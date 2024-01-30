wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Joins WWE Raw Commentary Team With Michael Cole
January 29, 2024 | Posted by
Pat McAfee has joined Michael Cole on the WWE Raw commentary team. Monday night’s show opened with McAfee, who made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, coming to the ring where he joined Michael Cole as the new Raw announce team.
Cole previously had Wade Barrett as his commentary partner for Raw, with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves serving as the Smackdown commentary team. Patrick was released by WWE last week.
BREAKING: @PatMcAfeeShow & @MichaelCole are the brand new commentary team on #WWERaw every Monday! pic.twitter.com/y8cOEpDigv
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2024
