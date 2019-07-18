Csonka’s NXT Review 7.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas @ 3:45 via TKO [***]

– NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumas @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– KUSHIDA defeated Apollo Crews @ 10:45 via submission [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Matt Riddle arrives to kick off the show, and bros his way to the ring to the delight of the Full Sail faithful.

Matt Riddle vs. Arturo Ruas : Ruas used to be named Adrian Jaoude. They circle and look for strikes to begin as they lock into an MMA style early on. Ruas grounds things, they scramble and then separate. Ruas hits a slam and pulls an arm bar attempt, but Riddle counters into an arm bar attempt. Ruas escapes, they circle and Riddle shoots in for a single leg and Ruas counters as Riddle makes the ropes. Riddle follows with leg kicks, Ruas shoots and double legs him and works from the guard. Riddle escapes, hits body shots and a push kick until Ruas hits a double leg, but Riddle with up kicks, the final flash connects and ground and pound finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas @ 3:45 via TKO [***] This was good and I really liked it. It was different, and a well simulated MMA fight with Ranallo on commentary really added to it with his background in combat sports. Riddle basically took a man’s soul and then got dominated, which I felt made Dain look even better.

– Post match, Kiliian Dain returns and attacks, beating down Riddle. He posts him and follows with a lariat on the floor. Dain hits a senton on the floor and then sentons him through the stage. PUT THS IN MY VEINS NOW!

– The Street Profits cut a promo on Undisputed Era and the constant disrespect from them. They are the dudes around here as they are the champions. They tell TUE to step up to them and they will get the smoke.

– Mia Yim attacked Marina Shafir in the parking lot last Saturday.

Dexter Lumas vs. Bronson Reed : This is the former Sam Shaw vs. the former Jonah Rock. They lockup and Lumas pulls the hair, but Reed follows with a shoulder tackle. He hits another, but Lumas counters back and dumps him to the floor. The tope misses, Lumas lands on his feet and Reed wipes him out with a running cross body. Back in and Lumas cuts him off with a shot to the throat, and follows with strikes and stomps. Lumas grounds the action, and follows with elbow strikes. The neck vice follows, but Reed fights to his feet and follows with a powerslam. He mows him over and hits a senton for 2. Lumas counters back and hits a belly to back suplex, and the leg drop follows for 2. Lumas heads up top and misses the swanton. Reed hits a slam, drops the straps, and heads up top ad the big splash finishes it. Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumas @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with the right guy winning, but easily the weakest of the tournament matches so far.

– Tyler Breeze is interviewed about his loss to Strong, and the Forgotten Sons arrive to harass him. Breeze says he’s seen it all and blows them off.

KUSHIDA vs. Apollo Crews : Crews gets the big welcome back pop. They shake hands and here we go as they lock up, and Crews grounds the action. KUSHIDA counters out and rolls into a cover, and they separate. Off the ropes and Crew hits a shoulder tackle, they pick up the pace and Crews connects with a dropkick. The corner clothesline follows, and KUSHIDA slides to the floor, Crews chases and KUSHIDA kicks him back to the floor. KUSHIDA then rolls him back in and grounds the action, working the arm. Crews battles back and cuts him off with a pop up gut buster. The delayed suplex by Crews follows and the cover gets 2. Crews maintains control, following with strikes and hits a corner splash and an overhead belly to belly for 2. He follows with rights, but KUSHIDA picks up the pace and fires back with strikes and kicks to the arm. The back handspring elbow follows, and then the cartwheel dropkick. He hits an enziguri and tornado DDT for 2. KUSHIDA goes back to the arm, lays in kicks and Crews counters the hanging arm bar and hits the big boot for 2. The German follows and then a second and a third turns KUSHIDA inside out and the standing shooting star press gets 2. The press slam is countered, KUSHIDA hits the flatliner to the buckles, and Crews counters the springboard RANA into a sunset flip for 2. Enziguri by Crews, he heads up top and KUSHIDA follows. They battle up top and KUSHIDA hits the flying arm bar into the hover board/Sakuraba lock for the win. KUSHIDA defeated Apollo Crews @ 10:45 via submission [***¾] This was really damn good, KUSHIDA continues to look great and it was really awesome to see Crews getting a chance to deliver like we know he can.

– Cathy Kelley spoke with Keith Lee about his tenure in NXT. He thinks about progress after a year, he’s had a lot of starts and stops and now wants opportunity. Guys have been given chances he hasn’t, like the Breakout Tournament, which he isn’t part of. Lee talks about Damian Priest being the name everyone is talking about. Maybe he needs to change the narrative next week when they face off.

Champion Adam Cole vs. Twan Tucker : Cole arrives and says he’s been on his championship tour, showing all of you morons what real champion is. What true power is and his boys have taken care of business, and it’s an undisputed power switch happening in NXT. He will be a fighting champion, and will defend tonight against “this guy.” They show Gargano meeting with AIW students and Twan Tucker holding it. Cole calls him out for a match. Twan arrives and Cole says he’s all alone tonight and Twan shouldn’t worry. Twan says that’s too bad, because he didn’t come alone and Gargano arrives. He and Cole brawl, Gargano superkicks him and Cole powders and Gargano follows and chases him into the crowd. Cole battles back and runs away but Gargano chases him and continues to attack. Gargano just beats him down and referees arrive to break it up. Gargano then dives of the stage and continues his attack. He beats Cole back into the ring and superkicks him again and locks on the Gargano escape as Cole taps. Gargano stands tall to close the show. This was a really good main event segment, Gargano got revenge for Cole’s mockery and taking the title from him, ruined his plans, and then kicked his ass to set up the rubber match.

– NEXT WEEK: Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 36. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review another really good weekend of wrestling as they breakdown this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen events. The show is approximately 91-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Fight For The Fallen Review: 2:50

* WWE Extreme Rules Review: 45:00 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.