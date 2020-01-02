Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.02.20 (Ep. 76)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:15 via pin [*½]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero @ 6:55 via submission [***]

– Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith defeated Riddick Moss & Dorian Mack @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– No DQ Match: Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe @ 14:50 via pin [****]

– Johnny Saint & Sid Scala confirm Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven & Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Bate for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool 2020, which finalizes the card.

– Kona Reeves cuts a promo and runs down the crowd. He then makes excises for losing to Trent Seven, and then runs down Mastiff. He offers to let him go home to his pathetic family after being defeated by the Finest.

Dave Mastiff vs. Kona Reeves : Kona talks shit and Mastiff lights him up with strikes and dumps him. To the floor and Mastiff catches Kona but Kona runs him into the steps. He follows with the running knee strike and strikes. He chokes him out with the ring skirt and back in, delivers strikes. The DDT follows for 2. He grounds things with strikes, a big boot and covers for 2. Mastiff cuts him off and hits a release German. The cannonball follows and Kona is done. Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:15 via pin [*½] This was Mastiff’s first TV match in a while and Kona took too much of it, as it should have been more of a showcase for Mastiff. Kona remains horribly bland in the ring.

– Toni Storm arrives and says after she lost the title she had to go away to find herself. KLR got in her head and she ended up in a dark place. She calls out Piper Niven. Storm apologizes to her and says KLR dove a wedge in between them and she’s sorry. She needs a favor and says her issues with KLR aren’t over and wants Niven to bow out of the takeover title match, and offers her a shot when she wins. Niven says she loves her, they have been through so much together, but she’s worked too hard to be here and can’t do that. Storm grabs her and Niven head butts her. They brawl, and refs arrive to stop them as KLR arrives to laugh at the fight. She’s pleased that these two aren’t getting along.

– Commentary runs down the Takeover card.

Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero : They lockup and Ohno starts working the arm. Ligero counters out and resorts to strikes as Ohno complains he’s here to grapple. Ligero follows with leg kicks, picks up the pace and takes out the knee and Ohno misses the senton. Ligero hits a head scissors and Ohno powders. Ligero chases and Ohno attacks the mask and follows with a chin breaker. He goes back to working the arm, and grounds the action. The Kassius cutch follows and Ligero firs back with an enziguri, He dumps Ohno and follows with the tope. Back in and Ligero hits the missile dropkick, an enziguri and Ohno attacks the mask but Ligero cradles him for 2. Another cradle gets 2. The stunner and destroyer then connects for 2. Ohno cuts him off and locks on the Kassius clutch, Ligero fights and Ligero taps. Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero @ 6:55 via submission [***] I love smug Ohno, trying to prove he’s the best British wrestler alive. This was a good clash of styles match and Ohno is really great in this role.

– Ohno says he’s figured it out and adds that he’s here to be the living embodiment of British wrestling. Something no one here knows nothing about, he’s a wrestling genius and doesn’t need to KO people when he can beat them with wrestling. He’s the greatest British wrestler alive.

– A- Kid comments on Takeover, but is interrupted by Joseph Conners who claims he’s Takeover worthy.

– Ohno is backstage and Mastiff confronts him, and challenges him to a match.

Riddick Moss & Dorian Mack vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith : Carter and Moss begin with Moss taking control with a shoulder tackle. Carter fires back and connects with kicks until Moss cuts him off. Mack tags in and wants Smith. He works him over in the corner, tosses him around and Carter tags in, follows with superkicks as Smith & Carter clear the ring. Carter follows with strikes on Mack, but Mack cuts him off and works him over in the corner. Moss tags back in and delivers corner strikes on Carter. Carter fires back, but Moss quickly cuts him off as Mack follows with a suplex for 2. Moss in and double teams follow. He grounds Carter but Carter counters out and tags in Smith. He unloads with strikes, kicks and dropkicks Mack to the floor. Moss cuts him off and Smith cradles Moss for the win. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith defeated Riddick Moss & Dorian Mack @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was solid, with the underdogs overcoming but Moss & Mack are a really bland monster team with a complete lack of intensity.

– They hype the tag team ladder match at Takeover: Blackpool.

No DQ Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Alexander Wolfe : Gallus & Imperium are banned from ringside. Dragunov attacks as Wolfe makes his entrance and they brawl at ringside. Wolfe slams him off the apron and back in, Dragunov follows with chops and a senton. He dumps Wolfe and heads up top. The double sledge to the floor connects and back in, Dragunov has a kendo stick. Wolfe takes it and Dragunov dares him to hit him. Wolfe drops it and dares Dragunov to use it and then attacks. He follows with kendo shots, but Dragunov catches a shot and delivers chops. Wolfe cuts him off and uses the kendo to hit a backbreaker for 2. He chokes him out with the kendo, drives it in his mouth and Dragunov escapes but eats an enziguri. Dragunov fires up with kendo shots, dumps Wolfe and follows him out. More kendo shots by Dragunov follow and he gets a table. Dragunov slams Wolfe to the steps, slides in the table and props it in the corner. He drags Wolfe back in, Wolfe counters and they fight over a suplex. Dragunov counters out and kicks him in the face. Wolfe powders and Dragunov heads up top but Wolfe tosses a chair into his face and DVDs him to the apron. Back in and Dragunov counters the DDT with an enziguri. The knee strike and chair shots follow, lays the chair on Wolfe’s face and hits coast to coast for 2. Dragunov gets more chairs, piles them up and takes Wolfe up top. He follows him up and Wolfe fights, slips out and Germans him into the pile of chairs and then hits a DDT into the chairs for 2. Wolfe delivers chair shots, one to the throat and crushes his hand in the chair. Wolfe does it to the other hand, Dragunov fires up and hits a huge lariat. The Blu-ray through the table in the corner connects and Dragunov then hits torpedo Moscow for the win. Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe @ 14:50 via pin [****] This was great and on par with their first encounter but also different enough to make it stand out. They played the student/teacher dynamic well, and also played to the stipulation nicely while never making it a mindless plunder brawl. Dragunov was great in his fiery babyface role here, while Wolfe continues to have a really strong and underrated run in NXT UK thus far.

– Imperium attacks post match and hits the European bomb on Dragunov as WALTER looks on. Joe Coffey arrives and attacks the champion and Imperium runs him off.

