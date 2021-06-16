Sheamus Reveals Thunderdome Thief Took His Celtic Warrior Cross

It was reported earlier this month that a man stole several items from the WWE Thunderdome and police had been seeking help in identifying him. In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that one of the items stolen was his Celtic Warrior cross, which he’s worn to the ring numerous times.

He wrote: “..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers.”