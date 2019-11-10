Csonka’s Impact Turning Point 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tessa Blanchard and Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne and Havok @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– Clutch Adams defeated DeSean Pratt, Facade, Mason, KC Navarro, & Evander James @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Michael Elgin defeated Mike Orlando @ 11:10 via pin [**¾]

– Moose defeated Fallah Bahh @ 9:15 via pin [***¼]

– Taya defeated Tenille Dashwood @ 12:25 via pin [**½]

– Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions the North defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 13:45 via pin [***¾]

– Eddie Edwards defeated Shera @ 8:40 via pin [**½]

– Impact X-Division Title Match: Champion Ace Austin defeated Jake Crist @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

– RVD defeated Rhino @ 9:15 via DQ [**½]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Sami Callihan defeated Cage @ 14:45 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Tessa Blanchard and Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne and Havok : Tessa and Rayne begin as Madison shows off her ass, which has “LRL,” Locker Room Leader, written on it. Grace tags in, Rayne runs and Havok tags in and gets double teamed, but then cuts off Grace. The side backbreaker follows, and Rayne tags in as they follow with double teams for 2. Rayne follows with knee strikes, chokes out Grace and tags in Havok. The heels control as Havok locks on a camel clutch. She lays the boots to Grace but Grace counters back and tags in Tessa. Tessa runs wild and hits a cutter but Rayne makes the save. Tessa dumps her and Havok hits a tree slam on Tessa but Grace makes the save. Rayne tags herself in and hits a northern lights for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Tessa then hits the buzzsaw DDT for the win. Tessa Blanchard and Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne and Havok @ 6:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid opening match with the right winners kicking of the show.

Clutch Adams vs. DeSean Pratt vs. Façade vs. Mason vs. KC Navarro vs. Evander James : This is a match full of locals, and the only guy I really know well is Façade; since I don’t know these fellas, I’ll just provide a general recap and not play by play. They all pair of early and some to the floor, keeping a nice ace early on with Façade getting some shine until he’s cut off. They are doing a lot of two in and the rest on the floor, but the pacing is solid thus far as a series of dives follow. It breaks down. Navaro runs wild, gets cut off and Façade hits coast to coast. Adams then dumps him and steals the pin. Clutch Adams defeated DeSean Pratt, Facade, Mason, KC Navarro, & Evander James @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was good and the best of the local matches ever featured on these shows because the just let them do their thing.

Michael Elgin vs. Mike Orlando : Orlando is a hoss. They lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. They lock up again, back to the ropes and Elgin follows with strikes. They trade shoulder tackles, and Orlando takes him down. Elgin fires back and runs into a sky high for 2. Elgin counters back, hits san enziguri and follows with a missile dropkick. Elgin lays in chops, and follows with a suplex for 2. Orlando counters back with a backslide for 2, but Elgin slams him down. Orlando counters a suplex, so Elgin lays in chops but Orlando hits a suplex. He follows with strikes, and a DDT for 2. Orlando fires away with uppercuts, and a TKO for 2. Orlando sets and charges, gets cut off with the rolling elbow and Saito suplex. He then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Orlando hits a German for 2. Orlando heads up top, Elgin cuts him off and follows him up and lays in elbow strikes. Elgin then takes him off the ropes and hits the DVD for 2. Orlando then cradles him for 2. Elgin follows with a lariat, a powerbomb and another for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Mike Orlando @ 11:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, all thanks to Elgin as Orlando was really lethargic and didn’t bring much to the match.

Moose vs. Fallah Bahh : Moose immediately takes control with strikes an chops until Bahh fires back and tosses Moose across the ring. He follows with chops, and tosses Moose across the ring again, Moose fires back and hits the run up high cross. Bahh fires up and hits the running cross body and twisting head butt for 2. The banzai drop is countered as Moose kicks him off the ropes. He starts working the leg, grounding Bahh. He continues to work the leg, and hits a chop block. Bahh fights to his feet, but Moose takes him back down, attacking the knee again. Moose talks some shit to Bah, slaps him around, and Bahh gets fired up and follows with chops. The German follows, and Bahh then collapses his knee gives out. Moose charges and runs into a pop up powerbomb for 2. They trade chops, Moose pokes him in the eyes and runs into a Samoan drop. The corner ass attack follows and Bahh covers for 2. Bahh heads up top, Moose cuts him off and follows him up. The superplex follows, Bahh pops up and hits a lariat for 2. Moose fights him off, low blows Bahh and follows with the corner dropkicks; the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Fallah Bahh @ 9:15 via pin [***¼] Good match and work by both, as Bahh continues to deliver.

Taya vs. Tenille Dashwood : Bravo is at ringside. They lock up and Dashwood takes early control, but Taya counters out and grounds the action. Dashwood escapes, but Taya takes her down and starts working the knee. Dashwood escapes, countering out but Taya slams her down. Dashwood follows with an arm drag, slams Taya down and follows with chops. Dashwood trips her up and gets the cradle for 2. The Russian leg sweep follows for 2 and then dumps Taya. Dashwood follows her out, Bravo offers her the stuffed dog but she chases Taya, back in and Taya cuts her off with a dropkick for 2. Taya lays the boots to her, and then covers for 2. She grounds the action, but Dashwood cradles her for 2. Taya cuts her off, chokes her out in the ropes and Bravo uses the dog to attack Dashwood. Taya follows with a leg drop, and a sharpshooter. Dashwood makes the ropes, and Bravo chokes her out. Taya follows with kicks, and then the double knees. Taya celebrates and misses the knees the second time, Dashwood fires back and hits clotheslines. The tarantula follows, she heads up top and follows with the high cross for 2. Taya counters back, and the sunset flip follows. Dashwood kicks her away and then gets sent to the buckles. Ass attack by Taya, and the cover gets 2. Dashwood fights off the package piledriver, but Taya follows wit a knee strike for 2. Dashwood trips her up and hits the taste of Tenille for 2. Taya fires back, they trade and Bravo cuts of the spotlight kick and Taya cradles her for the win. Taya defeated Tenille Dashwood @ 12:25 via pin [**½] This was solid and the same format of pretty much every recent Taya match. But the problem is Tenille, I watch these matches and wonder if she even has a pulse. She has no babyface fire, no sense of urgency and as much as I hate to say this only appears to have a job due to having “some” name recognition and that she looks good. I am dying to see some fire from her at some point. Taya plays her role extremely well even if her matches are booked all the same.

– Taya kicks the shit out of her post match until Grace makes the saves and works over Taya. She’s also wearing a Hard to Kill PPV shirt and makes the “I want the belt” motion, so I’m sure that’s in the works as they have already been teasing it.

Champions the North vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann : Page and Swan begin, locking up and Page taking early control. Swann counters out and picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick and neck breaker. Mack tags in and lays the boots to Page. But page tags in Alexander and Mack hits a backdrop. He follows with chops, and Alexander fires back. Mack follows with a shoulder tackle, tags in Swann and double teams follow for 2. Swann follows with strikes, Page cuts him off and Alexander follows with the assisted DDT for 2. Alexander follows with elbow strikes, tags in Page and double teams follow. They isolate Swann, Alexander lays the boots to him and Page vlogs as Alexander kicks the shit out of Swann. Swann tries to fire back but Alexander quickly cuts him off, and Page follows with the side backbreaker. Alexander now lays in body shots, Page tags in and dumps Mack. Swann fires back, fighting for his life and hits a tornado DDT and poison RANA. Mack tags in and runs wild, hits corner clotheslines, and a cannonball. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault connects for 2. He dumps Page, Swann tags in and they double team Alexander and Swann follows with the back handspring moonsault for 2. Page cuts off the doomsday neck breaker, dumps Mack and dives follow. Swann runs wild and back in, Page cuts him off and the cutter/German combo follows for 2. Mack makes the save, it breaks down and everyone is down. Page and Swann fight to their feet, trade and Mack then rushes in for the stunner, lethal injection by Swann and that gets 2. They double team Page, but the champions battle back, border toss by Page and the double Gotch finishes the match. Champions the North defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 13:45 via pin [***¾] Not sure if you know this or not, but the North are very good. Also, Willie Mack & Rich Swann are very good. You put them together, give them some time and very good things happen, like this match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Shera : They lock up and Shera overpowers Edwards to begin. They trade shoulder tackles, Shera mows him down but Edwards fires back with strikes and Shera no sells the chops. Edwards dumps him, follows with a plancha and lays in more chops. Shera battles back, trips Edwards up on the apron and then posts him. Back in and Shera whips Edwards to the buckles. Edwards counters back with kicks, elbows and chops. The missile dropkick follows, and then the blue thunder bomb follows for 2. Edwards follows with head butts, bit runs into a spinebuster for 2. Edwards counters the slam and follows with strikes, they trade and Shera hits the front slam for 2. Edwards counters sky high, and gets the cradle for 2. Another cradle follows, and a backslide gets 2. Edwards lays in chops, and the Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards defeated Shera @ 8:40 via pin [**½] This was actually a perfectly solid match as Edwards ran around and made a log look semi-interesting for 9-minutes.

Champion Ace Austin vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and work into counters as Austin slams Jake to the buckles. Austin follows with strikes, Jake fires back and Austin cuts him off with kicks and uses the card to paper cut Jake’s hand. The Fosbury flop follows and Austin follows with kicks. To the apron they go and Jake fights back and hits a backdrop suplex on the apron. He grounds things, follows with chops and strikes. He rakes at the eyes, follows with kicks and Austin counters back with kicks but Jake cuts him off with a DVD for 2. Austin counters back, hits trouble in paradise and bangarama for 2. He chokes out Jake, follows with kicks and strikes. Jake fires back with a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. Austin counters the suplex, and follows with the springboard fameasser for 2. The senton follows that for 2. Jake counters the fold and hits the cutter for 2. They work up top and Jake looks for the avalanche cutter, but Austin counters and the fold finishes it. Champion Ace Austin defeated Jake Crist @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good back and forth match that at times struggled for an identity with the heel vs. heel dynamic.

RVD vs. Rhino : Katie Forbes is at ringside. They immediately brawl on the floor with Rhino controlling, slamming RVD to the apron. RVD fires back with kicks, and Rhino misses a clothesline and hits the post. Back in and then back to the floor as they brawl some more. Back in and Rhino lays the boots to RVD but RVD trips him up and teases rolling thunder. He chokes out Rhino, and follows with an apron leg drop. He makes out with Forbes and follows with the flying side kick. RVD gets a chair and Forbes holds it and the Van-Terminator is teased, but he refuses to do it. The split legged moonsault misses, and RVD counters the gore with kicks. Rhino cuts off the frog splash and follows him up. The superplex follows and Rhino covers for 2. They trade strikes, clotheslines by Rhino and works him over in the corner. the belly to belly follows, and the gore follows but Forbes puts RVD’s foot on the ropes. Rhino gets a chair, Forbes begs off and low blows Rhino. RVD gets a table and slides it in. He sets it up in the corner, and Rhino puts him through the table for the DQ. RVD defeated Rhino @ 9:15 via DQ [**½] This was a solid first match in the feud, which will continue.

Champion Sami Callihan vs. Cage : Sami attacks at the bell and hits a powerbomb. Cage pops up and follows with a RANA. He hits a slam, and follows with clotheslines in the corner. Sami fights off the powerbomb but Cage hits a fall away slam. They work up top and Sami bites Cage and superkicks his knee. He follows with kicks and Cage catches the RANA and apron bombs him. He works over Sami on the floor, lays in chops and posts Sami. Cage misses a chop and hits the post and Sami does the same. To the apron they go and they trade strikes, Sami rakes the eyes and hits a piledriver on the apron. He rolls back in and looks for the countout, but Cage makes it back in. Sami immediately dumps him and slams him to the steps. The running knee strike follows and Sami teases a piledriver on the floor, but Cage hits an F5 onto the apron. Back in and they trade, knee strikes by Cage and a superkick follows. Lariat by Sami, Cage pops up and hits a German. They come face to face, trade and Sami spits at Cage so Cage follows with clotheslines, an enziguri and Cheeky nandos for 2. Sami counters the F5, and hits a DVD for 2. Sami follows with rights, but Cage fires up but Sami hits the stuff piledriver for 2. Sam unloads with kicks, but Cage hits the pump handle diver for 2. Sami then counters the sunset driver into code red for 2. Sami grabs the belt, the ref takes it and we get a ref bump. F5 on Sami but no ref. Jake arrives and attacks, Cage no sells and slam them both at the same time. Fulton makes the save for Sami and Sami low blows Cage. Chokeslam by Fulton, belt shot by Sami and the piledriver on the belt finishes it. Champion Sami Callihan defeated Cage @ 14:45 via pin [***¼] This was good overall, with the overbooked finish to try and protect Cage; they’ve done much better in the past.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 66. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review and breakdown the AEW Full Gear 2019 PPV, including live thoughts from the venue from Jeremy, & discussion of early issues with the promotion. The show is approximately 97-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW in Charlotte Live Thoughts: 2:00

* AEW Full Gear Review/Looking Into The Company’s Early Issues: 7:40 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.