Csonka’s Impact Operation Override 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Double D defeated Damon Windsor, Randy Price, & Prince Mahali @ 8:50 via pin [½*]

– TJP defeated Rohit Raju @ 12:40 via pin [**½]

– Moose defeated Hawk @ 8:50 via pin [**]

– Mahabali Shera defeated Flex Zerba @ 3:45 via pin [*]

– Taya & Rosemary defeated Desiderata & Kiera Hogan @ 14:53 via pin [*]

– World Class Title Match: MVP defeated Champion Chavo Guerrero @ 9:00 via DQ [*¾]

– Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated The Step Brothas @ 6:30 via pin [**½]

– Michael Elgin defeated Fuego Del Sol @ 9:40 via pin [***¼]

– Street Fight: Eddie Edwards defeated Sami [email protected] 12:20 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Damon Windsor vs. Randy Price vs. Double D vs. Prince Mahali : Windsor attacks and they all brawl. Windsor takes control and follows with strikes. Price fires back as Prince Mahali arrives to make it a four-way. This show started late and we’re getting this and not even the advertised card. They all brawl as The North do commentary Mystery Science Theater 3000 style. Price takes over, hits a running cross body but Mahali cuts him off. He follows with a slam for 2. Price then gets a sloppy sunset flip ad Windsor attacks. Double D hits a flying knee drop, works over Windsor and Mahali & Windsor work double tams. They then lumber around, as there is no flow or layout to this. It breaks down, Mahali up top and has a magic carpet, gets cut off and we get a double superplex and a manager pulls a man out to stop the cover. Price hits a DDT and pins Double D. Double D defeated Damon Windsor, Randy Price, & Prince Mahali @ 8:50 via pin [½*] That was embarrassingly bad.

TJP vs. Rohit Raju : This was supposed to include Rich Swann, but he’s been pulled with no explanation. Raju powders and stalls. Raju then attacks and TJP cuts him off. so Raju powders again. Back in and Raju looks to ground things. TJP counters into an octopus hold, and cradles him for 2. He follows with a shoulder tackle, grounds things and Raju counters, but TJP escapes and hits a dropkick. Raju follows with strikes, but TJP counters into a head scissors. Raju cuts him off, slamming him to the apron and back in, covers for 2. He lays the boots to TJP and the suplex gets 2. Raju grounds the action, but TJP fights to his feet and Raju trips him up and hits the double stomp for 2. He lays in strikes, but TJP fires back and is cut off with a Russian leg sweep for 2. Raju grounds things again. TJP fights up to his feet and escapes. The Saito suplex follows and both men are down. He follows with strike and kicks and then the wrecking ball dropkick. The high cross follows for 2. TJP hits a tornado DDT and heads up top. Raju crotches him and follows him up but TJP fights him off and Raju hits a rolling neck breaker for 2. He follows with strikes, but TJP fires back, they trade and TJP hits the spin kick but Raju cuts him off with knee strikes and a cannonball. TJP then hits the dodon, and detonation kick for the win. TJP defeated Rohit Raju @ 12:40 via pin [**½] This was solid but went a bit too long.

Moose vs. Hawk : Moose hits a big boot, chops and clubbing strikes. The lawn dart follows. Moose lays in more strikes, a powerbomb and pulls him up at 2. Hawk fires back, but Moose cuts him off. Hawk fires back again, dumps him and sorta hits a tope. He follows with kicks and RANAs Moose to the post. Back in and Hawk is cut off with chops. He follows with ground and pound, dumps him and slams him to the barricade. Moose follows with clubbing strikes, slams him to the apron and back in, Moose talks shit. Hawk fires back, lays in kicks, chops and a slap. Hawk up top and flies in with the chop, A sloppy DDT follows and he rolls into the cutter for 2.Moose then finishes it with the spear. Moose defeated Hawk @ 8:50 via pin [**] This was ok, but really should have been a shorter squash.

– Post match, Moose cuts a promo and Stephan Bonnar (his opponent tomorrow night) arrives and they brawl. Bonnar arm bars him and Moose powders.

– Raju arrives and introduces Shera.

Mahabali Shera vs. Flex Zerba : Raju is at ringside. They lock up and Shera overpowers him. Shera then shoves him down, and then follows with strikes and they trade shoulder tackles. Zerba sorta hits a flying shoulder tackle, Raju distracts him and Shera attacks. The clothesline follows for 2. Shera grounds things, working the nerve pinch. Zerba fights him to the corner, but Shera cuts him off and then misses an elbow drop. Zerba fires up with back elbows and a slam. He takes out Raju, an Shera hits sky high for the win. Mahabali Shera defeated Flex Zerba @ 3:45 via pin [*] While Zerba was a really bad local guy, I can confirm that Mahabali Shera is still a horrible professional wrestler.

– Hogan takes a phone call before the match and says that Madison Rayne told her that Desiderata has to start the match. Ok then.

Taya & Rosemary vs. Desiderata & Kiera Hogan : Hogan then starts for reasons. Taya take control right away, Hogan stalls and Taya shoves her down again. Taya works the arm, but Hogan fires back but Taya takes her down. Hogan follows with an arm drag, but Taya lays the boots to her. She follows with strikes, kicks, and a knee strike. Desiderata tags in and Taya tags in Rosemary. Rosemary follows with strikes, a back elbow and the tarantula. The missile dropkick follows, and the cover gets 2. Desiderata fires back, they trade and Taya tags in. She follows with corner attacks, double teams follow and Taya covers for 2. Rosemary back in and Hogan tags in and dropkicks Taya and Rosemary together. She follows with kicks, a corner clothesline and Desiderata tags in and they double team Rosemary. The cover follows for 2. Desiderata grounds the action, looking unsure and a bit lost in terms of what to do. Hogan tags in, follows with strikes and Desiderata tags back in and works over Rosemary in the corner. The suplex and ground and pound follows for 2. Hogan tags back in and follows with kicks and a basement dropkick or 2. Rosemary battles back, but Hogan hits a head kick but runs into a flapjack. Taya & Desiderata tag in as Taya takes control with clotheslines. Desiderata cuts her off wit a big boot, grounds her and hits a sloppy ass pump handle slam for 2. The crab follows, but Taya makes the ropes. Desiderata hits knee strikes, Hogan tags in and ground the action. Rosemary & Desiderata in and Rosemary runs wild, hits sling blade and covers for 2. The butter fly suplex follows for 2 It breaks down, Desiderata takes out Hogan by accident and Taya tries her up into the STF but Hogan makes the save. Desiderata runs into Hogan again, Hogan attacks and Taya spears Hogan and Rosemary hits the cradled DDT for the win. Taya & Rosemary defeated Desiderata & Kiera Hogan @ 14:53 via pin [*] There was no real layout to this, the work was disjointed, and Desiderata looked lost and sloppy at times; it was all over the place and not good at all. It was also overbooked and went way too long.

World Class Champion Chavo Guerrero vs. MVP : They shake hands and lock up, working to the ropes. Clean break and they lock up again, with MVP cradling him for 2. MVP grounds the action, Chavo counters into a head scissors and MVP escapes. They trade shoulder tackles, MVP hits knee strikes and a big boot as Chavo powders. MVP follows with strikes and back in, MVP covers for 2. Chavo avoids a running boot, attacks the knee and grounds the action. MVP fights back but Chavo hits a head scissors and covers for 2. He grounds things again, and posts the knee of MVP. Chavo follows with rolling suplexes and heads up top as he does his Eddie Guerrero tribute act. The frog splash misses, MVP follows with jabs and big rights. The ballin elbow drop connects for 2. Chavo counters the playmaker, rakes the eyes and the belt shot leads to a DQ. MVP defeated Champion Chavo Guerrero @ 9:00 via DQ [*¾] Slow, lazy, and uninspired with a shitty finish. They rematch tomorrow night.

Champions The North vs. The Step Brothas : the champions attack but the challenges clear the ring. A brotha hits a suicide dive and Page cuts them off. He follows with strikes, Alexander tags in and follows with a suplex for 2. The arm bar follows, and ten strikes as Page tags in for double teams. Alexander then covers for 2. He grounds the action, working the knees. Page tags in as a brotha hits a suplex. Alexander and the other brotha tag in and the brotha runs wild and covers for 2. The challengers work double teams, the champions cut them off and double teams follow for 2. Page follows with strikes, but the challengers cut him off and double team Alexander. The swanton eats knees. Alexander follows with chops, but runs into a flatliner. Page makes the save and the double team spinebuster finishes it. Champions The North defeated The Step Brothas @ 6:30 via pin [**½] This was solid thanks to the North being great.

Michael Elgin vs. Fuego Del Sol : they lock up and Elgin tosses him to the buckles. Fuego looks for a takedown, Elgin is no amused and tosses him around. He follows with chops but Fuego dropkicks the knee and then hits a head scissors. The dropkick follows and Fuego heads up top, drops down and hits a springboard missile dropkick. Elgin then catches the suicide dive but Fuego hits a head scissors. Elgin then cuts him off with a powerslam on the floor. Back in and Elgin hits a slam and follows with chops. He whips him to the buckles but Fuego counters back with rights and then gets caught with a northern lights suplex. Elgin follows with strikes, but Fuego counters into a neck breaker. Fuego fires up, hits uppercuts and kicks. Elgin catches him but Fuego counters and hits an enziguri. Fuego follows with a moonsault press into a DDT for 2. Elgin follows with a trio of Germans, and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Fuego fires back with an enziguri, they work up top and hits the RANA for 2. Fuego back up top and misses the spiral tap. Elgin hits a lariat, the delayed superplex and covers for 2. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb finishes it. Michael Elgin defeated Fuego Del Sol @ 9:40 via pin [***¼] This was good with a nice sense of urgency and Elgin being very giving to an unknown. Fuego worked really hard here and made the most of his opportunity.

Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards : They get weapons and brawl on the floor. Sami follows with chain shots, but Edwards fires back with a clothesline. He chokes out Sami with a chain, gets a chair and Sami gets a monkey wrench but Edwards attacks with chair shots. He wedges the chair in the corner, and Sami runs him into it. Hw follows wit ha brainbuster for 2. He puts the chair over Edwards’ head and follows with chain shots. Edwards then suplexes him onto a trashcan. He throws the can at him and follows with strikes. Sami fires back but Edwards hits an enziguri and backpack stunner for 2. Edwards rakes the eyes, but Sami fires back as they trade. The XPLODER follows. Sami gets wooden spikes and stabs Edwards with them. To the apron they go, Sami follows with strikes and Edwards cuts him off with a DDT on the apron. Back in and Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. Sami counters back into the cactus special for 2. Sami gets his bat, as Edwards gets Kenny. They battle, Sami then gets cut off with kendo shots and begs off… but low blows Edwards with the bat. Edwards counters the Cactus special into a cradle for the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Sami [email protected] 12:20 via pin [***] This was good, played off of their history well and had a solid sense of urgency. The booking made no sense a Callihan shouldn’t be taking any losses ahead of challenging for the championship at Bound for Glory.

– Post match, Sami attacks but Cage makes the save and runs him off.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.