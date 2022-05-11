Court Bauer On MLW’s Antitrust Lawsut Against WWE, Says Their Evidence is ‘Pretty Damning’

MLW is in the midst of an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, and owner Court Bauer recently discussed what he could of the lawsuit. As you may recall, MLW filed a suit against WWE alleging intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more. Bauer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, during which he confirmed that MLW and VICE no longer have an “active relationship” and talking about the suit. You can see some highlights below:

On their lawsuit against WWE: “Well it’s probably the same as the majority of the companies over the past 40 years, right? They’re predatory by nature, when Ring Of Honor booked Madison Square Garden, what happened? When ECW was on TNA, what happened? All of a sudden WWE is on there and they’ve rebranded to Spike. What happened when AEW booked a few of their arenas recently? There’s a pattern here, we are not the first, and we won’t be the last. They’ve got some pretty flippant predatory tactics, and it shouldn’t be tolerated. It’s incredibly damaging and disruptive to my company, to other companies, to the fans, and the industry as a whole, which is why this is important now.”

On WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt: “Well, I think Jerry McDevitt would like to place the blame anywhere but at the feet of WWE. ‘Look over here, look over there, anywhere but here.’ It’s a classic strategy to misdirect, and he wants people to conveniently ignore interference. And that’s his job, that’s what he should be doing. But that’s total bulls**t.”

On their evidence in the lawsuit against WWE: “It would probably be strategically unwise to spill the beans on that here and now, I am not trying to blue ball you here. But, all I can share is that we have exceptional, exceptional evidence of tortious interference. And as the legal process plays out, the public will see the evidence. It will come out, and it’s pretty damning.”

On if they’ve been offered a settlement: “No comment on that, I can’t comment on anything like that. It’s a no comment.”