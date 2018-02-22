Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.22.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: The Cult of Lee defeated LAX @ 15:08 via pin [**¾]

– Cage defeated Hunter Law @ 1:07 via pin [NR]

– Lashley & Eddie Edwards defeated oVe @ 8:15 via pin [***]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Johnny Impact defeated EC3 @ 18:15 via pin [***¼]

– Josh Mathews & Sonjay Dutt are on commentary.

LAX (Santana & Ortiz) w/Konnan vs. The Cult of Lee (Konley & Lee) : LAX attacks and they brawl on the floor immediately. LAX has control early, but Konley cuts off Santana and back in the ring, Ortiz is working over Lee, covering for 2. Konley tags in and cuts him off, but Ortiz makes the comeback and tags in Santana. LAX works double teams, and covers for 2. Santana follows with chops, isolating Konley, and working quick tags. Lee takes Santana to the floor and then attacks Ortiz. Lee & Konley take control, with Lee tagging in and working over Ortiz Konley tags in, lays in kicks, and covers for 2 as Santana makes the save. Lee in, and he continues to beat on Ortiz. Konley tags in and works over Ortiz in his corner. Post break, with Lee & Konley working quick tags and working over Ortiz until he starts fighting them off. Ortiz finally makes the tag and Santana runs wild. The cutter connects on Lee, and then DDTs Konley. Santana fights off both, Ortiz in and LAX works double teams on Lee, covering for 2. Lee gets dumped, and LAX looks for the street sweeper, that gets cut off and Lee cradles Santana with the tights for the win. The Cult of Lee defeated LAX @ 15:08 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, giving us new contenders for the tag titles. It was a nice start to the show.

Cage vs. Hunter Law : Cage tosses around his opponent, and follows with a powerslam. The rolling lariat and Steiner screwdriver follows for the win. Cage defeated Hunter Law @ 1:07 via pin [NR] Exactly what it needed to be in order to continue introducing Cage.

– Lashley & Edwards talk backstage and agree to work together and kick oVe’s ass.

Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams : This was taped in Toronto, and the footage looks better than some of the footage they used recently. This is clipped, but the action looked really good, making me wish we could have watched the full match. The full video package was about 5:45 long; Sydal retained. Sydal then read a scroll from his spiritual guide. On March 8th, Sydal is challenging for the X-Division title.

– Jimmy Jacobs & Kongo Kong talk about wanting Abyss to show himself.

Jimmy Jacobs & Kongo Kong Want Abyss : Jacobs doesn’t care what the fans think, he’s not a bad guy, he’s a good guy. He politely asked for Park to bring Abyss out. He’s talked with Joe Park, but now, he’s talking with Abyss. He wants Abyss to play with his monster. But Grandma Jenny makes her way to the ring. Jacobs welcomes her to the ring, and Jenny calls them sissies. She says Joe is like a son to her and Jacobs needs to stop his actions or else. Jacobs says she has more guys than her grandson, so she slaps him. Kong stares down Jenny, but Joe Park arrives. He told Jenny not to come and gets pissed at Jacobs. Joe praises Jenny’s Thanksgiving dinner. Jacobs says he wanted Abyss, not Joe. Joe says Abyss is never coming back. Jacobs says Chandler was the beginning, and that he’d hate if something happened to Jenny. Park attacks, but Kong cuts him off and beats down Park. Poor Jenny is horrified, as Jacobs says he wants Abyss, or else. This was fine as the next step to build to Kong vs. Abyss.

– Sydal talks with his spiritual advisor on the phone, promising to win the X-Division Title.

– We get a flashback of Moose’s debut with the company.

Moose vs. Alberto El Patron : This was taped in Las Vegas. Like the Toronto footage, this looks a lot better than some of the other stuff they have shown. The match is no DQ, and started with brawling in the ring and then to the floor. This was also clipped, featuring Patron using a rubber trashcan, and Moose selling it like death. Patron won, the video ran about 5:55.

– We get a rewind to the time that Brian Urlacher press slammed Johnny Fairplay out of the ring back in the old Asylum days.

– We get a video package for Rosemary vs. Hania.

– EC3 and Tyrus get promo time. EC3 compares themselves to the Avengers, and they are officially back together. EC3 will defeat Johnny Impact to become #1 contender.

Lashley & Eddie Edwards vs. oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) w/Sami Callihan : They brawl to the floor right away with Lashley & Edwards controlling. Back in and Lashley beats on Dave, and hits the delayed suplex. Jake rushes in but Lashley tosses him to the floor. Edwards in now and works over Dave in the corner. They trade chops, Jake in and he cuts off Edwards and works him over in the corner. Edwards fires back with chops, Sami trips him up, allowing Jake to maintain control. Dave tags back in as oVe continue to isolate Edwards. Edwards is dumped to the floor and Sami attacks, slamming him to the apron. Dave suplexes him back in and covers for 2. Dave continues to ground the action, and oVe then works quick tags and double teams. Lashley makes the save. Edwards fights back and gets the tag. Lashley runs wild, tossing fools around. Dave fires up with kicks, but this only makes Lashley mad and he clears the ring. Edwards now hits the suicide dive. Back in and Edwards gets distracted by Sami. Lashley takes him out and Edwards hits the running knee strike on Dave for the win. Lashley & Eddie Edwards defeated oVe @ 8:15 via pin [***] This was good, it was focused, to the point and played well off of the angle that got us here. I am interested to see where it goes.

– Eli Drake vows to comeback and win the world title. Drake really excels in these pre-taped, video filled promos.

Johnny Impact vs. EC3 w/Tyrus : they work a really fun, back and forth, opening stretch. It’s pretty even until EC3 misses a 2nd rope elbow drop. Impact takes control until EC3 knocks him to the floor and follows with a running knee lift. Post break, and EC3 is still in control. Back in the ring and EC3keeps Impact grounded, maintaining control with ease. EC3 spikes Impact with a DDT, but he pops up and hits a leg lariat. Impact now fires up with strikes, and then clotheslines. Another leg lariat and standing shooting star press connects for 2. EC3 avoids starship pain into a roll up for 2 and then a single armed powerbomb for 2 again. Impact counters the TKO, but EC3 runs into the Spanish fly for 2. Impact looks for starship pain again, Tyrus distracts him and EC3 cuts him off and follows him up top. They trade strikes, and EC3 hits the TKO off the ropes and gets a good near fall. The one percenter is countered, Tyrus then trips up Impact and EC3cradles him with the ropes for 2 and a good play off of last week. EC3 now hits the flatliner, but Impact fires up with a flurry of strikes. The sliding snap German follows. Impact heads up top and Tyrus trips him up and EC3 hits the one percenter, which gets 2. EC3 argues with Tyrus, shoves him, and Tyrus shoves him back. Tyrus leaves and the relationship is over again. Impact hits moonlight drive and starship pain for the win. Johnny Impact defeated EC3 @ 18:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to close out the show, they worked well together, and Impact came away looking like the undisputed #1 contender. The only thing I didn’t like was that it felt like, to me, like there was too much focus on the EC3/Tyrus split, which I felt overshadowed the finish a bit.

– Impact & Aries face-off and shake hands post match.

– Next week…

* Ishimori answers Sydal’s challenge

* Joe Park vs. Kongo Kong

* Laurel Van Ness’ wacky ceremony

– End scene.

