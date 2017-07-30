Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Match Grab Bag With Bayley, Nikki Cross, & Sienna  

Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Match Grab Bag

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From SHINE 4 (10.19.12): Made In Sin (Allysin Kay & Taylor Made) (w/April Hunter) defeated Davina Rose & Shazza McKenzie @ 12:19 via pin [*]

– From CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling (3.14.15): Nikki Storm defeated Su Yung @ 8:08 via pin [**]

– From TNA Hard Justice 2007: Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt defeated LAX & The MCMG @ 14:40 via pin [**¾]

Davina Rose (now Bayley) & Shazza McKenzie vs. Made in Sin (Allysin Kay (now Sienna) & Taylor Made) : Rose and McKenzie were the new kids on the block, looking to make and impact by taking out the big heel team in their debut. Rose and Kay went back and forth to begin, Rose busted out some lucha arm drags and that led to April Hunter yelling at her, “we’re in America, we don’t do that Mexican stuff here.” McKenzie in with Made, working hip tosses and taking control, even getting a near fall. The things I notice about Rose & McKenzie here is that they had great enthusiasm and energy, but that their work and timing was far from crisp. The work isn’t bad, but comes off as clunky. Just as I say it wasn’t bad, Rose tries to run and jump off of McKenzie’s back and nearly falls on her face; Kay caught her and then took the heat, hitting a lariat. Made in Sin work quick tags and mock Rose as they ground her and continue the heat. Kay sends McKenzie to the floor as they double-team Rose even more. Kay works the Japanese strangle hold, and then slams Rose to the mat, covering for 2. Rose tries to fire up, but gets quickly cut off. The double teams continue, as Made in Sin beat down Rose in their corner. Rose finally hits desperation clothesline, fights off Kay but McKenzie gets pulled to the floor. Hunter then trips up Rose and she gets tossed to the back. During this, Rose gets a roll up for like 10 before the ref comes back in. McKenzie finally gets the tag, runs wild with a good hot tag, unfortunately the crowd just doesn’t care. Kay takes her out with a knee strike, follows with the Saito suplex and Rose makes the save. Kay puts her in the tree of WHOA, allowing Made in Sin to hit the seven deadly for the win. Made In Sin (Allysin Kay & Taylor Made) (w/April Hunter) defeated Davina Rose & Shazza McKenzie @ 12:19 via pin [*] This was really nothing more than an extended squash with a dead crowd and Rose & McKenzie getting very little in, Kay looked the best in the match, but you could see some of the babyface fire in Rose that got her noticed. But this wasn’t a good match, it actually felt like a chore to get through, lackadaisical and disjointed.

CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling: Nikki Storm (now Nikki Cross) vs. Su Yung (3.14.15) : There are times where I absolutely miss the wacky, funny and giddy best in the galaxy Nikki Storm, but then I remember that she is living her dream, made it to WWE and has shown her versatility and is killing it as Nikki Cross. This is Su Yung before she went with her crazy zombie queen persona she works now. Storm is very boisterous, yelling at Yung and shoving her around. Yung quickly battles back, taking her to the floor and hitting a cannonball to the floor. Back in and Yung hit an overly slow and complicated head scissors and then a suplex. Storm quickly cuts her off, hitting the neck breaker in the ropes and then beating her down on the mat. Storm takes the heat, taking control and constantly cutting off Yung. We get some bad sound issues at 7:30 of the video, which is unfortunate, it resolved itself but thankfully drowned out Amber Gertner for a while. Yung mounted a comeback, placing in the tree of WHOA, hitting the dropkick and covering for 2. Yung then worked a pendulum submission, released and went up top but Storm cut her off and tossed her to the mat; the Samoan driver followed for 2. Yung hit a small package for 2, and then followed with a spear for the double down, Yung then covered for 2. Storm then countered a Samoan drop, scored with the fisherman’s neck breaker and picked up the win. Amber Gertner was on commentary for this, and as usual, she was very bad on commentary, too concerned with entertaining her self instead of putting over the match. I have never enjoyed her work on commentary. Nikki Storm defeated Su Yung @ 8:08 via pin [**] This was solid but left a lot to be desired. Storm was really good here, but it’s really amazing to see how much she’s improved in the last two years. Yung never worked for me as a happy go lucky babyface, and made a smart transition to a darker character, which led to more success for her on the independents.

Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt, Triple X (Daniels & Senshi) and The Motor City Machine Guns Hard Justice 2007 : They all begin to brawl as the bell rings. Dutt and Jay double-team Daniels, Alex in and spits on Jay. Elbows by Dutt, basement dropkick and Alex then gets a spinkick. We have police at ringside, because of Pacman. Dutt with a RANA on Alex, but Daniels in to take him down. He lays the boots to Dutt and Senshi joins in. Elix distracts the ref and Dutt and Jay get dropkicks to XXX. Tag to Jay and they go Rock and Roll Express on Daniels and then nail the MCMG’s. Alex tags in and Dutt with a drop toehold and standing moonsualt for 2. Tag back to Jay, jabs to Alex and a knee by Alex. Tag to Sabin and arm drags by Jay. Knees by Sabin, Jay nails Daniels and Sabin tosses Jay. Senshi slams Jay on the floor and Daniels tosses him back in. Sabin slams Jay to the feet of Alex. Tag to Alex and Leg drops to Jay and they celebrate. Alex pulls the hair of Jay, but he fires back and then eats a back elbow. Senshi tags himself in and gets a sweet dropkick to Jay for 2. Slam to Jay, tag to Daniels and a double team leg drop gets 2. Knees by Daniels, Jay tries to battle back and Daniels levels him with a right. He then nails Dutt and tags in Senshi. Snap mare and a Muta like elbow gets 2. Chin lock applies, Jay escapes and off the ropes and eats an elbow. Senshi slams Jay to the post and Daniels steps on him. He tags in and gets a cover for 2. Chin lock by Daniels, Jay battles out now and Daniels whips him to the corner, reversal and Jay gets a 2nd rope leg lariat. Tag to Dutt and a RANA on Daniels. Chops to Senshi and the MCMG’s are in and Dutt moonsaults onto them. Daniels back in and Dutt gets the praying ropewalk for 2! Dutt rolls into the Camel Clutch and Alex kicks his head off. Dutt gets a roll up and dropkick to Alex. Senshi in with kicks to all. Lethal combo by Jay gets 2. Daniels back and he and Sabin clothesline Dutt. Everyone is down now. Dutt up and to the floor, Abdominal stretch by Alex. Jay with a suicide dive! Daniels gets the split legged moonsault to Jay! Sabin and Senshi battle in the ring, and then they fly to the floor onto Daniels and Jay! Dutt is up and gets a MOONSAULT onto everyone on the floor! Daniels slams him to the railing, in the ring are Daniels and Sabin. Running YAKUZA to Daniels! Tree of WHOA, Levitation Dropkick is stopped by Elix. New School RANA on Sabin! Daniels covers for 2 as ref Earl Hebner helped him escape. Top rope kick by Alex to Daniels. Senshi flies in with an elbow! Jay in with a double sledge and Sabin in with a dropkick! Seated Senton by Dutt on Sabin. Daniels misses a cross body, Dutt with kicks and an Enziguri by Jay and a tornado DDT by Dutt gets 2 as the MCMG’s make the save. They clean house and an overhead toss on Dutt. They get 50 double teams on Jay and cover for 2 as Dutt makes the save. They get some sick ass stacked double team on Jay and Dutt. WARRIORS WAY by Senshi! Alex kicks him and sliced bread is blocked with a slam. Up top…Dutt rolls up and nails Senshi. Daniels STO’s Shelley and he holds Dutt and a DOUBLE WARRIORS WAY gets 2 as Jay makes the save! Sabin tossed and the Asai Hart attack on Jay! Senshi up top…Urange by Daniels countered and Senshi knocked off the top; Jay rolls up Daniels for the pin. Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt defeated LAX & The MCMG @ 14:40 via pin [***] I remember rather well that this was the one of best parts of this particular show, and even that was way below expectations due to the change to a three way tag match. Team PPV Filler (Dutt and Machismo) were added to the bout of XXX vs. The MCMG’s for no real reason. Dutt and Machismo were fine, but I was big time hyped for XXX vs. The MCMG’s. But we don’t always get what we want. Everyone worked really hard, they got the right amount of time and in the end the crowd was hyped and it did its job as an opener. I do have to say it was a bit disappointing because it broke down into the cliché, meaningless X-Division match where they just started whipping out spot after spot, with almost to rhythm; chaos in a bad way. Had it been built to better and executed a bit smoother, the match would have easily been better.

