Corey Graves and Carmella Announce New WWE Digital Reality Show Corey & Carmella
– Carmella and Corey Graves have announced a new WWE digital reality show for them, Corey & Carmella, which will debut later this month. The show will stream on WWE’s YouTube channel starting Monday, February 28.
Carmella wrote on the show, “So happy to finally announce #CoreyandCarmella will premiere on the @WWE YouTube starting Monday, February 28.”
Graves revealed on his podcast with Carmella, Bare With us, that the project is produced in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group (h/t F4WOnline.com. The couple shot a pilot episode, which was split into 10 four-minute episodes.
So happy to finally announce #CoreyandCarmella will premiere on the @WWE YouTube starting Monday February 28. 🔥🥂 pic.twitter.com/JVKseeqO6q
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) February 17, 2022
February 28. @wwe YouTube. pic.twitter.com/OlAf1fugjf
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 17, 2022
