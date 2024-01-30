wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Joins WWE Raw Commentary Team With Michael Cole

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Pat McAfee Michael Cole Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee has joined Michael Cole on the WWE Raw commentary team. Monday night’s show opened with McAfee, who made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, coming to the ring where he joined Michael Cole as the new Raw announce team.

Cole previously had Wade Barrett as his commentary partner for Raw, with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves serving as the Smackdown commentary team. Patrick was released by WWE last week.

