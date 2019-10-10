Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.09.19  

Csonka’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Review 10.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Private Party defeated The Young Bucks @ 13;50 via pin [Z****]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:00 via pin [**¾]

– Riho & Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura @ 8:45 via submission [***]

– Jon Moxley defeated Shawn Spears @ 11:55 via pin [***¼]

– Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Hangman Page @ 13:35 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Jim Ross, Excalibur, & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team.

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party : SCU are in the crowd to watch the match. Kassidy and Nick begin. They lock up, working into counters and Nick teases superkicks and they end in a standoff. The Bucks quickly follow with double teams and run wild early on as they isolate Kassidy. Matt tags in and starts working the arm. Double teams follow as Nick dumps Quen. Kassidy dumps Matt and enziguris Nick and hits a moonsault to the floor on Matt. Quen tags in and hits the high cross and suicide dives. The tope con hello and Sasuke special follows. Quen up top and the 450 follows for 2. The crowd loves this. Quen misses a charge, Matt in and hits the superkick. Nick follows with one and the Bucks isolate Quen. Matt then powerbombs Kassidy to the ramp. The doomsday sliced bread connects for 2 and the sharpshooter follows. Double teams follows as Matt tags in, laying in strikes on Quen. He follows with stomps and covers for 2. Nick back in for the double basement dropkick and that gets 2. Quen fires back, but is quickly cut off as Nick hits the double stomp. Nick accidentally superkicks Matt, Quen fights back but Nick cuts off the tag. Matt follows with the spear for 2. Nick follows with strikes and Quen hits the double PELE and tags n Kassidy who hits the double missile dropkick. He follows with a RANA, lays in strikes, and Matt cuts him of by attacking the back. The rolling northern lights follows and then suplexes both and covers for 2. The buckle bob combo follows and Nick dumps Quen and follows with a PK as Matt works the sharpshooter. Nick the x-factors Kassidy and moonsaults onto v on the floor. Kassidy makes the ropes. More bang for your buck is countered and Kassidy hits the poison RANA and gin and juice follows on Nick. Quen hits the shooting star press and that gets 2! He follows with strikes, but the Meltzer driver is countered and Quen cradles Matt for the win! Private Party defeated The Young Bucks @ 13;50 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great opening sprint with an insanely hot crowd, and Private Party are officially made men and over huge.

– Private Party celebrates in the crowd as the Bucks are disappointed in the ring.

– Chris Jericho arrives with Santana, Ortiz, Hager,& Guevara. Jericho introduces himself and reminds us that he’s the world champion. Last week, they took the world by storm and it was all because of him. The five of them united and took out the Elite, they are the next and now. These are his close friends, and he introduces his pals and puts them over big. He recruited Santana & Ortiz personally. And then there is his giant, Jake Hager, the toughest MMA fighter in the world. He shuts down the “we the people” chant and says it was a stupid idea from bad creative and that it’s dead and gone. He will fight anyone, boxer, MMA fighter, wrestler, anyone. They are the Inner Circle, and will take over AEW no matter what anyone says. Cody is an entitled punk, and he doesn’t like him or his family, calling Dusty a jerk and Dustin a moron. If you step to him, he will beat the shit out of you, and then have a little bit of the Bubbley.

– We get an inset promo from Havoc, discussing his 15-year journey to this opportunity; he loves pain and violence.

#1 Contender’s Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin : Allin immediately cradles Havoc for 2. Havoc then cradles him for 2. Allin counters into a lucha arm drag, a back elbow and then John Wooooooo. Havoc counters back and bites the hand and then does the deal with a falcon arrow to the floor. Back in and Havoc covers for 2. Havoc follows with kicks, and then attacks the arm, grounding Allin. He bites the hand again, and continues to work the arm. Allin fires back and Havoc then works a hanging sleeper and a sleeper suplex. Post break and Havoc hits the rolling elbow for 2. The Blu-ray follows that for 2. Havoc hits the Tiger Driver 98 for a good near fall. He follows with stomps, and the acid rainmaker is countered as Allin bites him and hits the stunner. The coffin drop follows for the win. Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:00 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, and Allin was the right winner (although layout wise, I feel it should have been more of a showcase for him). He’s a great babyface and when Jericho beats him, he can mock Cody for failing to beat Allin and going to a draw with him.

– Darby Allin challenges Chris Jericho next week.

Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura vs. Riho & Dr. Britt Baker : This is the continuation of the Priestley vs. Baker feud. Riho and Sakura begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Riho picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick. Sakura fights off a slam, and flings Riho across the ring. Priestley chokes her out and Sakura follows with a slam. The Romero special follows, and Sakura then tags in Priestley. Priestley takes out Baker and they brawl to the floor as Priestley whips Baker to the barricade. Baker battles back, Sakura joins in and they suplex Baker on the floor as Riho hits the top rope high cross to the floor. Back in and the faces take control as Riho hits a head scissors and 619 on Priestley for 2. Baker tags in and Priestley cuts her off with a springboard double stomp. Sakura holds off Riho as Priestley hits the capture suplex for 2. Riho dropkicks Sakura and Priestley then takes her out. She brawls with Baker, but Riho hits the flying knee strike and Baker covers for 2 as Sakura makes the save. Sakura tags in and follows with chops on Baker and the back breaker connects. Sakura follows with a corner attack, and the elbow drop for 2. Baker battles back and cuts her off with a cutter. Sakura fires back but Riho cuts her off as it breaks down and Baker hits the neck breaker for 2. Sakura lays in knee strikes on Baker, but Baker hits the neck breaker into the crossface and mandible claw for the win. Riho & Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura @ 8:45 via submission [***] This was a good tag and did a good job of continuing to build the Baker vs. Priestley feud.

– We get a Best Friends video package. They are then in the crowd and get interviewed. They face SCU in the tag tournament next week, and Orange Cassidy is there. He gives a thumbs up. Lights out and its Spears time.

– Pac joins commentary.

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears : Tully Blanchard is at ringside. They brawl right away as Pac complains about not getting a title match. Moxley takes control, Spears fires back and Moxley cuts that off with a back elbow. Spears powders and talks with Tully until Moxley attacks. He whips Spears to the barricade, Tully gets involved and Spears attacks but Moxley stops that and hits a forearm off of the apron. Back in and Moxley gets stunned off the ropes, and Tully slams him into the steps. Spears whips him to the barricade, the steps and follows with a DVD into the barricade. Moxley beats the count, but Spears lays in ground and pound. He follows with kicks and then knee drops for 2. Spears lays in chops, Moxley fires back and then walks into a dropkick as Spears covers for 2.Back to he floor and Spears spits water at Moxley, Moxley fires up and delivers rights as they work back into the ring. Spears counters into a sky high for 2. The half crab follows, dumps Moxley and hits a suicide dive. Moxley battles back, and then he hits a suicide dive. Back in and Moxley unloads with strikes, knee strikes, and the knee trembler for 2. Spears fires back, they trade and Moxley rebounds with the lariat. Tully distracts Moxley and Spears hits ushigoroshi for 2. Moxley counters the second try into death rider for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Shawn Spears @ 11:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with Moxley looking good coming off of the elbow injury and picking up his first AEW win on TV. Pac’s stuff on commentary, while limited, was really good here as well.

– Post match, Omega arrives with a barbed wire bat and broom and tosses the bat to Moxley. Pac attacks Omega with a chair shot and Moxley then walks off. That could be a really fun and interesting triple threat match.

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Hangman Page : Hager is at ringside. Dustin and Jericho begin. They brawl to he floor with Dustin controlling and posting Jericho. He then cuts off Guevara who flies out after him and backing the ring, Dustin works over Guevara and tags in Page. They follow with double teams, Page then hits the fall away slam and plancha. Page then hits the pump handle bridging slam on Guevara for 2. He follows with chops, tags in Dustin and he whips Guevara to the buckles. He follows with strikes, tags in Page and double teams follow as Page hits the running shooting star press for 2 as Jericho makes the save. Page hits a slam, heads up top and Jericho distracts him allowing Guevara to pancake Page off of the buckles and he covers for 2. Post break and Jericho is choking out Page. He follows with the running knee and then chokes him out again. Jericho misses the knee and crotches himself in the ropes. Guevara in and cuts off the tag, hits the double stomp and covers for 2. He grounds Page, but Page powers up into a belly to back suplex. Jericho tags in and they trade strikes until Jericho hits the back elbow. The lionsault eats knees and Page fights of Guevara with a huge rolling lariat and gets the hot tag to Dustin. Dustin runs wild on Guevara, hits the dropdown uppercut and follows with a high cross onto the heels. Guevara fires back, gets dumped and Page follows with the moonsault to the floor until Hager runs him over. Dustin hits code red on Jericho for 2. He sets for shattered dreams, snap slams Guevara and Hager attacks behind the ref’s back as Guevara held the ref down. Jericho hits the Judas effect and picks up the win. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Hangman Page @ 13:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good and strongly worked main event. I actually really love Page tagging with Dustin as there is a ton he can learn from him and Guevara working against Dustin is nothing but a positive for him.

– The Inner Circle beats down Dustin as Page takes out Hager with a chair shot. Lights out and Cody is ere and hits cross Rhodes on Guevara. Santana & Ortiz blindside him and MJF arrives and has a chair…teases hitting Cody and makes the save. Jericho lays him out with the code breaker and the Bucks now arrive to make the save with superkicks and brawl with Santana & Ortiz. Jericho sneaks out in the chaos but Darby Allin rides out on his skateboard and attacks Jericho! He follows with skateboard shots on the champion and the faces stand tall.

– Britt baker challenges Riho next week.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 57. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will talk Smackdown’s debut on Fox, discuss WWE’s star making problems, and review the WWE Mystery Vortex Hell in a Cell PPV, with an all-time horrible ending. The show is approximately 58-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Smackdown Debut on Fox Thoughts: 1:50

* WWE Hell in a Cell Review: 12:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.