The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete Breakdown & Review of Both WrestleMania 36 Shows

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Drew McIntyre 411’s Larry Csonka, Jeremy Lambert, & Steve Cook deliver a complete breakdown both nights of WrestleMania 36.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 104. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka, Jeremy Lambert, & Steve Cook deliver a complete breakdown both nights of WrestleMania 36. The show is approximately 112–minutes long.

* Intro
* WrestleMania (Night I) Review: 3:15
* WrestleMania (Night II) Review: 40:30
* The Head to Head Comparison/Final Thoughts on The Weekend: 1:28:45

