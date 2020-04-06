wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete Breakdown & Review of Both WrestleMania 36 Shows
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 104. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka, Jeremy Lambert, & Steve Cook deliver a complete breakdown both nights of WrestleMania 36. The show is approximately 112–minutes long.
* Intro
* WrestleMania (Night I) Review: 3:15
* WrestleMania (Night II) Review: 40:30
* The Head to Head Comparison/Final Thoughts on The Weekend: 1:28:45
