Conrad Thompson Provides Update On Bruce Prichard

As previously reported last week, Bruce Prichard, who works as Executive Director of CWT at WWE, was on temporary leave from WWE. He is expected back in his role after taking time off due to a family emergency.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle (per Fightful), Conrad Thompson provided an update on his co-host.

“I just want to address the elephant in the room. There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast. But if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household, and right now, Brice is gonna take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s gonna be away, taking care of what’s really important,” Thompson said.