Criss Angel In Attendance at TNA Unbreakable

Popular magician and illusionist Criss Angel was in attendance at last night’s TNA Unbreakable event in Las Vegas. A vignette aired that showed him entering the building, and he was in the audience for the show. Earlier in the day, Angel noted on Twitter that he spent time with Stephanie McMahon.

Great to see longtime friend @StephMcMahon and reminisce how #Mindfreak started 24 years ago @WWE – WOW – how time flies! I’m so grateful to her and her beautiful family for the amazing support over the years. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PGs7yoI5Gf — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) April 17, 2025