Court Bauer Hints At Completed MLW Deal, Rumored To Be For Streaming

In a post on Twitter, MLW owner Court Bauer said that a deal he has been discussing is completed and he’s excited to share the news.

He wrote: “The deal I’ve been hinting at is done! Cannot wait to share this one with our fans, locker room and crew. It fortifies our future. Truly transformative for @MLW.”

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is expected to be a streaming deal with a ‘major carrier’.