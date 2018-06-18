Colt Cabana Says He Lost The Desire To Talk To Others During Trial Against WWE Doctor

During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Colt Cabana spoke about how emotionally draining his court battle with WWE doctor Chris Amann was. Here are the highlights…

“I can feel like a gravitational pull. And I’m trying to fight it, and I’m trying to smile at kids, and I’m trying to talk the grocer, or whoever it is, but I can feel, I can feel, I can feel it. And I’m fighting it. I really am. I felt it on the road this week, I know my podcast is about talking to people, a lot of me had zero desire to do any of that, [but] I still did it. A lot of me was thinking almost people were judging me, or the only thing to talk about on this podcast would be this trial. And then I’m like, we’re just gonna put on the recorder and talk about this trial? That really didn’t make sense to me.”