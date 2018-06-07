Colt Cabana Says Chris Amann Wanted $30 Million to $40 Million From Him in Lawsuit

– Colt Cabana discussed his win in the lawsuit filed against himself and CM Punk by WWE doctor Chris Amann on the latest The Art Of Wrestling podcast. Audio from the podcast is available below. Wrestling Inc reports that according to Cabana, the reported $4 million Amann was seeking wasn’t accurate. Instead, he said that Amann’s attorney was asking $3.85 million in compensatory damages each from Punk and Cabana and that with punitive damages, the total that Cabana was being sued for was between $30 – $40 million.

“From a guy who brought this case up because he was so upset about the tweets and the anti-stuff against him, it’s just amazing how much weird attention he’s bringing on himself thinking that will be in a positive light,” Cabana said. “$40 million… I might be wrong, [maybe] $30 million, something like that, I don’t know how it adds up. But boy did that hit me when I heard that.”

The jury in the case ruled in favor of the defendants (CM Punk and Colt Cabana), meaning that Punk and Cabana are not financially liable for any damages.