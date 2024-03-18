Creed Brothers On Moving to Main WWE Roster, Steiner Comparisons

The Creed Brothers are a big part of Raw’s tag team division, and they recently discussed moving to the main roster and more. Julius and Brutus Creed spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

Julius on the last few months since coming to Raw: “Hectic. It has been a crazy way of life for the last couple of months, but I always say I’d rather be busy than bored. You can’t complain about a full plate when your goal is to eat. It has been a whirlwind recently, but man, it has been fun.”

Julius on still working NXT for a short time after Raw call-up: “I don’t think we worry about that. We kind of went into the deep end a little bit a few weeks ago with the gauntlet right out fo the gate on live TV. We were thrown into it on NXT and on Raw. The way things are you just have to worry about just putting the left foot after the right foot and keep going. You want to keep progressing and keep getting better.”

Julius on being part of the new focus on tag wrestling: “Funny how things tend to trickle up and down between WWE and NXT and vice versa. When we first started as tag guys on TV, Brutus debuted five months into his career. That doesn’t happen all the time. We went on TV and said, “Man, tag teams aren’t getting showcased as much as we think they should.” Whether that was true or not, it’s up for interpretation. We wanted to be so undeniably good as a unit they don’t have a choice and had to use us. Over time as we got better, opportunity arose. The same thing happens when you think of the New Day and the Usos, everyone paving the way. These teams deliver every time they go out, so it creates a great opportunity and that’s why you see more tag teams showcased. We’re going to take advantage of it by going all out.”

Brutus on comparisons to the Steiner Brothers: “It means a lot because they are a Hall of Fame tag team. I think that a lot of people like to relate us to certain tag teams, but in the grand scheme of things we do things that people haven’t seen before. When you see stuff for the first time, you may want to relate it to other things. I take the compliment. Rick is the dog-faced gremlin, and I have the animal crawl with my gorilla stuff. I love it.”

Brutus on who has been the most helpful people in the locker room: “I feel Cody Rhodes is a good leader, but everyone has been very helpful. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, we bond over video games. Alpha Academy, we relate with amateur wrestling. We relate to different things. It has been great getting to know these people.”