Cris Cyborg Claims AEW Wrestler Challenged Her To A Match, Thunder Rosa Reacts

In a post on Twitter, Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg claimed that a wrestler from AEW challenged her to a match behind closed doors.

She wrote: “Had a female @aew wrestler show up to my MMA gym this morning and challenge me to a closed door match…of course I accepted.”

Thunder Rosa reacted to the tweet with eye emojis, but did not say if the challenge was from her. Meanwhile, the AEW on TV account replied: “Can you tell us who it is…we promise we won’t tell anyone else.”

