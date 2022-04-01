Hey kids! It’s WrestleMania Weekend, which means that everybody & their kid brother is running a show in Dallas. One of the first companies to run this weekend? Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide! We’ve got a stacked card in time for Happy Hour, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s AAA Invades WrestleCon 2022 Review

Dave Sturchio & Larry Dallas call the action for gringos like me. Hugo Savinovich & Carlos Cabrera are introduced to the crowd as part of the regular announce team. Start was a bit delayed due to the crowd filing in and it being a AAA show.

Natural Classics (Stevie & Tome Filip) vs. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes: The Australian Invasion continues with the Filip Brothers, who have trained everywhere. Kidd is a Texas-area masked wrestler, and I’m always happy to see Christi make an appearance. Quite the dancer, as her pre-match routine proves. Christi tries to make friends with Tome, using her Brazilian charm. Doesn’t work. Tome wants Ryan, but Christi wants to wrestle, and she hits a flying head scissors on Tome. Springboard arm drag, drop toe hold and a tag to Kidd. Kidd with the inovative atomic drop, Christi holds Tome for a basement dropkick. Tome rolls out, so Stevie comes in and gets dropkicked for his trouble. Kidd likes his dropkicks, we’re seeing a lot of them early. Handspring back elbow sends Stevie outside, and Kidd readies the crowd for the dive, but Tome breaks that up. The Filip Brothers do a nice double team that gets a 2 count on Kidd, and now they work him over. Slow slam into a legdrop gets two. Snap German and then a vertical suplex on Kidd before Jaynes gets knocked off the apron. Forearms in the corner, but Kidd fights back with an enziguri before introducing the Filips to each other in the corner. Kidd gets the tag to Jaynes, who gets caught by the Filips on the crossbody attempt. She turns that into an arm drag, then ducks the clothesline, lands on the apron, gets knocked off. Kidd’s legal then, and he gets bicycle kicked and dropped. Jaynes evades a moonsault on the floor and goes up top. She hits a moonsault to the floor! Back in the ring, Kidd hits a modified Lethal Injection. Kicks in the corner by Kidd, big knee by Jaynes. Splash off the top by Kidd gets two. An attempted double team by Kidd & Jaynes goes awry, Kidd winds up outside to eat the somersault plancha. This leaves Jaynes alone to eat a powerbomb into a backstabber (The mother of all bombs) for the three count.

Winners: Natural Classics (6:55 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Not much to this one, just some spots. However, it’s always nice to see Christi Jaynes. The Filips are new to this part of the world and we’ll see if this gets them on the radar for bigger things.

Lumberjack Match: Taya, Nino Hamburguesa & Micro Man vs. Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra & Mini Abismo Negro: AAA loves making random matches lumberjack matches, that’s for sure. The minis come out first, and Micro Man immediately becomes the most popular person in Dallas. Then La Hiedra, who we’re very happy to see. Nino is out next and we hope the ring has been reinforced for this one. Then Escorpion & Taya, who I assume are the captains of their respective teams. The lumberjacks come down with their straps, and I question whether some of these people are wrestlers.

Micro Man & Mini Abismo Negro start us off! Abismo has the height advantage & the strength as well, and he stomps Micro down. Micro with an arm drag, then a flying headscissors befor being kicked down by Abismo. Micro with a reversal into an arm drag, a chop and a dropkick sends Abismo down to get some straps. Hamburguesa & Escorpion in there now. Hamburgesa with some agility throwing Escorpion off his game and outside into the lumberjacks. This brings Hiedra & Taya in for some ass-based offense, then some arm drags. Stinkface from Taya in the corner, then the double knees. Hiedra ends up outside and manages to evade most of the lumberjacks. Christi Jaynes got a nice shot in though. Now Taya gets beat up by Escorpion & Abismo. Abismo targets the knee of Nino, and Micro Man ends up clutching Escorpion’s leg. This won’t end well. Escorpion picks him up over his shoulder and asks the crowd where to throw him. He opts to superkick Micro Man down instead, what a heel! Baaaaack body drop to Nino, and Taya gets triple teamed. Hamburgesa gets triple teamed now, ending with a missile dropkick from Hiedra. Micro Man gets gorilla pressed into Abismo’s feet, and Hiedra gives him a spanking. Taya gets beat down in the corner, but evades Hiedra and has a slap for her. Nino clotheslines the men, Hiedra gets placed in position for the Micro 619! Abismo kicks Micro Man down. Micro going to town on Abismo! Bulldog, then an arm drag! Escorpion & Hamurgesa back in, then Escorpion’s back outside. He gets on the apron to avoid the lumberjacks. Abismo gets pounced to the floor. Escorpion eats a running Earthquake splash. Nino takes both men down, then slaps Heidra on the butt & kisses her like it’s 1995! Escorpion smacks Nino down. Taya stares him down prior to their exchange. She headscissors Escorpion down but Hiedra hits a cutter. Taya hits a spine on the pin on Hiedra before Escorpion hits the package piledriver on her. Nino comes in, slams Escorpion down and goes up top…Frog splash! Abismo breaks the count. Nino places Abismo & Escorpion down in the corner, and Micro Man wants to do something. They both do cannonballs! Nino hits a dive on Escorpion. Abismo sets Micro Man up, but Micro reverses into a cover for three.

Winners: Taya, Nino Hamburgesa & Micro Man (12:58 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Some really fun spots in this one…you’re not going to see guys like Hamburgesa & Micro Man on the main shows and that’s what makes this a good time.

We’re now joined by Micro Man’s stablemates in La Empresa, and they don’t seem impressed. Puma King doesn’t want everybody to love Micro Man, and this breaks down into Micro beating everybody up and taking a bite out of Hiedra’s rear. Micro rides her like a bull before La Empresa takes him off and places him in a bin. Not sure if that’s his usual means of transportation or not.

NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450 (c) (w/Damian 666) vs. Aero Star & Drago: These NWA Tag Team Champions look pretty evil. Drago & Mecha start. The partners pretty much get in there immediately, and Aero Star & Drago get the advantage with double team moves. Damian distracts & Bestia & Mecha take advantage. Bit of a slip on the Poetry in Motion attempt by Bestia & Mecha. Aero Star sent outside & Drago eats some kicks. Some innovative moves in-between posing, and Damian’s over here strapping Aero Star. That was last match, silly! Drago keeps them from trying the Poetry again, then Aero Star armdrags both of them outside. Double dives! Aero Star sets Mecha up, eventually hits the 619 and a twisting corkscrew off the top for two. Drago gets doubleteamed for a second before fighting it off. Springboard Codebreaker from Aero Star. Mecha fights off the top rope rana attempt with a big ol’ DDT. Musclebuster on Aero Star from Bestia, he & Drago kick each other down. Drago hits the powerbomb, Aero Star hits the splash and that should have been three except Damian “distracted the referee”. Welp. Aero Star hits the dive on Damian, but Drago gets doubleteamed for the three count.

Winners: Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450 (7:37 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

They tried a lot of stuff. Some of it worked, some didn’t. About 50/50, so that rating feels right to me.

Octagon Jr., Aramis & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Abismo Negro Jr. & Faby Apache: Faby teaming with the Vipers seems a bit odd, but I’m sure it’ll be fine. It’s Abismo (not the one from earlier) & Aramis starting us off. Some impressive gymnastics from both men. Abismo gets headscissored out, so here comes Arez. Arez hits some fancy moves of his own, so Octagon comes in to hit a nice arm drag & kick. Octagon doing a good job keeping some balance on those ropes. Faby comes in to theoretically slow things down, but she ranas Octagon. Iguana in with the Iguana in his mouth to trade some moves with Faby. Faby tries smacking the pet & gets bit. So her partners come in for the 2 on 1 attack. Iguana fends them off with headscissors, arm drags and his Iguana. Arez kicks the iguana out of the ring and kicks the one in the ring too. Iguana’s getting slapped around by Faby & the Vipers. Faby locks in the surfboard so Arez can hit the double stomp. Octagon comes in for that 1 on 3 action. It ends when he gets held for the doublestomp low blow off the top. Aramis decides he wants that action and gets pimp slapped. Faby with the backbreaker, Arez with the moonsault & two. Abismo has retrieved Iguana’s iguana, and delivers a piledriver to it! Arez hits the package piledriver! Fabi with the double legdrop, and that iguana has seen better days. The referee gives him CPR. Back at the ranch, the big Iguana gets tossed out of the ring and Aramis is the center of a pose, but Octagon breaks that up with a rana. Triple dives by the tecnicos! Octagon & Arez pair off. Octagon walks the ropes and arm drags Arez to the floor. Abismo gets headscissored down a couple of times. Octagon fakes the dive to the floor & tags Aramis. We’re doing actual tags now. Abismo & Aramis appeal to the crowd for support, and the rudos are losing. That was fun. Aramis with a twisting rotating arm drag, but Abismo comes back to get headscissored & arm dragged down. Arez comes in and these guys are blocking everything until Aramis manages to hit a backwards rana on the apron. Iguana dives onto Abismo & headscissors him down. Octagon & Aramis with stereo ranas for two. Faby & Arez with double pins for two. Superkicks send them outside. Aramis dives onto Faby & Arez. Octagon with the springboard moonsault. Iguana & Abismo back in the ring for the around the world headscissors. Twisting rana attempt that ends up in a bulldog gets the win for Mr. Iguana!

Winners: Octagon Jr., Aramis & Mr. Iguana (14 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

This was a good combination of crazy moves & basic fun rasslin type things. Many were difficult to describe, but fun to watch! Mr. Iguana has gotten some big wins recently and may be on the verge of big things.

No DQ Match: Pagano, Drago Kid & Jack Cartwheel vs. Puma King, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco: La Empresa made their impact felt earlier when they stuffed Micro Man in a bin. Gringo Loco isn’t a regular member of the group, but seems to fit in pretty well with them. Puma King & Pagano start us off. Pagano actually wrestling isn’t something I’ve seen much of, but it’s happening here. He’s doing hammerlocks & headlocks. It’s pretty wild. Puma King & Pagano exchange kicks. Pagano does some springboarding on the ropes, but it goes nowhere. Cartwheel intervenes and wishes to be the legal man, he & Sam Adonis take things over. Adonis can also do cartwheels. Some evenly matched wrestling. Adonis wants respect, Cartwheel kicks him out of the ring. Gringo Loco can do some fancy things too. Some cartwheels & finger gestures. Drago Kid can walk on his hands, but he can also get smacked by Gringo Loco. Twisting headscissors by Drago Kid, everything Gringo Loco does ends this way. Adonis comes in so he can eat some ranas & twisting elbows. Springboard into a headscissors that takes Adonis out. Puma King with the superkick, and we’re back to Puma & Cartwheel. They’re evading things like crazy. Puma King offers his hand for a shake, but Cartwheel was just too slow. Cartwheel cartwheels into the ropes, he’s good though. Leg sweep by Cartwheel, but the moonsault is blocked. Pagano re-enters the fray. Some punches shot at a bad camera angle. Powerslam by Pagano gets two. Gringo Loco breaks it up and Drago Kid headscissors him out of the ring. Pagano tries a dive, but dives ringht into a chairshot from Gringo Loco! Drago Kid gets spiked into the steps by Adonis. Cartwheel with a headscissors before getting flapjacked by Puma. Drago Kid alone in the ring for the three on one. At least this one was advertised as no DQ, so it’s all ok. Some impressive triple team offense from the rudos. Pagano comes in for his taste of the triple teaming. Adonis up top, hits a 450! Cartwheel comes in to break up a potential pin and gets dumped outside. Drago Kid comes back in and overcomes the triple team attempt. He’s headscissoring people left & right. Puma King tosses Drago onto Gringo Loco, who gets ranaed down. Cartwheel with one of his own on Puma, then the springboard moonsault to the floor. Adonis & Pagano exchange strikes in the ring. Pagano up top, ranas Adonis outside then hits the tope Homicida! Cartwheel with the legsweep, then goes backwards on the standing shooting star press and misses! I’ve never seen that before. Puma King with a big powerbomb, goes to the top rope and Drago Kid follows. He ranas Puma down. Gringo Loco crotches Drago Kid, reverses the rana into a sitout powerbomb off the top rope! Could have been three, it was not. Pagano uses a chair. Adonis walks the ropes and blockbusts Pagano. Cartwheel with the shooting star press on Adonis’s leg, and he clotheslines Adonis out of there. Drago with a springboard corkscrew, Cartwheel with a moonsault, and we’re left with Gringo Loco & Pagano. Pagano evades the moonsault, hits a codebreaker & an STO for two. Pagano hits the Emerald Flowsion on Loco and gets the three count!

Winners: Pagano, Jack Cartwheel & Drago Kid (17:13 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Before we can reflect too much on the tecnicos winning, La Empresa attacks Pagano. Lots of crazy spots in this match as well, I feel like the story has been wrestlers missing or countering most of their moves.

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita: I’m pretty sure Flamita is still demonic whereever he goes, it’s just not part of his name here. This one should be a bit crazy. Flamita wants nothing to do with the lockup, so he goes against both of them. Ducks out of the ring while Laredo & Bandido go at it. Smart guy. He knows they won’t finish each other in the first couple of minutes. Laredo blocks Bandido’s dive, and Flamita messes up Laredo’s attempt. Bandido runs into a Flamita superkick. Flamita clotheslines them in the corner, DDT’s Bandido, moonsaults Laredo outside, frog splashes Bandido inside for two. Laredo takes the upperhand now, headscissoring Bandido outside, DDTing Flamita to the outside, then hitting the corkscrew to the floor! Laredo whips Flamita into Bandido, stacks them up like he’s Roman Reigns, hits the 450 onto both of them! He tries to cover both and only gets two each time. Big smack to Bandido in the corner, then to Flamita in the corner. Laredo runs into a Bandido kick, then Bandido presses Flamita for a second. Then I don’t know how to describe what Bandido does here so here’s a Tweet GIF:

Bandido covers both men for two counts. He sets up the 21plex, but Laredo blocks. Bandido & Laredo exchange some shots. Flamita moonsaults over both of them and hooks them for DDTs! Flamita with the powerbomb on Laredo, then Bandido hits a West Coast Pop on Flamita for two! Bandido meets Flamita up top, but Laredo comes from behind and knocks Bandido into the guardrail outside! Spanish Fly to Flamita and that gets three!

Winner: Laredo Kid (8:17 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****

Y’all, that is as good & crazy an eight minute match as you’ll ever see. These guys obviously have a lot going on this weekend and needed to leave something in the tank, but they put on one hell of a show.

Psycho Clown vs. Taurus: Psycho & Taurus exchange armdrags. They also exchange headscissors & near-falls. Psycho offers the hand, but Taurus isn’t having it. Psycho with a modified elbow, he sends Taurus outside and hits a couple of dives. Fans chant “Psycho”, he’s a popular man. Springboard moonsault gets two. Taurus takes advantage of Psycho complaining about the count and hits some high impact offense. Dragonscrew in the corner as sadly our announcers’ audio has gotten all wonky. Psycho fights back, hits the powerslam for two. Roaring elbow sends Taurus outside. Psycho hits the springboard moonsault and celebrates with a kid. Taurus gets crotched on the ringpost. Back in the ring, Psycho hits a boot scrape. La Magistral gets two for Psycho. Big chop in the corner. Taurus reverses the whip, hits some kicks in the corner, then a pop-up Samoan Drop gets two. Big slap to Psycho. Psycho fights back with some knees, kicks and a Code Red for two. Taurus gets kicked outside. Psycho with the twisting corkscrew that hit enough of Taurus to be effective. Back in the ring, another Code Red gets two. Taurus gets Psycho up in the rack, hits a backbreaker, then a powerbomb into the knee and a clothesline. Taurus goes outside and gets a table! I don’t know if this is No DQ, but I doubt this referee will call a DQ for much of anything. As proof, Psycho takes a strap out and whips Taurus in the face with it! Psycho hits the super rana, then spears Taurus through the table! That gets the three count.

Winner: Psycho Clown (9:14 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Fun main event, if brief. I’m not sure if the last two matches ended up being cut short due to time issues…hold on, maybe they were cut short because of JEFF JARRETT! Jeff, his wife Karen & La Empresa are out here to beat up Psycho Clown! Sam Adonis explains that Jeff is the Boss of La Empresa! Jeff gets Vladimir the Superfan’s cane and beats Psycho with it! What a random appearance! Jeff explains that he’s the brains & money behind La Empresa. The king & the queen are back in AAA! Karen says that things have gotten very interesting. Jeff goes to yell at Hugo & Carlos while Adonis takes Psycho’s mask off! What the hell’s going on here? That’s heat! Jarrett calls the fans trash. Psycho is buried under the American flag & his mask as we fade out.