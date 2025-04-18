wrestling / News
Criss Angel In Attendance at TNA Unbreakable
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Popular magician and illusionist Criss Angel was in attendance at last night’s TNA Unbreakable event in Las Vegas. A vignette aired that showed him entering the building, and he was in the audience for the show. Earlier in the day, Angel noted on Twitter that he spent time with Stephanie McMahon.
.@CrissAngel is at #TNAUnbreakable!
WATCH #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/jKFBpPPHtn pic.twitter.com/xrUYMdxoMO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025
Great to see longtime friend @StephMcMahon and reminisce how #Mindfreak started 24 years ago @WWE – WOW – how time flies! I’m so grateful to her and her beautiful family for the amazing support over the years. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PGs7yoI5Gf
— Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) April 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- Details On Mindset Behind WWE’s Expanded WrestleMania Week Schedule
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit
- Roman Reigns On Donald Trump: ‘I Support Our President’, Wants ‘A Bright Future For Our Country’