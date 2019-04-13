Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.12.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Moose defeated Wentz @ 8:35 via pin [**½]

– Rosemary vs. Su Yung went to a no contest @ 5:35 [*]

– The North defeated Sheldon Jean & El Reverso @ 5:35 via pin [**½]

– Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 13:10 via pin [***]

– Johnny Impact & Taya defeated Cage & Jordynne Grace @ 15:20 via pin [***¼]

Moose vs. Wentz : Trey & Dez are at ringside. Moose overpowers Wentz to begin, slaps him around and Wentz fights back with a RANA, and dumps him. Moose catches the moonsault but gets posted. Back in and Wentz hits running uppercuts until Moose hits dropkicks. He then lays in chops, and then strikes. Moose is in control, tossing Wentz across the ring. More chops from Moose, and he then steps on his face. Moose chokes out Wentz, and then dumps him. He follows, lays in more chops, and looks for an apron bomb but Wentz fights that off, and Moose trips him up. Moose rolls him back in but Wentz hits a dive and wipes him out. Back in and Wentz hits dropkicks, a knee strike, and follows with a flurry and tornillo for 1. The springboard knee follows, but Moose press slams him onto Trey & Dez. Back in and Wentz hits superkicks, but Moose hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Wentz @ 8:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid opener, with Moose continuing to make the lives of the Rascalz hell.

– They hype RVD signing with Impact. This leads to comments from RVD.

– Madison Rayne talks about being back with Impact. She wasn’t happy losing to Grace, but praises the division. Tessa interrupts and runs her down for being entitled like Gail. Rayne reminds Tessa that she’s 2-0 against her and they set up a match for later.

Su Yung vs. Rosemary : The undead bridesmaids are at ringside. Rosemary attacks as they brawl right away. Rosemary lays in mounted strikes, knocks Yung to the floor but the bridesmaids catch her. Rosemary works the tarantula, but then misses a charge and posts herself. Yung takes control, grounding things and working the bad knee of Rosemary. Yung gets her bloody glove, but Rosemary fights back and hits the reverse DDT. She follows with clotheslines, clubbing strikes, and a running knee strike for 2. Yung cuts her off, but Rosemary hits the German. Rosemary hits the spear and the bridesmaids distract her. Hogan arrives and attacks them, argues with Rosemary and they all brawl on the floor for the DQ. Rosemary vs. Su Yung went to a no contest @ 5:35 [*] While I can appreciate the finish in terms of keeping the feud going, the match was not good as it felt as if it was worked in slow motion.

– Su lays out Rosemary & Hogan post match.

– We get highlights from United We Stand.

– Ace Austin talks about last week’s loss in a scramble match. He wants revenge on Aiden Prince.

– The GWF flashback is RVD vs. Joey Ryan from 2012.

– Killer Kross meets with Willie Mack, asking if he likes jazz. Kross then says that Swann is playing Mack for a fool, stirring the pot.

– The Deaners have signed with Impact. Jake Something is really good. They drink beer to train.

The North (Page & Alexander) vs. Sheldon Jean & El Reverso : Alexander & Reverso begin, with Alexander controlling with ease. Jean tags in and Alexander maintains control and lays in strikes. Reverso back in and lays in kicks, but Alexander cuts him off with a Finlay roll. Double teams follow and Page tags in. The North work quick tags, and Alexander gets an ankle lock on Reverso. The powerbomb/back breaker then follows. Reverso tags in Jean, Jean starts putting together some offense and covers Page for 2. Page fights off the double teams, Alexander in and they run wild but Reverso fights back and hits a moonsault press. The North hits a pop up spinebuster combo for the win. The North defeated Sheldon Jean & El Reverso @ 5:35 via pin [**½] The North/Monster Mafia united in Impact is great for the tag team division. This was a solid match, but I really feel that the North should have dominated more in their debut.

– Gail Km is heading out to watch Tessa vs. Madison.

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard : Tessa pie faces Rayne, so Rayne fires back with rights as Tessa talks shit to Kim. Rayne follows with a head scissors and then a RANA. Tessa powders and yells at Kim, allowing Rayne to attack. Back in and Tessa cuts Rayne off, lays in strikes, and the running dropkick. Clotheslines follow, but Rayne gets the Skayde special for 2. Tessa grounds things, and then dumps Rayne to the floor. They trade strikes, Tessa talks shit to Kim, and back in Tessa hits strikes, and then the draping code breaker. Post break and Rayne starts to fire back as they trade. Rayne then hits a dropkick and an enziguri. The northern lights follows for 2. Tessa cuts off Rayne with the swing out full nelson slam and covers for 2. Tessa up top, has to drop down and roll through, allowing Rayne to hit the crucifix bomb for 2. Tessa hits the double slingshot suplex for 2. They work up top, and Tessa hits the superplex. Tessa takes time to yell at Kim, gets a chair and Kim stops her from using it, allowing Rayne to get the cradle for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 13:10 via pin [***] Rayne is 2 for 2 in terms of good matches since returning. But while it played into the established feud, the finish was cliché & flat.

– Edwards & Drake tell the Lucha Bros that they want a tag title hot, but LAX arrives for the big brawl.

– Melissa interviews Johnny & Taya. They talk about tonight’s main event against Cage & Grace. Johnny puts himself over and then says Cage could be champion, but then calls him a dumb ass that comes around once in a thousand years.

– Sami cuts a promo with oVe, mocking where Swan grew up and says he tried to give Swann a family, the world, & everything. But instead of giving him everything, he will now take everything from him.

– Tessa says she was just going to beat Kim at Rebellion, but Kim made it personal and now she will do the same.

– Fallah Bahh searches for Scarlett backstage. She then randomly appears and Bahh thanks her for last week. They will team next week against Desi Hit Squad. Also set is Fulton vs. Dreamer and Drake & Edwards challenging the Lucha Bros.

Johnny Impact & Taya vs. Cage & Jordynne Grace : Taya talks shit to Cage, and Grace then attacks. Grace runs wild early, using her power game and then whips her to the buckles. Grace then hits a big boot and posts Taya. The double knees follow, and the Vader bomb follows for 2. Taya looks for the tag, but Impact has alligator arms. Cage tags in but Impact stalls. Post break and Impact is begging off. He tries to pick up the pace, lays in strikes & kicks but Cage curls him and tosses him down. Impact hits a springboard attack, but Cage fires back with rights and clotheslines. The backdrop follows, and Cage cuts off the tag but Impact pokes the eyes and Taya tags in. Grace in and Impact gets involved, allowing Taya to take control and the leg drop follows for 2. Taya now attack the arm of Grace, and then hits an ass attack and the double knees. Grace now cuts her off and hits the Liger bomb. Impact refuses the tag, and then sneaks in but Grace fights him off and tags in Cage. Cage runs wild, hits a huge German and covers for 2. Impact escapes the F5 and hits moonlight drive for 2. Impact looks for starship pain, gets cut off and cage kills him with a lariat. Grace hits a German on Taya and Grace then hit a suicide dive on Impact, and cage follows with a tope. Back in and the ref chop blocks Cage and that allows Impact to get the pin. Johnny Impact & Taya defeated Cage & Jordynne Grace @ 15:20 via pin [***¼] And the crooked ref finish now explains Kross’ disputed win over Cage from a few weeks back. The match was good and fun and added well to the build to the two PPV title matches.

-Impact & Taya beat down Cage post match.

– End scene.

