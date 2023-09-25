Colt Cabana Says He Was Never Officially Kicked Out of Dark Order

Colt Cabana hasn’t worked alongside the Dark Order in quite some time, but he says that he’s “technically” never been kicked out. Cabana was on Bakers Bantering and was asked about his status with the group, which has been busy in both AEW and ROH.

“I was in the Dark Order for a long time, but now I’m not in it as much,” Cabana said (per Fightful). “They never technically kicked me out, but I just kind of walked away a little bit. They’ve been bad guys. They’ve been bad boys, to be honest.”

Cabana works primarily behind the scenes as an agent and producer in both AEW and ROH these days.