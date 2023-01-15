Crowbar Is Enjoying His Career Revival, Talks Working as Physical Therapist

Crowbar has seen a renewal to his wrestling career over the last several years, and he says he’s having a lot of fun with it. The WWE and WCW alumnus spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his career resurgence: “It’s been a lot of fun. I always say this when I do an interview, when I was breaking into the business, it was never fashionable to express how much you enjoy what you do. I freaking love wrestling. I’ve been doing it 31 years. I don’t know what this resurgence is. I don’t know. I’m just having a great time and a lot of cool unexpected opportunities have popped up and I’m really enjoying it. It’s really cool.”

On his work as a physical therapist: “I’m a physical therapist outside of pro wrestling. Love that career, too. I actually pursued that and pro wrestling at the same time. So when I was doing WCW / ECW as Devon Storm, I was a full time student. I was flying back and [forth]. I would go to my professors, ‘Hey, can you get me assignments so I can try to get this done so I can fly out here?’ and everybody was super, super cool. That was long before online classes, you had to be there. It was very challenging. I’ve had many of the guys in my physical therapy office and it’s great to help the guys in the back if they ask for advice or wrestling, but to help somebody that’s in a really bad way, help them get back to the ring, that’s super rewarding as well.”

On how his physical therapist job has helped him in wrestling: “Wow. It feels really, really good. It’s awesome. That backbone has, I think, enabled me to continue to be able to wrestle at the level that I do now. The first ten years of my career, my bump card was way up there. I was doing two / three days a week, bump-bump-bump-bump- bump and after WCW, I just saw that there was so many people going to be in WWE and that didn’t work out, TNA didn’t work out. All these things weren’t working out, so I just took many steps back and went from being full time wrestler / part time physical therapist to full time physical therapist / part time wrestler. I still always kept a hand in wrestling, but I just knew that there was nothing there. Whenever I would get an injury or a bad bump or something, knowing how to treat that, I think, has enabled me to [extend my career.”