Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 (Night One) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night One) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Roppongi 3K @ 6:55 via pin [***]

– Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb defeated Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii @ 7:30 via pin [***½]

– Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Jushin Liger, Juice Robinson, & Toru Yano defeated Shingo, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito @ 8:18 via pin [***]

– Block A Match: Lance Archer defeated Will Ospreay @ 18:17 via pin [****½]

– Block A Match: Bad Luck Fale defeated EVIL @ 11:30 via pin [**]

– Block A Match: SANADA defeated Zack Sabre [email protected] 21:25 via pin [****]

– Block A Match: KENTA defeated Kota Ibushi @ 20:50 via pin [****]

– Block A Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 22:10 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Kevin Kelly & Rocky Romero are on commentary.

Roppongi 3K vs. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny : The champions try to attack but 3K fight them off and follow with a pair of tope con hellos. Back in and the 3K isolate Tonga, but he powders allowing Loa to attack. The champions take control, as Loa hits a running powerslam. Tonga follows with a dropkick, and quick tags follow as they isolate Sho. Loa hits a senton atomico, follows with strikes, and Tonga hits a slingshot elbow. Sho battles back but Loa cuts him off, but he hits a spear on Tonga and tags in Yoh. Yoh runs wild and hits the flying forearm. The back elbow and northern lights follows for 2. Tonga counters the superkick and hits a suplex. Yoh fights him off, counters gun stun and hits a superkick. Double knees by3K, and then to Loa. More double teams follow and Tonga flies in with a gun stun and Loa joins in as it breaks down. The superbomb follows on Yoh and he’s done. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Roppongi 3K @ 6:55 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with the champions not fucking around and actually working a composed match with a game 3K in front of a lively crowd.

Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii vs. Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb : Ishii and Cobb begin as they hoss around, trading shoulder tackles and strikes. Cob works into the international, hits a dropkick but Ishii rebounds and mows him down. Umino and Narita tag in, they lock up and grapple to the mat. Umino follows with strikes, but Narita hits a shoulder tackle but Umino fires back and hits the dropkick. Umino lays in uppercuts, and Ishii tags in and follows with chops on Narita. Narita fires back, but Ishii mows him down with a tackle. Narita fights back and hits a suplex, and tags in Cobb. Cobb starts throwing Ishii around and then Umino. The delayed suplex on Ishii follows. He follows with a charging uppercut and hits the swinging Saito for 2. Ishii fights off the German, and they trade strikes center ring, lighting each other up. Ishii follows with a German, and tags in Umino. He follows with a missile dropkick and looks for a suplex, but Cobb fights it off and Umino finally gets it and covers for 2. Cobb counters the German, hits uppercuts and Ishii then levels Cobb as Narita dropkicks him. It breaks down, the standing moonsault by Cobb follows for 2. Cobb finishes Umino with the tour of the islands. Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb defeated Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii @ 7:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun match, giving us a heated preview of Cobb vs. Ishii, and also showcasing the top lions.

– Cobb & Big Tom have a pull apart post match; PUT IT IN MY VEINS!

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Goto is in great shape. HASHI sneaks in and they jump Goto and knock HASHI to the floor. Goto fights off Owens, chases White to the floor but Gedo distracts him, but back in Goto lariats Owens and tags in HASHI. HASHI lays in chops, and follows with the draping dropkick for 2. White distracts him, allowing Owens to stun him off the ropes and White then beats him down on the floor. Back in and Owens covers for 2. He follows with rights, but HASHI fires back with chops and neck breaker. White tags in and cuts off HASHI until HASHI hits the blockbuster and tags in Goto. Goto runs wild and lays in a flurry of strikes and a Saito suplex. White powders, so Goto locks in a half crab on Owens. Goto dumps Owens, works into counters with White but White hits the snap Saito. Owens back in and follows with strikes, which just annoy Goto. The enziguri follows and the knee strike connects and the jewel heist gets 2. Owens takes out HASHI, White hits the twister on Goto and HASHI makes the save. Goto fights off the package piledriver, it breaks down and Goto dumps White. Ushigoroshi on Owens follows, and he follows with kicks and the GTR for the win. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was good stuff, hyping White vs. Goto for next week, and giving Goto momentum heading into the G1. Owens was really good here as usual while HASHI was… HASHI.

Jushin Liger, Juice Robinson, & Toru Yano vs. Shingo, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito : Liger & BUSHI begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Liger backs off and they lock up again, BUSHI rakes the eyes but runs into the tilt a whirl back breaker. The Romero special follows until LIJ make the save. LIJ triple teams Liger, and BUSHI then grounds things as he goes after the mask. Naito tags in and follows with rights and a sleeper. He transitions to the ground in a modified crucifix hold and then BUSHI tags in and they lay the boots to Liger. Shingo tags in and Liger fires back with chops, but is quickly cut off. Shingo follows with clotheslines but runs into a shotei and Juice gets the hot tag. He runs wild, trades clotheslines with Shingo and they trade strikes. Shingo hits the back elbow but Juice follows with a leg lariat. Shingo counters the juice box and the full nelson bomb follows from Juice. The crowd rallies Juice, he follows with jabs until Shingo hits one and they trade clotheslines. Left hand of God by Juice, but Shingo counters pulp friction into noshigami. Naito & Yano tag in and Yano goes for the buckle pad, but Naito cuts him off and hits combination cabrone. He spits on him as he lays the boots to him. Naito grabs the buckle pad and Yano cradles him for 2. Naito hits a neck breaker, tags in BUSHI and the missile dropkick follows. LIJ works over Yano, but Liger makes the save. Yano low blows BUSHI and cradles him for the win. Jushin Liger, Juice Robinson, & Toru Yano defeated Shingo, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito @ 8:18 via pin [***] This was a good preview for Naito vs. Yano & Juice vs. Shingo next week. The match was good and fun and the crowd loved getting to see Liger live and adored the Naito vs. Yano stuff.

– They announce that NJPW comes back to the US on the East Coast in Boston, NYC, & Philly on 9.27, 9.28, & 9.29.

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay : Ospreay runs wild but Archer cuts off the Sasuke special and hits a chokeslam on Ospreay through a table on the floor early on as my AXS stream crapped out for a few. Back in and Archer has control and Ospreay is bleeding from the nose as Archer destroy him with a clothesline for 2. Ospreay tries to fire back, but Archer walks the ropes for old school and connects. He grounds the action, and follows with corner attacks. It’s all Archer here, Ospreay tries to fire back and Archer just levels him with one strike but Ospreay rebounds off the ropes with the desperation back handspring kick. The 619 and springboard forearm connect. Ospreay fires up and looks for storm breaker, but opts for the enziguri, a high kick but Archer mows him down with the pounce. The buckle bomb follows and then the last ride connects. To the floor and Archer hits an apron bomb. He drags Ospreay up the ramp and looks for another powerbomb, but counters into code red on the ramp. Back in and Ospreay hits the springboard dropkick and shooting star press for 2. The Robinson special follows and the oscutter is countered but Ospreay hits it the second time and covers for only 2! Ospreay looks for storm breaker, but Archer fights him off and Ospreay lays in a flurry of kicks. Hidden blade is countered and Archer hits a muscle buster for a great near fall. Archer takes him up top, and blackout connects but Ospreay kicks out! Archer locks on the claw and Ospreay fades… but fires up and makes the ropes. They work up top and trade strikes. Ospreay hits the Spanish fly and covers for 2. Ospreay again looks for storm breaker, Archer fights out, kicks by Ospreay and storm breaker is countered and Ospreay fires away with kicks and the super oscutter is countered, Archer follows him up top and Ospreay fights off the dragon suplex, hits a head butt but Archer hits a knee strike. Super blackout connects and Archer locks on the claw, Ospreay fades and he pins him. Lance Archer defeated Will Ospreay @ 18:17 via pin [****½] This was an excellent way to kick off the G1 with Archer delivering again as they recaptured the magic of their previous match, but also improved on it while Archer came off looking more motivated than ever and like a player in his best singles match ever. This was also a really well done big man vs. little man match. Ospreay was fantastic here as always. Ospreay is poised for a great G1 to back up his insanely great BOSJ run.

Bad Luck Fale vs. EVIL : EVIL attacks at the bell and they brawl to the floor. Fale fights off a slam, follows with strikes, and Fale slams him down. He follows with strikes, and then slams him to the apron. Fale back in and EVIL follows. Fale lays the boots to him, but EVIL fires back and fails at a slam as Fale slams him to the buckles. He starts unloading with strikes on his back, and follows with the Tongan massage parlor. Fale lays in corner clotheslines, and covers with one foot for 2. EVIL tries to fire back, avoids a charge and then hits the slam. EVIL then clotheslines him to the floor, follows and grabs a chair and another. Fale cuts him off and EVIL fires back and does the wrap around the neck and post spot. Back in and EVIL continues to attack and covers for 2. he follows with clotheslines, Fale is rocked and drops to a knee but fires back with a shoulder tackle. The splash follows for 2. Fale grabs chairs, brings them in and argues with the ref. That allows EVIL to kick it into his face and follow with a lariat for 2. Fale counters everything is evil, and hits the grenade for 2. The bad luck fall is countered by EVIL and he follows with a lariat, but the ref is down. EVIL gets the chairs, nails Fale, wraps it around his head but Fale low blows him and he wraps it on EVIL’s head. He does the baseball swing spot and the bad luck fall finishes it. Bad Luck Fale defeated EVIL @ 11:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but very lethargic and had too much bullshit involved. Easily the worst thing on the show so far.

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. : Still no Taka with Sabre. They circle and lock up, with Sabre easily escaping. Sabre now works a cravat, but SANADA counters out and Sabre takes him down and looks to attack the arm. Counters and rolls out but Sabre counters back and they end in a stalemate; beautiful exchange there. They work to the corner, Sabre grounds him and they work into pinning combos and SANADA gets 2. SANADA powders, takes a walk and slides back in. They work into a test of strength, with SANADA taking control until Sabre counters out and grounds the action with a necktie. SANADA counters back and takes control and he grounds things. Sabre counters up and out breaking SANADA down but SANADA takes control back in this game of chess. Sabre escapes and follows with uppercuts, but SANADA counters back and follows with a dropkick. Sabre powders, and SANADA invites him back in. Sabre milks the count, back in and counters the paradise lock into an arm bar but SANADA makes the ropes. SANADA rolls to the floor, and back in Sabre continues to attack the arm. SANADA fires back with chops, but Sabre hits an uppercut and locks on a cobra twist. SANADA hip tosses out and follows with a dropkick. Sabre avoids the plancha, but SANADA cuts off the up kick and gets the paradise lock in the ropes. SANADA plays to the crowd and dropkicks Sabre to free him. The plancha follows. Back in and SANADA hits the Saito suplex for 2. He follows with strikes, but Sabre counters the TKO into an octopus hold. SANADA fights and Sabre drags him to the mat and transitions to an arm bar. SANADA rolls and fights, finally making the ropes. Sabre follows with kicks, but SANADA fires back with uppercuts. Skull end follows, but Sabre counters out and rolls into a DDT and then into a dragon sleeper. He locks his arms, but SANADA powers up and Sabre counters the TKO into a guillotine. SANADA then counters into the anarchist suplex and finally hits the TKO for 2. SANADA up top and the moonsault misses as he lands on his feet but the backslide gets 2. PK by Sabre, but SANADA counters Zack driver into skull end. Swings him around, but the moonsault is countered into a triangle. SANADA powers up, but Sabre fires back, skull end by SANADA and Sabre fades. He powers up and gets the European clutch for 2, SANADA counters into the prawn hold for the win. SANADA defeated Zack Sabre [email protected] 21:25 via pin [****] This was a great match, filled with some beautiful and crafty counter wrestling throughout as well as some great throwbacks to their previous meetings.

KENTA vs. Kota Ibushi : They lock up and work to the ropes, teasing strikes, but backing off. KENTA lays in leg kicks, as we see Shibata watching on. They circle, trading leg kicks, and Ibushi grounds things. KENTA counters out and they work to the ropes. KENTA then slaps him and Ibushi is pissed. He slaps back, and KENTA is down. Ibushi follow with kicks, keeping KENTA grounded. He now lays in forearms and kicks, but KENTA fires up with kicks and the draping knee drop. KENTA lights him up with kicks, keeping Ibushi down and covering for 2. KENTA grounds the action, but Ibushi fights to his feet and then eats a knee strike. The running kick follows, and KENTA follows with knee drops to the head of Ibushi. He follows with a little dickish kick and plays to the crowd. Ibushi fires back, but KENTA continues to dominate with strikes and kicks, covering for 1. KENTA continues to lay in kicks, Ibushi fires up and they trade. KENTA grounds him and follows with more kicks, covering for 2. Ibushi scores with a dropkick, and the powerslam and moonsault connect for 2. Ibushi looks for a German, but KENTA counters and hits the leg lariat. KENTA follows with clotheslines, an XPLODER and then heads up top. The flying clothesline follows for 2. Ibushi fires back, takes KENTA up top and follows with chops. Ibushi follows him up and they trade strikes, and KENTA falls to the apron. Ibushi looks for the dead lift German, but KENTA fights him off and then eats a PELE and falls to the floor. Ibushi flies with a plancha but KENTA counters with a knee strike. KENTA drapes him on the barricade, heads the apron and the flying double stomp follows. KENTA rolls back in and waits on Ibushi, and hits him with a missile dropkick, running boot and hesitation dropkick. KENTA up top and the double stomp follows for 2. Ibushi fights off go to sleep, and levels KENTA with a lariat. The last ride connects for 2. Kamigoye is countered, but Ibushi gets the crucifix for 2. Running knee strike by KENTA follows and both men are down. They come face-to-face, fire up and trade strikes. They light each other up, to their feet and they continue to unload on each other. They now trade kicks, head kick by KENTA and the cover gets 2. KENTA follows with another head kick and then another. He follows with another, covering for 2. KENTA drops the kneepad, go to sleep connects and Ibushi is done. KENTA defeated Kota Ibushi @ 20:50 via pin [****] This was a great hard-hitting battle that really popped following the technical match we just had before it. I won’t rush to say that KENTA is back fully, but he had a great showing that makes me optimistic for the rest of the tournament with such a dominating performance over Ibushi, which was the right call here.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi : According to commentary, these two are 5-5-3 overall, with the 3 draws coming in G1 matches. The crowd is amped for this. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break… until Tanahashi fires away and they trade center ring. Okada fires up and Tanahashi fires back, avoids the dropkick and they work into a series of counters and end in a stalemate. Tanahashi follows with strikes, a slam and standing elbow drop. Okada cuts him off, and dropkicks him to the floor. Okada follows him out and connects with a DDT. Back in and the Okada dropkick follows. He slams Tanahashi to the buckles, follows with elbows, and then a dragon screw. Okada follows with a neck breaker for 2. He ground the action, maintaining control. Tanahashi fires back, and he follows with a dragon screw. Tanahashi follows with strikes, the flying forearm, and then a corner dropkick. The slam and senton off the ropes follows for 2. Okada fires back with a running elbow, hits the corner elbow and the plants Tanahashi with a DDT for 2. Tanahashi fights off the air raid neck breaker, and follows with a dragon screw in the ropes. Tanahashi dropkicks the knee, but Okada fires back and hits the air raid neck breaker for 2. The lam follows, Okada heads up top and the elbow drop follows. Rainmaker pose, but Tanahashi cradles him for 2 and then follow with a dragon screw. The cloverleaf follows, but Okada makes the ropes. Tanahashi hits a grounded dragon screw, and follows with the high fly flow high cross to the floor. Back in and Tanahashi hits twist and shout, but Okada rebounds with John Wooooo and then a dropkick. Okada hits the tombstone, but Tanahashi then counters the rainmaker with a sling blade. Tanahashi up top and the high cross follows. Back up and the high fly flow eats knees. Okada looks for another tombstone, Tanahashi fights and they trade strikes and Okada counters into a rainmaker. He keeps wrist control and follows with another. Okada poses, picks up Tanahashi and Tanahashi counters the rainmaker into a small package for a great near fall. The dragon suplex by Tanahashi follows for 2. They work into counters, slaps by Tanahashi, but Okada hangs on and eats another slap. Tanahashi rushes him and runs into a tombstone. The rainmaker follows and Okada wins. Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 22:10 via pin [****] I had my concerns about Tanahashi coming in, due to how rough he had looked heading into it, but also knew that working with Okada he could still be great and would bust his ass with a whole week to rest before getting back to action. The thing is that even a banged up Hiroshi Tanahashi is still Hiroshi fucking Tanahashi , and while it wasn’t up to their previous lofty standards, it was still a great match and main event to lose out this show. Tanahashi was doing everything he could even busting out the moth-balled high fly flow as he gave the US audience all he had, but Okada winning made the most sense here. The ace is a national treasure.

– Post match, Okada does the post match speech, and gets a great reaction when he asks how the show was. This was the first tie the G1 was in America… but not the last. They will come back, and when they co, he will be the G1 winner and still the champion. Thank you very much Dallas.

G1 29 Block A

* Lance Archer: (1-0), 2pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-0), 2pts.

* SANADA: (1-0), 2pts.

* KENTA: (1-0), 2pts.

* Kazuchika Okada: (1-0), 2pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (0-1), 0pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (0-1), 0pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (0-1), 0pts.

* EVIL: (0-1), 0pts.

* Will Ospreay: (0-1), 0pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Tetsuya Naito: (-), pts.

* Shingo: (-), pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (-), pts.

* Juice Robinson: (-), pts.

* Toru Yano: (-), pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (-), pts.

* Jay White: (-), pts.

* Jeff Cobb: (-), pts.

* Taichi: (-), pts.

* Jon Moxley: (-), pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 33. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and preview the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events. The show is approximately 77-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Preview: 2:15

* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview: 30:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.