Crowbar Discusses His Appearance On Monster Factory Series, Working With Luke Disangro

Crowbar made an appearance on the Apple TV+ Monster Factory series, and he recently talked about appearing on the series and more. The WCW alumnus spoke with Nick Hausman for the Haus of Wrestling podcast and talked about appearing on the series, as well as working with Luke ‘Twitch’ Disangro who was heavily featured in the show.

“I thought that the concept was great,” Crowbar said (per Fightful). “I loved working with Luke Disangro, he reminds me of a young Devin Storm, a young Chris Ford. We connected backstage a lot just talking about our backstory and getting involved with wrestling and stuff like that. We were talking about how I work and how in these later years, I’m doing these wine promos, the timeless promos. It’s really cool. Luke has Tourette’s, I grew up an awkward child with severe speech impediment. I couldn’t get one sentence out, it was really tough.”

He continued, “So, we come from similar places, we both are powered by pro wrestling so we connected huge not just on a professional level, but on a personal level. He’s one of my favorite workers out there, not just in the ring, but outside of the ring and backstage. I love seeing him at shows, I would love to work with him a whole lot more and it was really cool to work with him on that show.”