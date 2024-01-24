Colten Gunn Says He’s Not Looking to Become a Singles Wrestler

– During a recent edition of the Dynamite Download, Bullet Club Gold member Colten Gunn was asked about having any interest in going into singles competition at some point. Colten Gunn said on the subject (via Fightful), “No. Me and my brother talked about that. No. I’m a tag team guy with my brother. I think what I can bring and what he brings, we make a perfect combo. I don’t have any singles aspirations.”

Colten currently holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with his brother Austin and Jay White. The won the belts last week on Dynamite. The Gunns also held the AEW Tag Team Titles together last year, winning the belts from The Acclaimed on Dynamite before eventually losing them to FTR.