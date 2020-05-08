Csonka’s Best of WWE Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches Review

From Summerslam 2002 – The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar : This had a great start, with rock charging the ring and Lesnar immediately hitting an overhead suplex and then taking control, working over the previously injured ribs of the Rock. Lesnar is just a beat here, taking it to the Rock and not letting up; in a way it’s similar to the match where he absolutely destroyed Cena. He hits the big moves right away, takes Rock out of his game and then continues the assault. Rock would fight back, get his hope spots in, but the beast would cut him off as the crowd made sure to let Rocky know that he does in fact suck. Rock’s fire up spots were so great here, what Rock lacked as a technician, he made up for in charisma and babyface fire. Rock worked his shitty sharp shooter as the crowd rallied for Lesnar. They even stayed hot while Lesnar worked a bear hug spot, cheering him on. The hate the crowd had because Rock was leaving combined with them loving the destructive force that was Lesnar made for a great atmosphere. Rock eventually fights back, low blowing Lesnar and sending him to the floor, embracing the crowd’s will and playing to them very well. During the floor brawl, Heyman gets put through the announcer’s table, Rock circles Lesnar and hits Rock bottom for a GREAT near fall. Rock’s reaction was awesome here, just dumbfounded that Lesnar kicked out. Lesnar then hit a Brock bottom for another great near fall. Rock looks for the finish, hits the spinebuster, but Brock says fuck off with your people’s elbow, hits the lariat but Rock counters the F5, but Lesnar counters back and puts Rock away with the F5. Brock Lesnar defeated Champion The Rock @ 15:50 via pin [****] And in just over four months, Brock Lesnar had run wild on the WWE, and defeated the Rock to become the new champion and in storyline sending Rock away around six-months. This is an overall great main event, with Lesnar working very differently than he does today; today Lesnar is locked into using his established aura and suplexes, but back in 2002 he was an athletic freak looking to make his mark on WWE. The match is great, with a hot crowd, clean and great work from both guys, some great counter work and simply playing to the strengths of both. The only thing I don’t think it needed was Heyman’s interference, Lesnar didn’t need it. It’s great, but forgotten by many due to the excellent Triple H vs. HBK match from earlier in the show.

From WrestleMania 33 – WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar : Lesnar hits suplexes, three Germans but Goldberg fights back and hits the spear, with Lesnar rolling to the floor. Goldberg then spears Lesnar through the barricade. Back in the ring, Lesnar looks for the F5 but eats a spear. Goldberg hits the jackhammer, but Lesnar kicks out. Goldberg looks for another spear, but Lesnar leapfrogs him and Goldberg hits the buckles HARD and eats suplexes, something like 10 in total. Lesnar is fired up, hits the F5 and wins the title. Brock Lesnar defeated : Champion Bill Goldberg @ 4:45 via pin [***½] This is exactly what it should have been and needed to be; quick, explosive sprint, and entertaining while also playing off Goldberg’s previous domination and Brock getting his revenge. The show needed this shot in the arm, it felt different and it was fun.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Champion John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar : Paul Heyman’s work to sell this match has been near perfection, as he is one of the few men that can not only sell matches, but deliver money promos. In all honesty, I was really looking forward to this match due to Heyman’s work and due to the fact that they had the great match at Extreme Rules. I appreciated Cena’s serious entrance, because he actually sold concern over the beast he was about to face. The opening portion was great, with Brock getting the near fall super early with the F5, and then just destroying Cena with suplexes and knee strikes. The match had an entirely different feel than the average WWE match, which is such a good thing. Lesnar giving no fucks and rag-dolling Cena around the ring with suplexes was awesome. Cena fired up and made a comeback with the AA, but Lesnar kicked out and then sat up Undertaker style and laughed at Cena. I love this man. Lesnar just brutalized Cena, and constantly asked the ref to see if Cena would quit. Cena got a hope spot with the STF, but Lesnar powered out and hit the F5, and that was it. This was an extended squash match in the very best way possible. If you wanted Lesnar over as the complete monster, to follow up off the ending of the streak, this is how you had to do it. Also, the MMA-centric booking was evident. Like in a title fight, when someone gets caught early (the F5 in this case) and that person never recovers. And now, if booked right, the man that ends Lesnar will be made. I didn’t think that they would do it, but they did and they deserve the credit for doing so. The match was outstanding, it was fresh, it felt real, there was no bullshit, no run-ins and on some levels, master level work by both men. This was an outstanding main event, and certainly a memorable one and I cannot ever remember a WWE heel looking as strong as Lesnar did here over a star like Cena. Credit to both men and for whoever laid this out. Brock Lesnar defeated Champion John Cena @ 15:50 via pin [****½]

