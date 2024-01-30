– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via Fightful), there’s an update on the new WWE broadcast commentary team for SmackDown following Kevin Patrick’s role as the lead broadcast analyst from the show. He was released from the company last week.

Wade Barrett and Corey Graves will reportedly serve as the new broadcast commentary team for the show. Graves is said to be the new lead announcer for the show, while Barrett will provide color commentary.

Meanwhile, As noted, Pat McAfee returned to his commentary role for WWE, and he will be teaming with Michael Cole on WWE Raw.