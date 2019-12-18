Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 12.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TV Title Tournament Play-In Match: Zicky Dice defeated CW Anderson & Sal Rinauro @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Rock & Roll Express defeated Mosley & Sims @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

– Wildcards defeated The Dawsons @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Eli Drake defeated Ken Anderson @ 7:45 via pin [**¾]

– We open with the arrival of Marty Scurll at the end of the Into the Fire PPV. Galli and Bennett welcome us to the show.

– Marques interviews the NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens. Question Mark is with him. Stevens is his Mongrovian Karataaaaaaaaaaaaay Gi, and is the first American to earn a third degree black belt in Mongrovian Karataaaaaaaaaay. The National Championship shows how much of a hunk of man he is, and is a THIRD DEGREE National Champion, and will now go by Shooter Stevens. He and the Question Mark have their sights set on belts (“Yes I looked at the camera and said belts.”) including the TV & tag belts. Colt Cabana arrives and says that Stevens won the championship, but only won because of the Question Mark. Stevens would never be anything without the Question Mark. Stevens tells him to move on, maybe even learn some Karataaaaaaaay.

– Thunder Rosa heads to the ring and tells everyone to stand as Melina arrives. Ashley Vox arrives and attacks Rosa. Rosa cuts her off and Kay & ODB make the save.

– Backstage, Melina & Rosa yell at Marti, but Marti says she told her to stay backstage.

– Galli & Bennett hype the return of the NWA TV Title. Every tournament match has a time limit of 6:05.

Zicky Dice vs. CW Anderson vs. Sal Rinauro : They all brawl at the bell and go for quick pins and end in a triple down. Sal & Anderson attack Dice, Sal picks up the pace and runs wild. Anderson hits a spinebuster, gets dumped and Dice hits snake rattle and roll for the win. Zicky Dice defeated CW Anderson & Sal Rinaro @ 2:00 via pin [NR] It existed.

– Dice cuts a promo as the Dawsons arrive. They are here to expose some truths, Storm is right and there is a conspiracy around here. They did the dirty work for the Wildcards, and the Wildcards run them off.

– Footage of Marty at into the Fire airs with Marty talking about his future. He does whatever he wants, and he wanted to make some noise. Aldis calls himself the real world’s champion and they go back a long way. He gave Aldis the fight of his life earlier this year, and knows he can beat Aldis. It’s a shame he hasn’t become world’s champion yet. Why is he here? He’s here to be a world champion and wants his shot at Aldis.

– Eddie Kingston joins commentary, noting that Homicide is injured.

Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. Mosley & Sims : The champions take control early on with ease and double cradles finish it. Champions The Rock & Roll Express defeated Mosley & Sims @ 0:50 via pin [NR] Quick.

– The champions cut a promo on the history of the NWA Tag Team Titles and are asked about Nick Aldis. Ricky puts him over and says if he wants to be the best NWA Champion, he has a long road to go. The Dawsons arrive and will expose the truth. Nope, the Wildcards attack and they all brawl.

– The January 24th PPV is titled Hard Times.

Wildcards vs. The Dawsons : They brawl at the bell and Zane fires back until they spill to he floor. He’s cut off and back in, Isaacs takes control and follows with ground and pound. Lattimer tags in and follows with strikes. Quick tags follow as they isolate Zane. They work double teams, it breaks down and Wildcards hit the DVD/powerbomb combo for the win. Wildcards defeated The Dawsons @ 3:00 via pin [NR] I guess we won’t find out what the conspiracy was. It was short and OK.

– Wildcards cut a promo an Jocefus Claus arrives, tossing out gifts.

– After Into the Fire, James Storm says that he will get his justice. He was screwed out there, Aldis took out his ref, exposed the buckle and Aldis’ ref called it off. He will work his way back to the top and beat the shit out of Aldis.

-The TV Title tournament will include: Zicky Dice, Ricky Starks, Caleb Konley, Colt Cabana, Trevor Murdoch, Tom Lattimer, The Question Mark, Eddie Kingston, Tim Storm, The Dawsons, and Nick Aldis. Nikita Koloff arrives and is happy to be here. He has history with the NWA and this championship. He draws the first pairings, which are Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana vs. Question Mark. Aldis & Starks head to Marquez, and says he’s in the tournament because e he has no challengers left. He’s ere to make money and history and will do that by holding these two championships at the same time. He puts over Starks, and may even make it to the end to lose to Aldis. Marquez asks him about Marty’s debut, and Aldis says that he has no comment. He built this place and others always have hot takes, and then others want involved. These ham sandwiches want to make a name for themselves. Marty wants a title shot but that’s not how they do things in the NWA. In regards to Kamille, he needs more than an insurance policy, he need s a team and we will see that happen, and as for Kamille, she’s no longer his insurance policy.

– Bennett interviews Marty. Marty wants to keep people guessing, and that’s why he’s here. He wants to be the NWA Champion, and wants his passion to shine through. In regards to what’s next. He finally wants to become a world champion.

– Tim Storm joins commentary.

– Eli Drake arrives and his voice is jacked due to Anderson’s attack at the PPV. He runs down Aldis and says it’s odd that he’s not in the TV Title tournament. He thought Anderson was in his rear view mirror, but he’s still coming after him. Drake is still standing, sand tonight they settle this in a no DQ match. If you want to make noise, bring it.

Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson : They brawl at the bell and Anderson takes early control. Drake fires back and dumps Anderson. They brawl to the floor, into the crowd and Drake bats him down. We head deeper into the crowd, Anderson fires back and they work all the way up top and by the cameras. Anderson takes control, lays the boots to him and Drake fires back. He even takes a selfie as he beats on Anderson. Anderson slams a gate into his face and they fight down the steps. Anderson whips him to the steps at ringside, gets a chair and rolls him back in. Anderson sets up the chair for a mic check, Drake counters and slams Anderson into the hair. He follows with ground and pound, and the gravy train finishes it. Eli Drake defeated Ken Anderson @ 7:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and has the right winner, but not as good as their PPV match.

– Aldis no confronts Tim Storm and has harsh words for him. Tim has had enough of his shit and heads to the ring. Aldis follows and the Wildcards attack Tim. Aldis directs traffic and Kamille arrives and she yells at Aldis, but then spears Tim. She makes out with Lattimer and they leave Tim laid out as the new power faction stands tall.

