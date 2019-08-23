Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera

– During an appearance on Prime Time with Sean Mooney, Corey Graves spoke about doing commentary when Vince McMahon is in his ear and recalled the first time Vince ever yelled at him while on camera. McMahon’s tendency to yell at the commentary team is a thing of legend at this point, with Mick Foley famously leaving WWE after Vince screamed at him through his headset. Graves says that he was paralyzed the first time Vince yelled at him because he was on camera, but that their current dynamic is good.

On the difficulty of calling matches with people in your ear: “That’s the one thing I think that nobody can ever truly appreciate until you’ve been at that desk and had that headset on. All the different things that are happening. Yes, we’re trying to call the match and yes, we’re talking about what’s happening on the show. But then you’ve got Kevin Dunn, you’ve got sometimes the match producer, you’ve got Vince [in your ear]. That was the most jarring thing for me when I first made the transition from NXT to Monday Night Raw.”\

On his first experiences with Vince McMahon while on commentary: “And at first, you know, I’d heard the horror stories. ‘Just wait, it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen.’ He was pretty easy on me when I first got called up. I didn’t really feel the wrath ever. That’s not to say to this point, I haven’t felt it quite a few times. And no matter what’s happening or where you think you’re going, it stops you dead in your tracks. And he’s got this habit of chiming in when I’m on camera. And I don’t know if he does it intentionally, or if it’s just because he’s looking at the screen and he sees me, and he’s all of a sudden paying attention to what I’m saying.”

On being reprimanded by McMahon while on camera: “I remember the first time he did it. The first time he reprimanded me for anything, I was on camera. And you know, it’s different when you’re not on camera, you can kinda just play it naturally and acknowledge it. But when you’re staring at the lights, and all of a sudden Vince is yelling at you in your ear, it’s like really hard to keep your composure, and keep your train of thought. And I’m pretty sure when it happened, I just locked up in the middle of a sentence. Because it was like ‘Oh no, I’m dead! What’s happening?’ It just trumps everything that’s going on in the world.”

On his current dynamic with McMahon: “But I think I’ve been doing it long enough now with him that he’s comfortable with me. And I think I have sorta earned his trust, and a lot of times he gives me plenty of rope to kind of work with, and do my own thing. I think he gets that I generally understand the story, even if I don’t know where we’re going with it — which I try not to know. So I think I’ve earned his trust to a point. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still moments where I’ll say something and he’ll, you know — I can’t necessarily repeat what he says to me all the time. But it’s definitely an experience. It was definitely hard to get used to, but now I think I am as used to it as I will ever get.”

