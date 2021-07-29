Crime Stoppers In Tampa Offering $5,000 For Stolen WWE Thunderdome Items

Last month, it was reported that police were searching for a man who stole several items from the WWE Thunderdome that belonged to WWE. This included the Celtic Warrior cross that had belonged to Sheamus. Now it seems that more efforts are being made to retrieve the items, as Crime Stoppers in Tampa Bay has announced a $5,000 reward for information about the theft that leads to the thief being identified and arrested.

University of South Florida Police Department Detectives Ask for Tips to Help Identify Suspect Who Stole WWE Property

On May 22, 2021 between 12:10 a.m. and 1:58 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the USF Yuengling Center located at 12500 USF Bull Run Drive in Tampa by unknown means. Once inside the closed building, the suspect selected several items belonging to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which include: 3 title belts signed by various WWE stars, a prop cross necklace worn by WWE star Sheamus and a corner pad.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 yoa, brown hair, mustache and light goatee and last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.