WWE News: Corey Graves Snarks About Twitter Feuds, Stephanie McMahon Sends Condolences to Singer

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves

– Corey Graves has figured out the secret to getting TV time in WWE, and it apparently involves Twitter. Graves posted to his own Twitter account poking fun at the prevalence of Twitter feuds between WWE stars as of late, as you can see below:

– Stephanie McMahon sent acoustic pop-rock singer Ethan Cramer condolences on Sunday following the passing of his mother. Cramer noted that he and his mom were both big WWE fans and had tagged several wrestling stars thanking them for “helping us make memories”:

