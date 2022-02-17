Corey Graves and Carmella Announce New WWE Digital Reality Show Corey & Carmella

– Carmella and Corey Graves have announced a new WWE digital reality show for them, Corey & Carmella, which will debut later this month. The show will stream on WWE’s YouTube channel starting Monday, February 28.

Carmella wrote on the show, “So happy to finally announce #CoreyandCarmella will premiere on the @WWE YouTube starting Monday, February 28.”

Graves revealed on his podcast with Carmella, Bare With us, that the project is produced in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group (h/t F4WOnline.com. The couple shot a pilot episode, which was split into 10 four-minute episodes.