Cruiserweight Title Unification Match Set For NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver

Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin will do battle to determine the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion at NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver. It was announced on tonight’s 205 Live that the two champions will face off in a unification match to determine the champion.

Devlin won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Worlds Collide in January of last year, but was unable to defend it due to the pandemic. WWE crowned a new champion for NXT in Santos Escobar last summer. Since then, Devlin has been claiming he is the true champion, which leads into the matchup.

NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver takes place on April 7th on USA Network and 8th on Peacock.