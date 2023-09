Cora Jade had some battles with Dana Brooke in WWE NXT, and she commented on Brooke’s WWE release. Jade posted to her Instagram stories after Brooke’s release on Thursday, writing:

“I wish I could’ve got to beat you up a few more times. Until next time [Brooke]”

The two feuded on NXT TV after Brooke returned to NXT in the summer. Jade has been off TV since losing to Brooke in a kendo stick match.