Sheamus Reveals Thunderdome Thief Took His Celtic Warrior Cross
It was reported earlier this month that a man stole several items from the WWE Thunderdome and police had been seeking help in identifying him. In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that one of the items stolen was his Celtic Warrior cross, which he’s worn to the ring numerous times.
He wrote: “..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers.”
..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers 😎 https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021
