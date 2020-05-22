wrestling / News
Court Bauer Hints At Completed MLW Deal, Rumored To Be For Streaming
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, MLW owner Court Bauer said that a deal he has been discussing is completed and he’s excited to share the news.
He wrote: “The deal I’ve been hinting at is done! Cannot wait to share this one with our fans, locker room and crew. It fortifies our future. Truly transformative for @MLW.”
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is expected to be a streaming deal with a ‘major carrier’.
