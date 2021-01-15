wrestling / News

CONTRA Unit Member Reportedly Returning From Injury Soon

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
One of the members of CONTRA Unit is reportedly set to return from injury by the spring. The WON reports that Ikuro Kwon has been on the shelf since October due to a torn MCL and is expected to be back in two to three months.

Kwon hasn’t competed since a six-person tag team match at MLW’s 2019 Opera Cup.

