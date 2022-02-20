Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and just like WWE in Saudi Arabia, we’re making some history. This is the first time I’ve ever reviewed a lucha libre show. Which is kind of odd, as I’ve watched AAA irregularly for a couple of decades now. I was a regular Lucha Underground viewer, saw every episode of Lucha Libre USA, and I’m sure there are other lucha shows I’ve watched that I’m forgetting about now. Never reviewed a single one of them! That changes tonight, as we continue opening Forbidd-no, let’s not use that phrase, it’ll make people think this is a New Japan review and I’ll have to get Ashish to sign Jay White for an appearance or two.

AAA’s Rey de Reyes card has some names we’re familiar with, some we aren’t. I thought it’d be a fun thing to cover for the site, and you can let me know down in the comment section or via the Twitter machine if AAA reviews are something you’d like to read more of. I’m open to suggestions, as one of my goals for 2022 is to review an exceptionally wide range of pro wrestling. This seems more attainable than my other goal of meeting & marrying Jackie Redmond.

Anyway, here’s some lucha libre!

Cook’s AAA Rey de Reyes 2022 Review

We’re at Estadio Universitario Beto Avila in Veracruz, Veracruz, Mexico. Joe Dombrowski & Larry Dallas are supposed to be on the call for the English-speaking audience. As it turns out, we join a Marvel Lucha Libre match in progress. We have two Spider-Men wrestling each other, which I’m fairly certain is a live action recreation of everybody’s favorite Spider-Man meme. One Spider-Man pins the other, then a large purple-clad man drags the loser up the ramp.

Our English announcers chime in while representatives of the local baseball team presents the AAA ownership with jerseys. Opening ceremonies honor AAA founder Antonio Pena & his son in law Joaquin Roldan as we have technical issues with the venue.

The Lucha Bros theme plays as Rey Fenix makes his way to the ring. Raindrops appearing on the cameras now as Fenix gets ready to address his public. He’s unable to compete tonight, as he’s still recovering from the arm injury he suffered in AEW. He seems set on returning soon though. Fenix introduces Taya Valkyrie, who walks down with Pentagon Jr.. She poses for the crowd and grabs the microphone. Taya is happy to be back, and is ready to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Reina de Reinas championship she never lost. It looks like she has a match!

#1 Contender for Reina de Reinas Match: Keyra vs. Maravilla vs. Lady Shani vs. Flammer vs. Taya Valkyrie: Flammer is the youngest competitor and dresses like a flame. Maravilla is her stablemate in a ruda group. Keyra wasn’t originally supposed to be in this match, so good for her! Shani & Taya have some history. The four non-Taya wrestlers target Taya at first, but that alliance doesn’t last long. Hijo del Tirantes is the referee, I assume he’s still evil. Maravilla gets the advantage on Flammer in the ring, but Flammer goes for the arm drag off the ropes. That doesn’t work, but a kick to Flammer’s gut does. Maravilla & Flammer exchange a kiss but go back to action. Taya sneaks in to try & get the pin, but that doesn’t work. A double clothesline by Taya does work. Lady Shani & Keyra go after Taya now. Shani locks in the Tequila Sunrise, but that’s broken up by Keyra. Shani rolls Keyra around, gets a near-fall, but Tirantes only counts two. Got some rain in the eyes apparently. Keyra with a headscissors, victory roll into a double stomp. Maravilla breaks up the proceedings. Bridging German suplex gets two thanks to Taya. Taya with a Northern Lights suplex to Maravilla, then a double stomp gets two. Flammer broke that up. Some kicks by Flammera. Keyra headscissors Taya on the outside. Meanwhile Shani & Flammer go at it in the ring. Shani hits a front suplex, then goes for the Romero Special. Can’t hold it though, Flammer tries to turn it into a pin but Maravilla breaks it up. Maravilla & Keyra exchange shots on the apron, then Keyra hits a Spanish Fly to the floor! Flammer hits a dive onto Keyra! Taya & Shani left in the ring, and they exchange strikes. Taya yanks Shani to the mat, then hits some mounted punches on the mat. Taya hits the curb stomp and goes for the cover, it only gets two. Shani comes back, hits a backstabber. Stepover toehold into an arm bar, Tirantes places Taya’s hand on the rope. To be fair, it was pretty close anyway. Shani brought down in the corner, and Taya hits a running hip attack. Double knees in the corner, but Shani kicks out at two. Shani hits a boot scrape, then Tirantes cuts off the second one. Some of the other competitors are being taken to the back as Taya hits the Glam Slam for the three count.

Winner: Taya

Match Rating: **1/4

Lots of stuff going on there. A bit sloppy, but I think the rain will be making things even sloppier than usual tonight.

Well, hold on. Tirantes’ father is coming down to the ring, and he’s not happy with his son’s officiating. To be fair, the man learned it from his father. Tirantes points out that Taya’s shoulders were also down, and appears disappointed. Hijo responds to his father’s rant with an insult, and Tirantes chases his son to the back. Taya & Shani celebrate.

Los Vipers make their way down to the ring, led by Cibernetico. Cibernetico is wearing a Charlie Rockstar t-shirt, and talks about how he’s going to win the Rey de Reyes match tonight. Pagano takes offense to this, and to Cibernetico’s existence in general. Pagano runs down to fight all Los Vipers, almost clears the ring before Cibernetico & Psicosis hit a double backdrop. Los Vipers hold Pagano while Cibernetico hits his catchphrase. They stomp Pagano down and pose. Pagano still wants to fight, and they take him up on that in the entranceway. Cbiernetico spits on Pagano and they pose on the stage.

The English announcers try to talk over the Spanish announcers and it goes as well as you’d expect. This probably could have been produced better.

Los Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo & Psicosis) vs. Myzteziz Jr., Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa: Mr. Iguana won a Rumble at the most recent TripleMania event & became one of the most beloved wrestlers in AAA in the process. Willie Mack was originally supposed to team with Iguana & Nino, not sure what happened there. Iguana & Latigo start. Iguana uses his iguana to his advantage early on, but then legdrops it on accident. Latigo wrestles the iguana (not the wrestler). Nice headscissors by the wrestling Iguana, then he hits the around the world headscissors on Abismo. Abismo flapjacks Iguana. Things break down and everybody’s in the ring now. Psicosis has a bat and hits Nino with it. Now Iguana gets some of the bat action. The mascot iguana gets kicked out of the ring and now the Vipers work Nino over. Nino takes a back bump, then gets backdropped. He slowly rolls out of the ring and now Myzteziz is in to take on the Vipers. He doesn’t do much better than his partners. Iguana takes some more punishment from the bat. He’s got the mascot again, and now the tecnicos are on the charge. Specifically, Iguana is lawndarted into the Vipers. Nino with a cannonball in the corner! One more! Iguana jumps off the backs of his parner into a rana on the floor! Nino with a tope suicida! Myzteziz hits a shooting star to the floor! Non-Tirantes referee is applying a count, and the wrestlers make it back in. Myzteziz gets kicked by the Vipers, Nino runs into muiltiple people. Nino & Abismo go at it. Nino with the running front splash. Psicosis wants him some, and Nino headlocks & headscissors them over. Nino runs over Abismo. Latigo with some palm strikes. Nino smacks him down, then hits a second rope legdrop. Lazy cover gets two. Nino tries to go up top, but Los Vipers cut him off. There are now thumbtacks on the mat, and Nino is thrown onto them. Iguana is triple teamed, and he meets the tacks as well. Myzteziz now goes to work on the Vipers. Round the world headscissors sends Latigo outside. Myzteziz hits a moonsault to the floor, but they manage to catch him and place him on a table. Psicosis goes up top, hits a legdrop and that table has no interest in selling that. It’s enough to get the win though.

Winners: Los Vipers (11:43 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Things definitely picked up once they got the tacks out and started dropkicking people in the crotch. Tough to ask for more from a wrestling match than thumbtacks and kicks to the crotch.

They seem to have fixed the audio issues, at least for now.

Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mercenarios (Villano III Jr. & La Hiedra) vs. Octagon Jr. & Sexy Star II vs. Los Vipers (Arez & Chik Tormenta) (c): We’ve got a bunch of wrestlers coming down to ringside with weapons. Original Tirantes & Non Tirantes have weapons too. La Hiedra gets whipped over to her corner. Arez, Villano & Sexy are in there at the moment. Sexy goes for the rana on Villano, Villano holds her but Arez rolls them up for the nearfall. Arez with another nearfall on Sexy. Villano with a handstand in the corner while Arez & Sexy go at it. Arez pushes Villano over to the floor, and everybody starts whipping him. Sexy & Arez end up on the floor too, and they gets whipped. Hiedra, Tormenta & Octagon are in the ring now. Octagon with the ass smack for Hiedra, then the tiger kick. Tormenta whips Hiedra into Octagon, he places them both up top, then lifts them on his back for the double Samoan drop. Hiedra’s friends try to protect her, but there’s too many people with whips. Octagon does a dive, but that ends with him getting whipped. Not well thought out. Arez atomic drops Octagon, throws him into Tormenta, they doubleteam him down for a two count. Tormenta is sent outside to get whipped. Hiedra & Villano with a doubleteam suplex for a nearfall. Octagon & Sexy back in there and they’re having issues with Hijo del Tirantes. They toss him outside, and now he’s getting whipped! Original Tirantes takes his kid to the woodshed! Hiedra gets worked over in the corner. Octagon hits the splash on Villano, there were two covers that got broken up by the Vipers. Hiedra & Sexy get kneed down. The women get kicked to the floor and whipped, then the men dive, and there’s whipping going on. This thing’s completely broken down. Arez gets superkicked by Villano & Octagon, who start exchanging strikes. Villano goes for Octagon’s mask! Arez breaks that up. Octagon goes for Villano’s mask, and has much more success. They take a tumble to the floor and get whipped. The women go at it in the ring. Hiedra eats a lot of knees. Octagon & Arez part of it now. Tormenta takes Sexy out, then Arez drives Octagon down to the mat for three.

Winners: Los Vipers

Match Rating: **1/2

Adding the lumberjacks didn’t exactly help matters here. The wrestlers tried hard though!

La Empresa comes down to beat up Villano III Jr. & Hiedra. They want to be the trios champions, and they have no respect for AAA.

We get a video hyping up the rest of the show. I think this is where Mexican television joins the live broadcast. AAA pays tribute to some recent deaths, including a video for Arturo Rivera, a longtime rudo-favoring announcer that was around at the beginning & for most of AAA’s history to this point. Very well done, you could tell AAA put a lot of thought into the package. The fans applaud and chant “Rudo”.

Speaking of longtime announcers, Carlos Cabrera takes the stage! He just got released by WWE the other day, now he’s re-united with Hugo Savinovich in AAA.

La Empresa (Puma King, Sam Adonis & DMT Azul) vs. La Familla Real (L.A. Park, El Hijo de L.A. Park & L.A. Park Jr.) vs, Nueva Generacion Dinamita (El Cuatero, Sanson & Forasterlo): La Empresa & NGD are both undefeated since entering AAA, so as the saying goes: “Somebody’s 0 has to go!”. Three evil trios here, La Empresa & NGD are allegedly friends, while L.A. Park has no friends outside of his family. That rain’s coming down pretty good right now. La Empresa backs off from NGD & Los Parks. The Parks get beat down to start the match. Micro Man is a little afraid of getting him some, even though La Empresa tells him it’s ok. L.A. Park eats a clothesline & bails outside. La Empresa & NGD currently on the same page. NGD works over Hijo in the ring, Hijo gets doublestomped down to the mat. Junior comes in to get similar treatment. Puma King powerbombs Junior, Azul slams him, Adonis hits a move off the top. Daddy Park & Hijo come back in to get beat down. Estrellita getting involved as well with one of the Park weight belts. Stinkfaces from Estrellita. Empresa try to get the pin while NGD goes up top, and now there’s some issues. Los Parks with some dives to the outside after sending their opponents there. Hijo & Cuatero face off in the ring. Hijo with a crossbody, then an arm drag to the floor. Hijo with the rana on the floor. Junior in there now doing some dancing. La Empresa gain the advantage on him, but that doesn’t last long. Junior full of fire & some more dancing! L.A. Park takes control in the ring, hits a clothesline for the two count. NGD broke that up. Park gets fouled and that might be it, but Micro Man breaks it up! NGD chase him around. La Empresa come in & stomp the Parks down. Los Mercinarios come down with some plunder and they go after La Empresa! That poor referee gets tossed out of the ring. NGD come back in, everybody fights, and the referee raises L.A. Park’s hand! Villano puts his shredded mask from earlier on DMT Azul. Adonis gets powerbombed through some chairs. Puma King gets package piledriven by Rey Escorpion. Villano III Jr. sentons a chair on top of Azul. Escorpion grabs the microphone to establish that this issue between Los Mercinarios & La Empresa is nowhere near over. L.A. Park grabs the microphone to argue La Famila Real’s place as the top trio. People are still fighting outside.

Winners: La Famila Real (via disqualification it seems)

Match Rating: **1/2

I said the previous matches were a mess? Heh. Thankfully the people involved were entertaining.

Rey de Reyes Match: Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Psycho Clown vs. Cibernetico vs. TBA: Something tells me this match will also be out of control. Mostly Laredo Kid & Bandido being involved. Laredo & Bandido start the match for the first minute. A nice idea, but longer than a minute for intervals might be more optimal. Bandido spikes himself on a Spanish Fly. Psycho Clown is the next man out, and he’s got headscissors for people. Psycho takes both men down and heads up top to splash them both. Count of two, and here comes Cibernetico. The Main Man takes all three men out. Now we find out who the mystery man is…Heavy Metal? Holy hell, he’s still alive! He’s hitting people with his leather jacket. Psycho has an object of his own. Bandido & Laredo clear the ring and go after each other. Laredo misses the tornillo. Bandido places him up top, hits a crucifix bomb! Psycho breaks up the count. Code Psycho gets two on Bandido. Psycho hits the Spanish Fly off the top, Ciber breaks up the pin attempt. Ciber hits a Stunner on Psycho for two. Metal hits a rana on Ciber for two, Laredo breaks that up. Metal drops Laredo down, misses the senton. Laredo with a twisting moonsault, count broken up by Bandido. Laredo with a tornado DDT on Bandido. Laredo with a moonsault to Bandido on the floor! Psycho is alone in the ring, but not for long as he dives onto Laredo & Bandido. Metal goes up top and somersaults onto those three. Ciber with a spear on Psycho, only two. Pagano comes down to hit Ciber with a chair! Psycho with La Magistral, it gets the three count!

Winner: Psycho Clown (10:15 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

I’m sure there have been plenty of Bandido/Laredo Kid matches somewhere. There should be some more.

Psycho celebrates with the kids and gets some respect from Bandido & Laredo as the Rey de Reyes Sword is brought down to ringside. Heavy Metal talks to Hugo as Marsiela Pena presents the sword to Psycho Clown. Not sure I trust a man named Psycho Clown with a giant sword.

Dralistico vs. Pentagon Jr.: With Fenix out of the mix, our tag team match is now a singles match where the former Mistico II will be looking to make a new name for himself. The crowd chants Zero Miedo. Dralistico wants a handshake, surprisingly enough Penta goes for it and gets rolled up for two. After a brief exchange, Dralistico headscissors Penta outside. Penta back in with a sling blade. Dralistico with another headscissors, then a moonsault to the outside onto Penta. Penta with a superkick, and another kick sends Dralistico down. Dralistco is sent into the crowd, then he jumps onto the railing and ranas Penta. Dralistico with the tope con herro. Dralistico is going after fans. Back into the ring, a swanton gets two. Dralistico kicks Penta down, standing moonsault gets two. Penta fights back, Dralistico handsprings into a Penta dropkick, cover gets two. Penta with one overhand chop, and the fans want more. Maybe later. Dralistico with a kick, then a springboard rana off the top gets two. Hijo del Tirantes’ count getting faster the further the match goes. Torture rack into a backcracker by Penta gets two. Abdominal stretch into a slam gets a two count for Dralistico. Penta Driver only gets two. They exchange strikes. Dralistico hits a destroyer for two. Crucifix gets two. Penta with a destroyer of his own, that only gets two. Hijo’s count doesn’t make ten, and both are back up. Penta goes for a double stomp, that’s evaded, but Dralistico’s tornado DDT is not. Dralistico misses the qebrada, Penta hits the package piledriver. Dragon Lee runs down to yank Hijo out of the ring and attack Penta! They go for Penta’s mask and yank most of it off! Rey Fenix is held back by the darn doctors. Dragon Lee runs towards Fenix, and Penta takes advantage of the distraction to roll Dralistico up for three!

Winner: Pentagon Jr. (via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Some good action here, but that finish…well, it was one of the better ones on this show I suppose.

Dragon Lee gets Penta’s mask completely off this time as the doctors continue to hold Fenix back. He takes the microphone and questions the manhood of the Lucha Bros while insisting that his family is the most dominant in AAA.

AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. John Superstar: Of course Johnny has a new name for the occasion. Call him Morrison, Mundo, Nitro, Impact, whatever. He’s been a champion here before. Original Tirantes reffing this one, I’m sure everything will be above board here. Superstar with the strength advantage, powering Vikingo down early. Johnny with the cross armbreaker, but his shoulders touch the mat and he has to release it. Vikingo sends Superstar outside. Superstar takes out Lady Shani, Vikingo’s second, for the heck of it. Vikingo headscissors Johnny down, but then gets clotheslined for a two count. Johnny catapults Vikingo into the middle rope. Neckbreaker by Johnny, Vikingo gets a quick rollup but Superstar goes back on the offensive. The rain coming down harder now. Vikingo fights back, goes up top and hits the missile dropkick for two. Superstar goes to the eyes, hits a Samoan drop then poses. Vikingo evades Johnny in the corner, hits a kick and drives Johnny into the corner. Headscissors off the top, Superstar sent outside with a kick. Vikingo with a twisting plancha, then powerslams Superstar on the floor. Shooting star press from the apron to the floor. Superstar kicks Vikingo back down to the floor when he tries to springboard in. Johnny hits a splash mountain into a urnange for the two count. Johnny thinks that count was a little slow, he might be right about that one. Superstar takes a camera from a photographer, or at least tries to. He gets a spotlight instead! Laredo Kid comes down to stop that, then Superstar gets kicked down by Vikingo. 630 by Vikingo only gets two. That Tirantes count was a bit slow too. Superstar fouls Vikingo while Tirantes is occoupied with Laredo, but that only gets two. Vikingo blocks Starship Pain, follows Superstar up, then tosses him crotch first onto the top rope. Poison rana off the ropes! Vikingo back up top, inverted 450 gets the three count!

Winner: El Hijo del Vikingo

Match Rating: ***3/4

Superstar looks back at the ring like a man that isn’t done challenging for the Mega Championship. Fun match, this Vikingo kid should be fun to follow the next few years. A couple of those spots were just unbelievable and get extra points from me.

Vikingo celebrates and the Spanish announcers bid us farewell as we fade out.