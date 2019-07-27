Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– Moose defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

– RVD defeated Willie Mack @ 12:20 via pin [**]

– X-Division Title Match: Jake Crist defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 14:35 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace : Madison Rayne arrives to join commentary. Grace attacks at the bell and Hogan cuts her of, but Grace catches the suicide dive and follows with an overhead toss. Hogan fires back with kicks and this time the suicide dive connects. Back in and Hogan covers for 2. She follows with kicks, and then chokes out Grace in the corner, covering for 2. They trade strikes, Hogan takes control and hits a knee strike. The running ass attack follows and the cover gets 2. Grace then counters the monkey flip into a sitout powerbomb. The slam follows and then another. Hogan fights off the Grace driver, lays in strikes but the Grace driver follows for 2. Hogan fires back, follows with kicks and stuns Grace in the ropes and follows with a corner dropkick and another. The third connects and the cover gets 2. Hogan slams her to the buckles, follows with kicks but Grace counters back with the Vader bomb for 2. Hogan counters back, hits a superkick and Grace spills to the floor. Grace snags Hogan and hits an electric chair drop on the floor. Rayne rolls Hogan back in and Grace cradles her for the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:35 via pin [***] This was a good opening match that continued the issues between the three women.

– Taya rants at Rosemary about Slammiversary, and says Havok is obsessed with her. Rosemary doesn’t care and won’t help her unless she gets a title shot.

– Sami Callihan arrives, and says he has something to say and calls out Tessa. Tessa arrives and Sami says that when he heard he had to wrestle her at Slammiversary, he thought it’d be easy, but Tessa showed heart, spunk, and fire. And then they won the mash-up tournament and will face one more time for a championship shot. Sami says he was wrong, and is a hero because he gave them equality. Others turned down the chance to face Tessa but he treated her as an equal and they set wrestling on fire. It was just pro wrestling, and he respects her. He offers her a handshake, and Tessa accepts. “I’ll see ya there toots” and he slaps her ass. Tessa attacks and hits magnum to stand tall. Good segment.

– oVe meets backstage about sticking to the plan. Sami rants about Tessa laying him out, he tried to be a good guy and treat her like an equal. If she wants to be a tough guy, we’ll see how tough she is next week when she faces Fulton, and then they take over.

Moose vs. Johnny Boots & Tights : Moose tosses him around and hits a big boot. He stuns him off the ropes and the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:50 via pin [NR] Squash

– Moose rants about being loyal and still not getting title shots, while past champions have bailed. He’s a legend and should be the #1 contender and apron bombs his opponent.

– Jon E. Bravo finds Havok and confronts her. She kicks his ass and he runs away.

– We get a video package on the North becoming tag team champions. The Rascalz meet and smoke it up, and discuss their Slammiversary loss. They have a tag title match next week. Wentz will be seeing the Jonas Brothers with Gail Kim next week, so it will be Trey & Dez challenging.

– The Impact Plus flashback is Roode vs. Storm from Bound for Glory 2012.

– Kiera Hogan is interviewed as Rayne arrives. They argue.

– Ace Austin meets with Alisha and does magic tricks, wanting a date with her. She refuses and leaves. Some other chick appears and Austin blows her off.

RVD vs. Willie Mack : They lock up and work off the ropes, trading shoulder tackles. RVD follows with kicks, and he poses. Lock up and RVD takes him down, but Mack escapes and hits a spin kick. Lock up again, Mack works a side headlock and they pick up the pace, work into counters and they end in a stand off. They shake hands, and then shove each other, trade strikes and RVD pulls him to the floor and follows with kicks. he posts Mack and follows with an apron cannonball. RVD lays in knee strikes, but Mack cuts him off with strikes. Back in and Mack hits corner clotheslines, kicks, and the cannonball. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows for 2. RVD fires back with kicks, and the split legged moonsault eats knees. The backstabber follows for 2. RVD lays in kicks and hits the cannonball off the ropes for 2. RVD follows with clotheslines, and hits rolling thunder but Mack counters into a cradle for 2. The cutter follows, they trade strikes and Mack follows with an XPLODER. He heads up top and misses the frog splash. RVD then cradles him for 2. Spin kick by RVD, he heads up top and the frog splash finishes it. RVD defeated Willie Mack @ 12:20 via pin [**] This was ok, Mack worked hard while RVD moved in slow motion as Callis put him over as just as good as he always was, which is just embarrassing. The loss also kills any possible momentum Mack had coming out of Slammiversary. Why is RVD still a thing?

– Ace Austin hits on Alisha again. He’s doing the dick in a box trick on her, and Stone Rockwell arrives and ends up grabbing his dick as Alisha bails.

– Konnan & Ortiz meet backstage, and Ortiz has been drinking for days. LAX has a rematch in two weeks against the North, and Konnan says that Daga will replace Santana due to his injury. Ortiz says he’s a great athlete but he needs a killer. Ortiz says he got this.

– Elgin comments on tonight’s main event. He is scared for what he will do to Cage and knows Cage is scared because he’s not putting the championship on the line.

X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and Jake grounds things. Swann fights to his feet, but Jake grounds him again. Swann fights back to his feet, counters out and follows with arm drags and he grounds things and they end in a stand off. Jake gets dumped and Swann follows with a tope. Back in and Dave attacks Swann, allowing Jake to ht the suicide DDT on the floor. Post break and Jake lays the boots to Swann. He follows with strikes, and the Russian leg sweep into a koji clutch variation. Swann fights out with strikes, but Jake rakes the eyes and follows with a camel clutch. Swann escapes, fires back and hits a rolling clothesline. Swann follows with jabs, a flurry of strikes and kicks, and then covers for 2. They trade, DVD by Jake and the cover gets 2. Jake then slams him to the buckles, covering for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Swann and the top rope elbow drop follows for 2. Swann back up top, Jake cuts him off and follows him up, hits the superplex and rolls into a neck breaker for 2. The sunset flip follows for 2. They trade kicks, RANA by Swann and the Phoenix splash connects and the delayed cover gets 2 as Dave puts Jake’s foot on the ropes. He chases Dave, hits the double cutter and heads up top but Fulton shoves him off into a cutter and Jake hits sliced bread for the win. Jake Crist defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 14:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with a surprising title change. It was a different match than expected as it never hit that next gear, and I could have done without the interference, but at least it did play into Swann & oVe’s history.

-Sami says oVe won the championship and he’s proud of Jake. Jake says he did what Sami couldn’t do and wants to be the Golden Draw from now on. Sami says that’s stupid because it’s silver, but Jake says it’s white gold.

Non-Title Street Fight: Champion Cage vs. Michael Elgin : Elgin drags Cage into the arena as he attacks him with chair shots. He rolls him into the ring and continues his attack. Elgin then says since it’s non-title, it proves that cage is a coward. A real machine would have put his title on the line, so he’ll just break the machine again. Elgin sets up for a conchairto, and destroys Cage and then attacks security. He clears them from the ring, sets up a chair and lays Cage on it. Melissa Santos arrives and begs for Cage’s life. The Masked man arrives but Elgin cuts him off with a chair shot. Another arrives and unmasks as Rhino and he gores Elgin and bails. I liked this for the most part, it continues Elgin vs. Cage without giving away another match. Elgin looked dominant and Rhino should be a placeholder feud for Elgin until they go back to he and Cage.

– NEXT EEK: Tessa Blanchard vs. Mad Man Fulton, Champions The North vs. The Rascalz.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 39. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss Vince McMahon’s reaction to AEW as competition, the Impact TV situation, catch upon NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 100-minutes long. * Intro

* Vince McMahon’s Reaction to AEW as Competition: 2:30

* Looking at The Impact Wrestling TV Situation: 13:45

* Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI: 24:45

* AEW to Wednesdays, Will WWE Counter Program With an Expanded NXT on FS1?: 30:00

* ROH & The NWA End Their Working Relationship: 43:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Five Review: 53:20

* NJPW G1 29 Night Six Review: 1:01:00

* NJPW G1 29 Night Seven Review: 1:07:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eight Review: 1:18:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.