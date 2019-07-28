wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Snarks About Twitter Feuds, Stephanie McMahon Sends Condolences to Singer
– Corey Graves has figured out the secret to getting TV time in WWE, and it apparently involves Twitter. Graves posted to his own Twitter account poking fun at the prevalence of Twitter feuds between WWE stars as of late, as you can see below:
How to get on WWE TV in 2019:
1: Send a mean tweet to someone else on the roster.
2:….
Nope. That’s it. That’s how it works now I guess. 🤷♂️
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 28, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon sent acoustic pop-rock singer Ethan Cramer condolences on Sunday following the passing of his mother. Cramer noted that he and his mom were both big WWE fans and had tagged several wrestling stars thanking them for “helping us make memories”:
We’re so sorry to hear about your mom @EthanCramer. Sending you and your family all our Love and Prayers 🙏❤️🙏 #InMemoryofOnalee @TripleH https://t.co/3RVfF4eLfF
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 28, 2019
