Csonka’s NXT Review 5.06.20  

– Johnny Gargano defeated Dominick Dijakovic @ 14:00 via pin [***]

– Interim NXT Championship Tournament: Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 3:45 via pin [**]

– Chelsea Green defeated Xia Li @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Karrion Kross defeated Leon Ruff @ 0:54 via submission [NR]

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Io Shirai defeated Champion Charlotte @ 10:40 via DQ [***]

– Interim NXT Championship Tournament: KUSHIDA defeated Jake Atlas @ 3:00 via submission [NR]

– Cameron Grimes defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 0:25 via pin [NR]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole defeated Velveteen Dream @ 10:15 via pin [**½]

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominick Dijakovic : Gargano throws cheap shots ,looking to stay away from Dijakovic but Dijakovic quickly cuts him off. He follows with elbow strikes, and a toss slam for 2. Gargano fakes the knee injury and then attacks the knee of Dijakovic, grounding him. Dijakovic follows with strikes, but Dijakovic cuts him off and follows with stomps as Candice arrives. She distracts Dijakovic, Gargano dumps him and follows with the suicide dive. Post break as Gargano tries to remove the turnbuckle pad, but Dijakovic cuts him off with a choke bomb for 2. Dijakovic heads up top, Gargano stops him. but Dijakovic flips out of the sunset bomb, hits a superkick and elbows in the corner. Gargano tries to get the turnbuckle pad off while Dijakovic tries to set for Feast Your Eyes. Gargano counters into a RANA that sends Dijakovic into the exposed turnbuckle. Gargano then hits the slingshot DDT for the win. Johnny Gargano defeated Dominick Dijakovic @ 14:00 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive opener, that was used to solidify the “new” Gargano, but it already feels too cliché heel in week one.

– Imperium challenges Riddle & Thatcher for the tag titles next week.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher : Gallagher misses the dropkick at the bell, Tozawa with an octopus but Gallagher escapes and hits a head butt to the midsection. Gallagher catches Tozawa on a leap frog attempt and hits a Samoan drop. Tozawa battle back with a Saito suplex, heads up top and Gallagher goes to the floor. He stops a suicide dive attempt with a forearm. follows with a knee to the back and a surfboard. They work into counters, Tozawa hits a RANA, but Gallagher counters with a rear naked choke and Tozawa goes to the floor to escape. They fight to the apron and exchange forearms. Tozawa with chops and then Tozawa counters with a DDT onto the apron. Tozawa finishes it with the top rope senton. Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 3:45 via pin [**] Tozawa can’t buy a win on Monday’s, but is nothing to fuck with on Wednesdays. It was short and OK.

Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li : Li controls early on after surviving Green’s attack, Aliyah arrives to distract her, allowing Green to hit a shitty and heavily edited unprettier for the win. Chelsea Green defeated Xia Li @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Why is Aliyah vs. Li continuing, and can we get Chelsea a finish she can hit properly?

– Post match, they tease Aliyah joining the Robert St9ne brand.

– Velveteen Dream tells Adam Cole the time has finally come. The minutes, the seconds, we have reached our moment. Adam Cole and The Dream for the NXT Championship. No, Adam Cole, it is not a dream. It is more than that. It is Dream Over.

Karrion Kross vs. Leon Ruff : Scarlett is at ringside. Kross fucking wrecks him with Saitos, and the krossjacket submission finishes it.Karrion Kross defeated Leon Ruff @ 0:54 via submission [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be for Kross’ debut match on TV, a simple and to the point domination.

– Matt Riddle accepts Imperium’s challenge for next week.

Champion Charlotte vs. Io Shirai : They lockup, Charlotte controls early with her power game until Io hits a dropkick. Charlotte cuts that of, hits the skull fucker and follows with chops. They trade as Charlotte takes control. Post break and Charlotte misses a splash into the corner. Io follows with kicks and a springboard drop kick. Charlotte cuts her off, and they trade until Io hits a RANA. Io follows with strikes until Charlotte cuts her off with a back breaker. Charlotte goes up top for a moonsault but misses. Io hits the 619 and a running double knee strike into the corner for 2. Io goes up top for a moonsault but Charlotte gets her knees up. Charlotte with a running boot for 2. Io counters with a RANA, and misses a moonsault. Charlotte hits Io with a kendo stick and that’s a choice and a DQ. Post match, Charlotte attacks Io’s knee until Rhea (not in Australia) makes the save and runs her off before arguing with Io. Post break and Rhea says she is sick of Charlotte and her bow down crap. She says WrestleMania was one night and she would like to see her do it again. Io Shirai defeated Champion Charlotte @ 10:40 via DQ [***] The work was good and it was enjoyable, with a flat finish. The good news is that Io doesn’t lose clean and get shuffled off, and we now have some fun possibilities match wise moving forward.

KUSHIDA vs. Jake Atlas : They work into a fun, counter filled opening stretch. KUSHIDA dumps Atlas and hits a senton to the floor. back in and they trade, KUSHIDA with a hip toss and cartwheel and dropkick. He follows with a Shotei into the corner, Atlas fires back, hits a German suplex and dropkick for and that gets 2. KUSHIDA with kicks to the shoulder, but Atlas hits a back handspring into a neck breaker. They work back into counters as Atlas goes up top and is caught by KUSHIDA into a flying arm bar and Atlas taps out. KUSHIDA defeated Jake Atlas @ 3:00 via submission [NR] It was fine for three minutes, but these two guys deserved more time.

– Finn Balor arrives and says that he knows that people come after the top dog to get a push. Who ever attacked him won’t get a push, they’ll get squashed. Um, so who attacked you bro?

Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette : Grimes hits the cave in for the win. he doesn’t get paid by the hour. Post match, Grimes cut a promo saying that someone beat him to attacking Finn Balor because he’d slap him in the face if he had the chance. Balor arrives and says he wants Grimes to slap him but Grimes says he was just joking around. He swings and Finn hits a double stomp and sling blade. Cameron Grimes defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 0:25 via pin [NR] A fine squash and angle to setup a match for next week.

– : Balor vs. Grimes & Imperium vs. Riddle & Thatcher for the tag team titles.

Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream : They lockup and work to the ropes as Dream takes control with strikes. To the floor as he whips Cole to the steps, and back in, Cole hits superkicks until Dream counters the last shot into a spinebuster for 2. He follows with strikes, Cole to the apron and Dream stuns him off the ropes. Cole cuts him off but Dream counters into a Dream DT for 2. Post break and Dream fires back, delivering strikes until Cle cuts him of with a superkick to the knee. Dream fires back, hits clotheslines and a back elbow. The flying clothesline follows and that gets 2. Cole counters the Dream valley driver, but Dream hits a superkick for 2. He heads up top and back down, Cole hits the backstabber for 2. The enziguri follows and the OG last shot gets 2. Cole talks shit, they trade and Dream is dumped. He fires back, heads up top and flies into a superkick but falls on Cole for 2. Lumis attacks Strong & Fish, ref bump, purple rainmaker by Dream and no ref, Dream takes out UE and the last shot finishes.Champion Adam Cole defeated Velveteen Dream @ 10:15 via pin [**½] Thank the lord Cole retained. It started off hot, but faded as this was a solid but completely unspectacular main event. It didn’t feel like an NXT title match main event in anyway, and didn’t even feel worthy of a TV main event as there was no real drama in Dream winning the title after all of that build. The extra curriculars didn’t ad anything at all either. It was fine.

