’t going to get a submission.

Boy tries for a tornado DDT, but Styles sits Boy on the top turnbuckle. Styles connects with a swinging backbreaker. Styles chops Boy followed by a backbreaker for a two count. Styles delivers another backbreaker followed by an STO turned into a backbreaker. Boy shoves AJ off the middle rope and misses a senton as AJ got his knees up. Styles gets a Muta Lock on Boy, but isn’t able to get a submission. Boy kicks Styles and they both go down following discs clothesline attempts. Boy kicks Styles in the corner and comes off the middle rope with a neckbreaker for a two count. Styles plants Boy with a back suplex for a two count. Styles hits a vertical suplex turned into a neckbreaker. Styles connects with a Pele kick to stagger Boy. Boy takes Styles over with a dragon suplex for a two count. They begin to trade forearm strikes from their knees. Boy powerbombs Styles to counter a hurricanrana attempt. Styles nails Boy with a discus clothesline. Styles tries for a springboard reverse DDT, but Boy held onto the ropes and Boy nails AJ with a running shining wizard causing Styles to roll to the floor. Boy rolls Styles into the ring and gets a near fall. Boy takes Styles over with a suplex, but Styles counters a second attempt. Styles counters a running shining wizard and hits the Styles Clash for the win. (**3/4. There were a few good moments in the match and it turned into a quality match. Judging by the commentary, I was thinking that B-Boy would possibly win the match, so good job by them to bring some doubt. I wouldn’t consider this a star making match, which seemed to be the approach for B-Boy here, but it was competitive and they did a good job of keeping interest.)

Main Event: Corporal Robinson & Wifebeater vs. Necro Butcher & JC Bailey in a fans bring the weapons match: I’ll be amazed if this has anything close to wrestling. I say that before seeing anything of match. The ring is literally filled with a bunch of weapons that were brought by fans. People at ringside have light tubes and a plastic bat with tacks in them. People in Indiana are insane.

They have put tarps around ringside because there is likely going to be a lot of blood loss. Wifebeater and Butcher send each other into light tubes. Bailey and Robinson are using tubes on each other as Wifebeater stomps a light tube into Butcher’s groin. Butcher powerbombs Wifebeater onto a few tubes for a near fall. Bailey uses a beach ball with tacks and rubs it onto Wifebeater’s body. Bailey double stomps tubes onto Wifebeater for a two count. Robinson and Butcher brawl in the crowd. Robinson pummels Butcher with right hands in the crowd. Butcher suplexs Robinson through a bunch of tubes on the floor. Wifebeater uses a bat covered in tacks to beat on Bailey. Butcher scoop slams Robinson onto a chair in the crowd and Bailey DDTs Wifebeater. Wifebeater leg sweeps Bailey through a few tubes, again. Bailey wedgies Wifebeater and staples the underwear to his head, or at least tries to. Bailey smashes Wifebeater with a steel chair several times to knock him down. Robinson whacks Butcher with the tack bat several times and Butcher digs the tacks out of his skull. As you’d expect, these guys are all bleeding a lot. Wifebeater powerbombs Bailey onto six chairs that had light tubes on them. Robinson and Wifebeater are on the apron and they suplex Butcher from the ring to the floor.

Wifebeater hits Bailey several times with a water jug in the ring. Wifebeater whacks the jug into Bailey with a steel chair. Wifebeater accidentally hits his partner with a tube as Bailey moved out of the way. Wifebeater side slams Bailey and gets superkicked by Robinson on accident. Robinson superkicks Bailey on a second attempt. Robinson sets up two chairs and light tubes. Wifebeater puts Robinson through the light tubes with a chokeslam and walks out on his partner. Bailey covers Robinson to win the match. (1/2*. Well, I have no idea how to rate these kind of matches. They are usually a train wreck, but entertaining. This match would fit into that statement, as well.)

