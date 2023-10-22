Cook’s Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Review  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here, and it’s Impact Wrestling’s biggest night of the year. The card certainly has tons of potential for good times & great memories. Let’s get Bound For Glory!

Before we do that, we have to do the Countdown to Bound For Glory. Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are our hosts. They introduce the French announce team, unfortunately I’m a little rusty on that language. They look like nice fellas though.

We see a video for Traci Brooks’ Hall of Fame induction. Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace & Scott D’Amore talk about how she helped pave the way for current Knockouts. Frankie Kazarian seems to be a big fan! Eric Young, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley also add some kind words. Rebel adds his congratulations at the end.

Gail Kim takes the stage for her induction speech. She’ll be nice since Traci’s son is here tonight. She & Traci are like sisters. Traci was the first wrestler she met when she went to wrestling school. It was just them on the female side of things at first. What happens on the road stays on the road, so she can’t say too much. They had their first bikini contests & hardcore matches together. Traci taught her about all the roles in wrestling.

Traci takes the stage along with Frankie & Rebel. She’s a hot mess! She thanks Gail for not telling the whole story about why she needed a new car. Traci thanks her mom & dad & her brothers. She thanks Frankie and tells Rebel to dream big. Gail was her favorite person to beat up. She remembers the first Knockouts Championship Battle Royal at Bound For Glory 2007 and puts over the Knockout Division. She thanks ODB & some of the other Knockouts. She thanks the various men that she managed over the years. She thanks her trainers & various backstage influences over the years, Mike Tenay & Don West. She thanks Eddie & Alisha Edwards for giving her one last match. Impact Wrestling is family. She thanks the fans for letting a farm girl from St. Mary’s live her dream.

We then see a video highlighting Mike Tenay & Don West. Everybody does their best Don impression.

Scott D’Amore is out to induct Tenay & West. He congratulates Traci as well. Mike & Don were the tag team broadcasters here for years and called some of the best moments in wrestling history. Thier contributions to Impact can never be overlooked. On Scott’s first day at TNA, Mike told him that he’d fit in great, and couldn’t wait for him to meet Don. They welcomed everybody like that. Scott & Mike had tons of great times together on the road. Mike doesn’t get the amount of respect that he deserves for helping create great moments. In 2017, Scott, Don & Jeff Jarrett returned to Impact. Don auctioned off one of Scott’s Team Canada jackets at an event, much to Scott’s chagrin. Scott welcomes the Tenay & West families in attendance, and introduces Mike Tenay.

Mike thanks everyone, and comments that it’s fitting to pay tribute to Don in his hometown of Chicago. He recaps Don’s history. Fans were slow to accept Don at first, but he won them over. He studied the product and learned about the wrestlers. Don’s passing was mentioned on AEW & WWE television even though he never worked for them. Don was his son’s favorite wrestling announcer. There was never a cross word between them as long as they worked together. He mentions the various announcers he worked, including Bobby Heenan. Mike tells some funny stories about Bobby & Chicago. Mike thanks Eric Bischoff for hiring him. He mentions Steve McMichael & thanks the Jarretts & other backstage names. Konnan was instrumental in teaching him about lucha libre. He thanks his family. Mike wants to pass the torch to Tom & Matthew, who will tell us about Bound For Glory.

I was rendered pretty much speechless by both of these inductions, which is pretty terrible when you’re supposed to be reviewing things. Eleventy billion stars. Let’s get to the wrestling while I still have some composure.

Cook’s Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Review

We are live & sold out in Chicago for the 19th annual Bound For Glory. Looks like a good crowd!

Impact X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta: The X-Factors graphic tells us that Kenta hasn’t lost a singles match in three months, but Sabin is on quite the hot streak himself. The fans are excited! Tie up into the ropes and we get a clean break. Kenta offers a handshake but kicks Sabin in the gut. Forearms are exchanged, Kenta goes to the eyes and hits a big boot. Sabin fights back with a knee, takes Kenta outside and kicks him down. Runing cannonball off the apron by Sabin! Back in the ring, Sabin goes up top with a crossbody for two. Kenta goes back outside, Sabin follows him with a dive but Kenta avoids it. Kenta works Sabin over on the apron & barricade before rolling him back in the ring. Neckbreaker gets four two-counts for Kenta. Revrse chinlock by Kenta. Sabin briefly fights out but Kenta goes back to the chinlock. Back to the forearms, Kenta off the ropes into a dropkick by Sabin. Sabin vaults over the turnbuckle, goes up top and hits a missile dropkick. Big boot in the corner by Sabin, then a tornado DDT gets two. Kenta avoids a Cradleshock by raking Sabin’s eyes. Kenta tornado DDTs Sabin’s neck on the top rope, then comes off top with a stomp for two. Sabin drives Kenta into the corner, but misses a charge. Kenta hits a draping DDT. Boot in the corner, then a basement dropkick in the corner by Kenta. Sabin avoids the double stomp and enziguris Kenta. Sabin goes for th Cradleshock but Kenta uses the referee to get out of it. Kenta’s rope assisted rollup is foiled by the referee seeing it. Double stomp off the top by Kenta only gets two! Kenta says it’s time to Go 2 Sleep, but Sabin fights out of it. Kenta with some slaps, Sabin with a superkick. Enziguri in the corner by Sabin. Missile dropkick to Kenta’s back! Clothesline from Hell, Michgan, then a Cradleshock ends Kenta’s night.

Winner: Chris Sabin (11:27 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Good effort from both guys here, as one would expect. Having seen them wrestle for years now, it’s interesting how they’ve evolved. It’s not just “go go go” now, they’re more deliberate with what they do. I like that.

Our announcers run down the card, then we get a video about how Steve Maclin got everybody into this Monster’s Ball match.

Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose: We see the four wrestlers emerging from their 24 hours in the neon green lighting. There are cinder blocks, ladders, chairs & other foreign objects around ringside. Maclin attacks Rhino during his entrance, Moose comes down and hits them both with his Feast or Fired briefcase. Maclin gets powerbombed off the apron and rolled into the ring by Moose. The lights go out and here comes PCO. Now the match officially begins. Moose appears to be wearing pajama pants for this match, but he backdrops PCO over the top rope onto a ladder. I’m not going to be questioning Moose’s choice of ring attire. Rhino has a chair and he uses it on Moose & Maclin. Maclin uses a trash can on Rhino & Moose. The trash can is placed in the corner so Moose can get DVDed through it. Maclin uses the trash can lid on Rhino & PCO. PCO gets suplexed on the ladder. Maclin hits PCO with a chair and rolls him into the ring. Another chair shot to PCO’s back, but Maclin misses and hits himself before getting chokeslammed. PCO cannonballs through the ropes onto Rhino on the outside. PCO with a lungblower in the corner on Maclin, then a legdrop to the back of Maclin’s neck. PCO sets up for the senton on the apron on Maclin, and in a rarity he actually connects. The fans say PCO isn’t human. PCO gets a black bag, but Moose attacks with a trash can lid before it can be opened. Moose’s uranages are no-sold by PCO, but Moose eventually stomps him down and tosses him outside. Moose gets the bag from the referee, and he dumps the thumbtacks onto the bed of cinderblocks on the floor. Moose powerbombs PCO onto said bed, then gets attacked by Maclin. Maclin goes for his KIA, but Rhino attacks him. Rhino yells for tables, and he finds one under the ring with barbed wire on it. Of course! Maclin avoids a strike and bounces Rhino off the ring post. Maclin attacks Rhino’s leg & ribs with a chair. Bully Ray appears! Maclin is on the top rope hoping to dive onto Rhino, but Bully pushes him off & through the barbed wire table! He asks Maclin “Who’s soft now?” and walks off. Moose & PCO exchange punches. Moose misses in the corner and gets DDTed by PCO. PCO goes up top, but Moose attacks with a chair. Rhino is stirring while Moose poses, and hits the gore. Rhino hit the chair in the process, so they’re both down. PCO hits a swanton off the top onto both men and pins Moose for the win.

Winner: PCO (11:11 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Pretty basic here, people hitting other people with stuff. Not that I have any problem with that. Every once in awhile you just want to see people hit other people with stuff. Nothing more, nothing less.

Gia Miller speaks with Mickie James in advance of her Knockouts Championship challenge tonight. Trinity has done a great job as Champion, but this won’t be Mickie’s last rodeo. We then see the video setting up our World Tag Team Championship match.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey): Chris Bey used his Feast or Fired briefcase to get another shot at the title. We start at 100 miles an hour with Bey & Miguel going at it. Austin tags in for some double teaming. Several kicks to Trey lead to a two count. Go-behinds by Austin. Wentz tags in for some double teaming by the Rascalz. Wentz works Austin over in the ring. Austin fights back until Miguel hits a neckbreaker on the apron while Wentz distracts the referee. Wentz takes Bey out on the floor. Wentz with some elbows, then a armbar on Austin. Austin wants to tag Bey, but Miguel keeps that from happening. He knocks Bey off the apron, but Austin knocks both Rascalz to the floor before hitting the Soar to Glory at Bound For Glory. Bey finally gets the tag and deals with both Rascalz. Wentz gets elbowed down and chopped in the corner. Miguel blocks the brainbuster, but Bey hits the ol’ 2 for 1 special on them. Brainbuster on Wentz gets a two count. Bey goes up top, knocks Miguel down, but Wentz evades his move. Tag to Austin, a kick leading to a neckbreaker gets two on Wentz. 1-2-Sweet gets evaded and Bey gets the worst of it. Austin gets sling shotted into a superkick, then a stomp. Wentz dives onto Bey on the outside while the referee counts two. Miguel is very unhappy. Bey blocks an attempted double team on Austin, joins Miguel up top. Miguel with a meteora, Wentz with a senton on Austin, but Bey breaks up the cover from the top rope. Wentz gets the spray paint, but it’s Miguel that gets the paint in the eyes! The 1 & the 2 on Wentz gets 3 and we have new champions!

Winners: ABC (9:47 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

There was a lot going on here, but in a good way. Good chemistry between the teams here, and I doubt we’ve seen the last of this situation.

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey: These two each want to prove they’re the best wrestler in the world. Not a bad goal to have. The fans chant about fecal matter after the bell rings. Chop from Ospreay is answered with a kick from Bailey. Ospreay with a monkey flip. Bailey with some kicks to send Will to the floor. Bailey hits his Perfect 10 moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring, Bailer with an elbow, but Ospreay sends him neck-first itno the top rope. Then to the floor so Ospreay can hit a crossbody. Back in the ring, Ospreay goes back to the chop. Backbreaker by Ospreay for a one count. Ospreay gets whipped off the ropes but he slides into an abdominal stretch. Bailey hip tosses out, but gets chopped again. Bailey with some kicks to Ospreay’s chest. Ospreay with a chop, but runs into a boot. Bailey gets chopped down to the floor. Ospreay teases a dive, but Bailey evades Ospreay and hits a moonsault to the floor! Bailey with a dropkick off the top rope, then some kicks. Running shooting star press gets two for Bailey. Ospreay avoids some kicks but eventually gets leveled. Ospreay placed up top, Baily follows him and ranas him down to the mat. Will avoids some kicks, lands some kicks of his own. Handspring off the ropes into a kick to Bailey’s head. Ospreay hits a forearm off the top rope for two. Running boot in the corner by Ospreay, then a kick to a bent over Bailey in the corner. Bailey gets out of a powerbomb attempt, but gets kicked right in the face. Os-cutter is reversed into a backslide, then some non-stop kicks by Bailey. Poison rana by Bailey. Ospreay gets kicked down on the apron. Bailey tries to set something up, but gets sent into the post. Ospreay hits the Os-cutter on the apron! I think that took more out of Ospreay, but both men are down on the floor now. Ospreay breaks the count first, but Bailey gets in just in time. Ospreay with a legdrop off the top rope. Another Os-cutter gets a two count. Hidden Blade is avoided by Bailey dropping to the mat. Ospreay with some cocky kicks to Bailey. Bailey just getting smacked around now. Bailey fights back, and both men hit repeated strikes to each other. Kicks are exchanged, as are slaps and more kicks and a Hidden Blade by Ospreay! Both men are down, so Will can’t capitalize. The fans want the match to continue forever, so they’re ok with this. Kicks to a kneeling Bailey, but the Os-cutter is blocked by Bailey’s knees. Ospreay gets kicked off the top rope, then Bailey hits the Ultimate Weapon! That gets a 2.89! Both men get to their feet. Ospreay runs Bailey over with an elbow, Bailey counters with a kick, then the double knees. Up top, Bailey goes for a super…ok, I don’t know what that was. A fisherman buster from the top rope, but it only gets two! Tornado kick by Bailey, he sets Will up for the Flamingo Driver, but Ospreay rolls out of it and hits a Styles Clash! It only gets two! A Storm Driver ’93 only gets two! Elbow pad is off now, and another Hidden Blade! A Storm Breaker finally finishes off Speedball!

Winner: Will Ospreay (17:58 via pinfall)

Match Rating: *****

I thought about going a little bit lower for a minute, but jeez that ending stretch was completely insane. I know that five snowflakes is lower than what Will usually gets from the experts, but five is as high as I go.

We see Alex Shelley & Josh Alexander getting ready backstage.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: David Penzer explains the rules here, which are actually fairly simple by Impact standards. Battle royal rules until the last two, then it becomes a regular match. JAKE SOMETHING is #1, while EDDIE EDWARDS is #2. Not the best of news for either man, but they’ll still try their best. Edwards with some chops to Something. Something with some elbowblocks, then a slam to Edwards. Something maintains the upper hand on Edwards, whipping him into the turnbuckle. KENNY KING is #3. Sheldon Jean wanders down to ringside with him, making me wonder why Alisha Edwards wasn’t allowed to stick around. I know which one I’d rather be looking at. Eddie & Kenny reprise their Honor No More partnership briefly to double team Something. JUVENTUD GUERRERA is #4! The Juice attacks Eddie & Kenny. He rolls through a sunset flip attempt and kicks Kenny. Sheldon provides a distraction so King can hit a spinebuster. JOHNNY SWINGER is #5! King thought he ended Swinger’s career, but apparently not. King gets the upper hand on Johnny, but Juvi intervenes. Headscissors by Juvi, and he ends up eliminating Kenny! Crazzy Steve shows up and attacks Juvi & Johnny with his briefcase. GISELE SHAW is #6, but her entrance is ruined by security running down to try & get Steve outta there. Gisele eliminates Swinger, and Steve has a fork! Tommy Dreamer runs down and attacks Steve, and all heck has broken loose. JODY THREATis #7 and goes after Shaw. Shaw ends up on the apron, but her friends Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans prevent elimination. KILYNN KING is #8 and goes right after Threat. Eddie vaults Juvi on the apron and ends up knocking him out of the match. The fans are mad! SONNY KISS is #9, making their Impact debut! Gorilla press on Shaw, and she’s tossed onto Vidal & Evans, getting eliminated. BULLY RAY is #10, and he’s in a pleasant mood as usual. Sonny does some dancing for Bully and invites him to join. Bully can do some dancing! Sonny jumps in Bully’s arms, Bully puts Sonny down. MATT CARDONA is #11, making his Impact return. He immediately gets slammed by Bully, and Sonny does the Whassssup drop! Bully tells Sonny to get the table, but KiLynn breaks that up, attacking Sonny. JORDYNNE GRACE is #12 and squares up to Bully Ray. Eddie attacks Bully and Grace pairs off with KiLynn. ERIC YOUNG is #13, which seems like a proper number for him. Young hits Edwards with a DVD & Cardona with a piledriver. Edwards & Young pair off, Young ends up scoring the elimination there. JOE HENDRY is #14 and goes right after Cardona. Vertical suplex & a kip up by Hendry. BRIAN MYERS is #15, which is good news for Cardona. Hendry gets tossed right out. Cardona & Myers embrace, but Sonny attacks both of them. The Major Players eliminate Sonny. HEATH is #17 and hits some Wake Up Calls to people before Myers tosses him out too. FRANKIE KAZARIAN is #18 and is quite motivated tonight. Cardona nearly gets eliminated but stays in. RICH SWANN is #19 and does some teaming with Kazarian early on. JONATHAN GRESHAM is #20, and apparently he’s a dirty cheater now. That can only help in this sort of match. He eliminates Threat by using his t-shirt, then goes after Jordynne! DIRTY DANGO is #21, and is in no rush to hit the ring. Maybe he should have been even slower, since he immediately gets eliminated by Something. Oleg Prudius is enraged and he attacks everybody. Jonathan & Jordynne try to team up but it doesn’t go all that well. Swann gets eliminated, as does Young by the Major Players. Gresham gets dumped to the floor by Something. Something suplexes Cardona & Myers, then splashes them in opposite corners. Something gets low blowed by Myers and he gets eliminated. Cardona then turns against Myers and eliminates him! We’re down to KiLynn, Jordynne, Bully Ray & Cardona. Bully & Jordynne eliminate Cardona & King with stereo clotheslines, and it’ll be those two one on one!

Bully wants Jordynne to hit him harder. Jordynne fights out of a Samoan Drop attempt but gets clotheslined down. Bully misses in the corner, but Grace runs into his boot. Bully misses a senton. Grace with some backfists. Ray yanks her down by the hair. Ray misses the elbow drop and Grace hits more backfists. Ray misses a chop, Jordynne hits a Grace Driver and gets the three count!

Winner: Jordynne Grace (28:56 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Jordynne says she loves making history, and she’s calling her shot at the Knockouts Championship for Hard To Kill. I’m a little surprised they didn’t have her challenge for the men’s World Championship, but putting more shine on the Knockouts World Championship is never a bad thing.

Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James: Some chain wrestling to start, with Trinity getting the upper hand. Headlocks are exchanged. Trinity goes for her Starstruck submission, but Mickie headscissors her way out of it. The test of strength gives Mickie an advantage. Trinity fights back, hits a splits legdrop for two. Trinity evades a clothesline but gets kicked down by Mickie for two. Trinity with a kick of her own, but Mickie headscissors her out of the corner. Trinity with a headscissors of her own. Strikes are exchanged between the two, kicks are missed, crossbodies aren’t. Both women are down on opposite sides of ringside, they get back in on the nine count. Rear View gets a two count for Trinity. Mickie runs into Trinity’s backside in the corner, Trinity with some mockery & Mickie does her WrestleMania 22 pose. Pie in the Sky by Mickie gets two, Trinity with a rollup for two. Split legged moonsault gets two for Trinity. Mick Kick gets a two count. Trinity with a full-nelson bomb for a two count. She maintins a bodyscissors and rolls Mickie over for some nearfalls. Mickie comes back, hits a tornado DDT for two. Trinity goes for an X-Factor, but Mickie avoids it and rolls Trinity up for two. Kicks are exchanged. Mickie hits a Heat Seeker on Trinity, goes for the Mick DT and it’s blocked. A low headscissor driver gets two, and Trinity locks in Starstruck. Mickie tries to roll out of it, but Trinity locks it further in & Mickie has to submit.

Winner: Trinity (11:58 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Some nice mutual respect afterward. I may or may not have bumped the rating up a bit due to Mickie’s throwback gesture, but I probably shouldn’t comment on that.

Gia Miller is with Moose. Things didn’t go his way tonight, but he still has his briefcase. He says he’s going to take his shot at Hard To Kill. I was convinced for a good ten minutes that Moose was lying his ass off and he was going to do the whole cash in after the BFG main event thing again.

We get the hype video for the main event. So was the Knockouts Tag Team title match bumped? That’s disappointing for the wrestlers involved. Unfortunately these shows have time constraints and can’t go all night like AEW seemingly can. WWE probably can too, but at least the last couple ones I’ve seen have had reasonable run times.

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander: Fans seem pretty split here, no surprise. Alexander gets the advantage on the mat early, working Shelley’s arm. Shelley gets Alexander’s left arm twisted in the ropes. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike, Shelley goes for Shellshock, Alexander tries the ankle lock & Shelley reaches the ropes & exits the ring. Shelley with a dismissive gesture for the official before re-entering the ring. Shelley with a headlock, Alexander fights out but Shelley has targetd that left arm. Shelley also decides to work Alexander’s fingers for extra fun. Shelley grabs the referee for a second, then chops Alexander. Josh fights back with a shoulderblock, but gets kicked in the face a couple of times. Chop by Alexander. The two competitors exchange shots, Shelley ends up hitting that left arm of Alexander. Josh fights back with a big boot. Backbreaker gets a one count for Alexander, who locks in a bow & arrow. Shelley fights out, gets Alexander on the apron and knocks him to the floor. Stomp to Alexander’s left arm, Alexander yanks Shelley off the apron and tries to C4 Spike the man in the floor! Shelley backdrops his way out. Alexander ends up hitting the ringpost with his arm instead of Shelley, and Shelley introduces that arm to another ringpost. He wraps Alexander’s arm around the turnbuckle for more punishment. Alexander fights back, bouncing Shelley off the ring post and chopping him a couple of times. Shelley misses a chop and hits the ringpost. Alexander doesn’t miss and Shelley’s chest is getting a bit red. Alexander targets Shelley’s knee with a figure four around the ringpost. Shelley yanks a turnbuckle cover off trying to avoid a German suplex, but still gets suplexed anyway. Enziguri to the arm by Shelley. Shelley goes for the Border City Stretch out of a tiltswhirl, but Alexander reaches the ropes. Shelley hits a twisting neckbreaker on Alexander. Shelley with a straitjacket hold on Alexander targeting the arm & neck at the same time. Alexander blocks a kick, Shelley with some slaps and Alexander hits a clothesline. Alexander with an overhead suplex and he’s feeling it at the moment. Alexander runs into a boot, then gets flatlined into the middle turnbuckle. Shelley with a snap German suplex, hits the Sliced Bread, but Alexander rolls through and hits a Chaos Theory on Shelley for two! Shelley blocks the Spike, gets in the ropes but Alexander hits a dragonscrew on Shelley. Alexander runs towards Shelley, but Shelley maneuvers him outside and hits a Shellshock into the barricade. Then there’s a Sliced Bread on the floor and Alexander is in trouble. Shelley rolls Alexander back in the ring, goes up top and hits a frog splash for two. Border City Stretch, but Alexander rolls out of it and goes to the ankle lock. Shelley spins out, but gets worked into a kneebar. Shelley just punching his way out now, knocking Alexander’s headgear off. Shelley with a headbutt, a forearm. Alexander with some strikes of his own. Back & forth, Spike & Shellshock are reversed, Shelley finally hits the Shellshock, but Alexander is stirring. Superkick by Shelley, and another Shellshock spikes Alexander on his head! Alex Shelley retains the Impact World Championship!

Winner: Alex Shelley (22:31 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****1/2

Shelley gives Alexander a bit of the business afterward, but they end up shaking hands. Alexander wraps the belt around Shelley’s waist as a sign of respect. I can’t help but notice a bit of attitude from Shelley still. This was a really well-worked championship style match that told a story. I kinda thought Alexander was winning, but am intrigued to see where they go with Shelley after this.

We close with a video featuring various wrestlers meeting in the woods with a box that Frankie Kazarian rescued from a lake. Eric Young, the Motor City Machine Guns, Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, Eddie & Alisha Edwards are also there. Eric says they know why they’ve gathered. Frankie says that pro wrestling is bleeding and there needs to be a change. Jordynne says they need to go back to where it all started. Alisha says that if they have everything they wanted, they know they didn’t want or dream big enough. Eddie says they thought the book was closed, but let’s rewrite those pages. Eric says that sleep is the cousin of death, and they’ve been slept on for the last time. Alex says they’re the kings & queens of their own stories, and it’s time for the next chapter. Josh says that all he ever wanted was to be part of this, something bigger than any one person. Chris says there’s one thing left to do, and Josh opens the TNA box. We see some classic clips, then a graphic for TNA Hard To Kill on January 13.

Scott D’Amore and other roster members are in the ring while the fans chant TNA. That’s right folks, TNA is back! The reaction to this is going to be interesting, as there were always a ton of people that thought the name was stupid because of what most of us think about when the letters “T” & “A” are placed together. However, there’s a good amount of nostalgia to TNA from the 2000s back when the Styleses, Joes & Danielses of the world were doing their thing for the company, the Knockouts were doing things differently and Tenay & West were yelling & screaming about it all. I like it, but will I be in the minority? At least it’s something to talk about!