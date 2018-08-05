Csonka’s EVOLVE 109 Preview

Back at EVOLVE 104, another chapter in the company’s history started, with long time champion and main eventer Zack Sabre jr. gone, Fred Yehi gone, and Keith Lee finishing up; the landscape changed again for the company. The company brought in a lot of new talent, but as we enter into the next set of shows, things are about to change again as it appears that Matt Riddle, a huge player and mainstay for the company, if WWE bound. EVOLVE will have to begin anew once again. Can they successfully bounce back and evolve the product once again, and what does the future hold for EVOLVE? Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

This preview had to be completed prior to the end of EVOLVE 108, due to scheduling and time constraints, so my predictions will be mainly based off of my 108 predictions and what I think will happen there.

Anthony Henry vs. Jon Davis : John Davis defeated Jarek in a surprise return at EVOLVE 106 before failing to win in a four way at 107. At EVOLVE 106, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & Dominic Garrini defeated Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher, & Anthony Henry following issues between Henry & Thatcher. The two faced off at EVOLVE 107, where Anthony Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher in a really good match. Davis is a good hand to have back in the mix, but in my option, he should only be back as a role player, and not as a pushed star. He had his chance in the past and didn’t set the world on fire. Anthony Henry is the new guy being pushed, and Davis can play the tough veteran role here, giving him a good match before losing. WINNER: Anthony Henry

JD Drake vs. Dom Garrini : This was a late addition to the card. JD Drake is newly minted singles performer, and has put in some really great singles outings in the past with Riddle and Lee, showing great potential in the singles ranks, and with the talent leaving, they will need him. Dom Garrini is a good and consistent performer, but is pretty much a henchman these days, which tome makes him expendable here. He’ll pit up a good fight and have a good performance, but Drake should win here. WINNER: JD Drake

Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah : Saieve Al Sabah, a new signee to WWN, debuted at VOLVE 107, surprising the world by not only winning his debut, but by wrestling in no less than three winter styled jackets in a 90-degree building. Impressive. Unfortunately I think Mr. Al Sabah will have a rough second weekend in with EVOLVE, as I have him losing to Anthony Henry the night before, and here, the deck is stacked against him booking wise. Either Shane Strickland comes in as champion (my call) or Al Sabah will meet up with a Strickland who is pissed off after failing to win the title and will be looking to take that rage out on someone. Either way, I think Mr. Al Sabah is FUBAR when all is said and done. WINNER: Shane Strickland

Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. Josh Briggs :Briggs turned down Stokely Hathaway’s offer to join the Dream Team/Catch Point, and since then has been a thorn in their side as he’s stepped up tot the stable to save others and generally ruin Big Stoke’ plans. Josh Briggs is on a roll, defeating Bad Bones at 106 and Garrini at 107, and is undefeated in singles action. Jaka has been really underrated by many in singles action, so I think that this has banger potential as these men hoss around and try to destroy each other. With the recent departures and Briggs being signed up, it feels that a big win here over an EVOLVE tag champion is in order for him. WINNER: Josh Briggs

NO HOLDS BARRED: Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams : Chris Dickinson & Jaka will defend against Tracy Williams & TK Cooper at EVOLVE 108, which I see them winning. This is part of the build to the Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career I Quit Handicap Match at EVOLVE 111, featuring Tracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson & Stokely Hathaway. With the no hold barred stipulation here, and the feeling that they may stay traditional here, and have the heels cheat to not only win but to weaken Williams a week ahead of the big clash, I thing Dickinson takes this on in an absolutely wild and violent brawl. WINNER: Chris Dickinson

Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory : This is being billed as a, “Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match,” but I think there’s a very big chance that it ends up being a title-less Riddle here, as I think Strickland beats him the night before. IF Riddle loses his title, the night before, I hope that this becomes an FIP Title match. But even if it doesn’t, the plan here seems clear, Riddle will bust his ass to give Theory a great match and Theory should win. They have been working hard to make Theory a top guy for the company, and if he is indeed staying, he should win and win clean here. WINNER: Austin Theory

WWN Championship Match Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin : At EVOLVE 106, Joey Janela defeated Champion Austin Theory to become the NEW WWN champion in a great match and shocking moment. With all of the departures, Janela has arrived in EVOLVE at just the right time; he’s new brings a ton of fresh matches with him, and has a big time star power around him. Darby Allin is this generation’s Mikey Whipwreck for EVOLVE, he’s the ultimate underdog, the fans love him, and he keeps fighting no matter what. At EVOLVE 106, Darby Allin defeated WALTER in a GREAT match, surviving a mauling and starting to get his momentum back. He followed that up with a win at EVOLVE 107, defeating Jarek and ending that feud. They have been building up Allin for a huge moment and possible title win, but I din’ think it happens here as Janela just won the title. IF Riddle retains at 108,there is a chance Allin beats him for the title at EVOLVE 110. WINNER: Joey Janela

