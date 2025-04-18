wrestling / News

Criss Angel In Attendance at TNA Unbreakable

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Criss Angel Image Credit: A&E

Popular magician and illusionist Criss Angel was in attendance at last night’s TNA Unbreakable event in Las Vegas. A vignette aired that showed him entering the building, and he was in the audience for the show. Earlier in the day, Angel noted on Twitter that he spent time with Stephanie McMahon.

