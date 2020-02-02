Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 2.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Simon Gotch @ 8:00 via KO [***]

– MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Champion Myron Reed defeated Drago @ 6:30 via pin [**]

– Tag Title Shot on the Line: Marshall Von Erich defeated MJF @ 10:05 via submission [**¾]

– We open with highlights of the Hart Foundation vs. CONTRA feud to setup tonight’s Smith vs. Gotch no holds barred match; Smith is planning an execution of Gotch.

No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch : They are going Josh Barnett’s Blood Sport with no ropes and a submission or KO finish only; Samael is ringside. They circle, Smith grounds things and works a head and arm choke until Gotch rolls and fights to his feet and shoves Smith to the floor. Back in and they trade leg kicks, Smith grounds him as they scramble for position. Gotch follows with knee strikes, until Smith counters into a takedown and back to the feet for a stalemate. Smith takes him back down, and starts working for an Americana. He transitions to mount, lays in ground and pound until Gotch slips out as they trade strikes and Gotch cheap shots Smith’s knee. He follows with elbow strikes, grounded leg kicks and starts fishing for an ankle lock but Smith rolls for an arm bar, transitions to a triangle but Gotch pops out and lays in more kicks, they trade strikes until Gotch rolls into an ankle lock. Smith counters out into a Saito suplex, hits anther and follows with strikes, a kick and Saito again. He dumps Gotch with another and the ref calls it off for the KO. Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Simon Gotch @ 8:00 via KO [***] This was a good changes of pace, and good match overall with Smith picking up a dominant victory. Smith thrives in these type of matches.

– The Dynasty hangs out in Japan, drinking Japanese sodas. Holiday thinks they can sell these as a Dynasty branded drink.

-We get highlights of Warner beating Havoc last week. Post match, a bloody Warner commented and says he ended Havoc. He’s hitting the pay window, drinking light beers and wants gold next, calling out Hammerstone.

– Tom Lawler is interviewed with Dominic Garrini. Lawlor puts him over and Garrini says the Von Erichs & luchas get all the attention but he’s here to break bones and collect checks. They are sponsored by Condom depot.

– Promo time from Injustice, heeling it up and running down the crowd, calling them “trash ass cowboys,” and demanding respect.

MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Champion Myron Reed vs. Drago : Injustice are at ringside. They work into counters, Reed dances and Drago follows wit a flurry of kicks and takes him down. The second ropes plash follows as Reed’s chest protector saved him. Lung blower by Reed and that gets 2. Post break and Reed has things grounded. Drago fights back, cut off and Reed hits the slingshot leg drop. Drago dumps him, Injustice catches Reed but Drago hits a tope to take them all out. Back in and they trade strikes, powerbomb by Drago and he hits another for 2. He fights off Injustice, takes them out and takes Reed up top. Oliver takes the ref, low blow by Oliver and Reed hits the 450 for the win. Champion Myron Reed defeated Drago @ 6:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but never really got going as it was too short and had the super flat finish.

– Dan Lambert & King Mo meet with Low Ki, talking shit and teasing a match.

– Fatu faces Brian Pillman Jr. next week.

– Air Wolf has been laid out backstage. We get a CONTA video, with Samael talking about false idols and looking to end the Hart Foundation along with his death squad.

– CONTRA’s death squad reportedly took out Air Wolf.

– MJF runs down the crowd and says that the Von Erichs couldn’t hack it in wrestling because they were all trash. Tonight, another Von Erich “goes 6-feet under.”

Tag Title Shot on the Line: Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF : Tom Lawlor joins commentary. Medina & Hammerstone are at ringside for MJF, Marshall is out alone. The ref immediately tosses the Dynasty to the back. They lockup and work to the ropes and to the floor. They roll back in, still locked up and separate. MJF offers a handshake, and of course attacks. Marshall counters back with arm drags, a dropkick and MJF powders before the claw can be applied. Marshal follows him out, follows with strikes until MJF posts him. MJF tries to break his hand in the buckle. Post break and MJF grounds him, working the had to take the claw away. Marshall fires back, and follows with an overhead belly to belly. He connects with a dropkick, clotheslines and a cannonball. The powerslam gets 2. The claw is blocked as MJF uses the ref as a shield, and locks on an arm bar while cranking away at the hand. Marshall makes the ropes, fires back and the moonsault follows for 2. Marshall fires up and fights of the Dynasty as MJF cradles him with the ropes for 2. Claw by Marshall, and MJF is done. Marshall Von Erich defeated MJF @ 10:05 via submission [**¾] Marshall still needs a lot of work in terms of having a smoothly flowing match, but plays the babyface role very well. MJF was a great heel here, the match had good heat and was pretty good overall.

– Post match, MJF and the Dynasty attack, but Marshall cleans house.

