Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.02.19  

Csonka’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Review 10.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cody defeated Sammy Guevara @ 12:00 via pin [***¾]

– MJF defeated Brandon Cutler @ 2:59 via submission [NR]

– Pac defeated Hangman Page @ 13:00 via referee stoppage [***¾]

– Inaugural Women’s Championship Match: Riho defeated Nyla Rose @ 1345 via pin to become the first AEW women’s champion [***]

– Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz defeated The Elite @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

– Jim Ross, Excalibur, & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team.

– 14,129 are in attendance.

– We get a video package hyping Cody vs. Sammy Guevara.

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara : Brandi is at ringside, Cody got a monster pop. They lock up, working to the ropes and separate. Crowd is hot already as they lock up again, thy work into counters as Cody powders. Guevara invites Cody back in and Guevara counters into a dropkick and standing moonsault for 1. They lock up and Cody grounds the action. Guevara fights to his feet and Cody hits a shoulder tackle, they trade laps and Cody hits the snap slam for 2. The figure four follows and Guevara tries to roll it and makes the ropes. Cody now attacks the arm, grounding things and follows with chops in the corner. The delayed suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Guevara fires back with a hook kick and gets cut of with a springboard cutter for 2. Guevara fires back with an enziguri and springboard cutter for 2. Guevara follows with another enziguri but Cody knocks him to the floor. The suicide dive takes out Brandi as Guevara pulled her in the way. Guevara then posts Cody and back in he heads up top and misses the moonsault, lands on his feet and hits the standing shooting star press for 2. Cody trips him up, Brandi slaps Guevara and the disaster kick follows for 2. They work up top, and the reverse superplex follows and Cody covers for 2. Cody looks for Din’s fire, countered and Cody heads up top, Guevara pops up and hits the Spanish fly for a great near fall. Guevara’s shooting star press eats knees and Cody cradles him for the win. Cody defeated Sammy Guevara @ 12:00 via pin [***¾] This was a really good opener, with a tremendous atmosphere and the two working together way better than I had anticipated. Guevara looked great in a losing effort here. I also love the story of young guys like Darby & Sammy giving Cody fits.

– Tony looks to interviews Cody and they share a hug. Guevara interrupts and shakes Cody’s hand. Jericho arrives and attacks Cody, beating him down and hitting the code breaker.

– Jericho continues the beat down on the floor, sets up chairs and powerbombs Cody onto them.

– MJF arrives for some promo time before his match, and the crowd properly hates him. He runs down Cutler for looking like a fan, and a loser.

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler : They lock up and work to the ropes. MJF takes him down, slaps him and Cutler counters back and follows with a sunset flip for 2. MJF rakes the eyes, stuns Cutler off the ropes and posts him. MJF then stomps away at the arm of Cutler, follows with a slam but Cutler fires up and dumps MJF. He follows with a suicide dive and ground and pound. Back in and Cuter slips off the ropes and starts favoring his knee MJF attacks and arm bars him for the win. MJF defeated Brandon Cutler @ 2:59 via submission [NR] MJF won as expected, and it seemed to go home early. Hopefully Cutler isn’t legit hurt badly.

– At ringside, Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes are interviewed. They hype the Jay & Silent Bob reboot, which features Jericho. Jack Evans & Angelico interrupt. Mewes makes fun of them for being losers as Private Party arrives to drink with Smith & Mews.

– They hype the start of the tag tournament next week.

– SCU was in DC, and announce that this is the worst town they’ve ever been in. They are in the building live now and look thrilled to be interviewed by Tony. They announce that Daniels & Kaz will represent them in the tournament. The Lucha Bros arrive and proclaim that they are the best tag team in the universe. They brawl.

Pac vs. Hangman Page : They get right to action as they trade strikes and Pac follows with kicks and Page cuts him off with a rolling lariat. He follows with strikes in the corner, and Pac powders. Page follows and whips him to the barricade and again. Page then follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Page follows with the fall away slam and standing shooting star press for 2. Pac counters the suplex and stuns Page off the ropes. Pac follows him out and slams him to the apron. He then hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Back in and Pac hits the springboard 450 for 2. He lays the boots to Page and heads up top. Page rolls away so Pac hits a corner dropkick and heads up top and Page cuts him off. The superkick follows and Page follows him up. The avalanche fall away slam follows and then the corner dropkick and TKO gets 2. Pac fires back, and posts Page. Pac follows him to the floor and whips him to the barricade. Back in, Pac heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. He follows with kicks and Page starts to fire up. Pac talks shit and Page fires back and hits a spinebuster. He rolls for deadeye but Pac grabs the ropes to counter and springboards into a rolling forearm and the powerbomb follows for 2. Pac powders but Page follows with a top rope moonsault to the floor. Pac counters the buckshot lariat, hits a low blow and the black arrow connects and the brutalize follows. The ref calls it off. Pac defeated Hangman Page @ 13:00 via referee stoppage [***¾] This was a really good match, with the expected winner, and Page putting in his best AEW performance so far. Pac came off like a big time star here.

– Dr. Britt Baker joins commentary.

Inaugural Women’s Championship Match: Nyla Rose vs. Riho : Rose misses a charge and Riho follows with strikes. Rose cuts her off, but Riho fires back with dropkicks and a head scissors. Rose runs her over with a shoulder tackle, and the splash gets 2. Riho fires back with kicks, but Rose chokes her out in the ropes. She follows with kicks and then locks on an STF. Riho fights for the ropes, but Rose cranks back and grabs the arm until Riho makes the ropes. Riho counters the German with elbow strikes and follows with a running knee strike and another that takes Rose to the floor. Riho heads up top and the high cross is caught and Rose follows with a back breaker. Rose gets a chair, the ref takes it and Riho fires back until Rose slams her to the barricade. She grabs more chairs and piles them up on the floor. She lays Riho on them, heads to the apron and MISSES the senton and eats chairs. Riho follows with the double stomp off of the apron. Back in and Riho heads back up top, and another double stomp follows for 2. The crossface follows, Rose escapes and eats a knee strike. Riho rolls into a double stomp and Rose counters the crucifix into a Samoan drop for 2. Rose drapes her over the ropes, follows with kicks and climbs up top. The flying knee strike follows and that gets 2. Rose locks on the STF, Riho fights to stay in this, but starts to fade. Rose now picks her up and Riho sloppily counters the powerbomb as they collapse. Riho fires back with strikes, counters the powerbomb into a cradle for a good near fall. Rose follows with a clothesline and DVD for 2, Rose heads up top and Riho follows her up, they trade strikes, and Riho unloads and hits an avalanche northern lights suplex for 2. She misses the knee strike, follows with a basement dropkick and the running knee strike and wins the title! Riho defeated Nyla Rose @ 1345 via pin to become the first AEW women’s champion [***] Despite a rough spot or two, this was a good match with a hot crowd and the right winner. The monster heel vs. the rallying smaller babyface dynamic played really well here.

– Post match, Rose attacks Riho and lays out Michael Nakazawa with a powerbomb after some trouble. She tries to take out Riho but Omega makes the save.

The Elite vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz : Omega & Jericho to begin. Nope, Jericho tags Santana backing and Omega attacks with strikes. He follows with chops and a dropkick to the knee and the kotaru crusher. The RANA to Ortiz follows and Jericho attacks. The Bucks make the save and clear the ring. Nick follows with a tope and Omega looks for rise of the terminator but MOXLEY arrives and attacks. They brawl and spill into the crowd. Jericho attacks matt back in the ring as the brawl continues Omega fires back with a mop shot as they work to the back. Moxley then hits the death rider through a glass table. Post break and Ortiz is working over Matt. Matt dumps Santana and spears Ortiz. Santana cuts off the tag and double teams follow from Santana and Ortiz. Ortiz hits a slam and Jericho tags in and misses the lionsault. Ortiz cuts off the tag, but Matt fires back and follows with the cutter. Santana in and stops the tag but Matt follows with rolling northern lights suplexes. Hot tag Nick time as he runs wild on Santana & Ortiz. He takes out Jericho and follows with the step up dive onto Santana. Back in and the Bucks look for the Meltzer driver but Jericho intercepts with the code breaker. Double teams by Santana & Ortiz, and then the Judas effect finish it. Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz defeated The Elite @ 12:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event with a hot Omega vs. Moxley segment in the middle, and followed by a chaotic and hot closing show angle.

– Team Jericho continues the attack post match but Cody makes the save. Sammy Guevara then low blows Cody, Dustin arrives and makes the save until… Jake Hager takes him out. He runs wild on Cody & the Bucks. Hager powerbombs Dustin onto a table and Jericho hits the Judas effect on Cody. The heels stand tall to close the show.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.